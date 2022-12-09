Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman arrested for theft, assault following robbery investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman is facing theft charges following a robbery investigation last week. On December 7th, police responded to the 800 block of Outten Road for a reported robbery that was later determined to be a theft and assault. During the investigation, it was learned that the victim was selling a Playstation 5 through Facebook Marketplace. A female, later identified as 23-year-old Deandra Pettiford, agreed to purchase the PlayStation and responded to a residence to conduct the transaction. Police say the victim gave Pettiford the PlayStation, at which point she got into her vehicle and tried to drive away without providing payment. The victim reportedly reached into the passenger side of the vehicle to try to retrieve the stolen PlayStation from Pettiford, who then accelerated away rapidly, dragging the victim who was still leaning into the vehicle. Eventually, Pettiford hit a mailbox, causing the victim to hit the mailbox as well.
YAHOO!
maryland.gov
Police Arrest Suspect Connected To Two Fatal Shootings In Dorchester County
(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – A suspect was arrested last night in connection with two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. According to a preliminary investigation, at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Cambridge Police located a man, later identified as Williams, who matched the description of the suspect wanted in the murders of Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, and Lory Eugene Fields, 69, both of Cambridge, Maryland. Both had been fatally shot on Thursday evening. Investigators believe Williams shot Daniels during the course of an armed robbery around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street. Fields was killed at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of High Street.
WBOC
WBOC
Police confirm man shot by officers was suspect in two murders
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Cambridge Police Department detectives confirmed a man who was shot by officers Friday night on High Street was the suspect wanted for two murders the previous night. Related: Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area According to police, Tramelle Lamar Williams, 22, was arrested last night in connection with two fatal shootings which occurred a few hours apart Thursday evening in Dorchester County. Williams was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. Police responded to a burglary in progress call on High Street when they encountered Williams. The post Police confirm man shot by officers was suspect in two murders appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Greenwood Minor Arrested on Drug Charges
FELTON, Del.-A juvenile has been arrested and is facing drug charges among others after a traffic stop in Felton. On December 9th, police say they pulled over a car in the 100 block of West Main Street for a traffic violation. The juvenile driver of Greenwood, had an active traffic capias for his arrest and was taken into custody without incident.
foxbaltimore.com
maryland.gov
WBOC
Two NJ Teens Arrested Following Attempted Robberies in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested two New Jersey teens in connection with two attempted robberies that happened on Thursday afternoon. The investigation began at approximately 1:45 p.m., when police were called by a victim in the Gateway West parking lot. The victim stated that as he got out of his vehicle in the parking lot of the shopping center, a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old boy from Penns Grove, N.J., wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect's grip and call 911. The suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
WGMD Radio
WBOC
Ellendale Man Arrested on Weapon and Drug Charges
GREENWOOD, Del. - Police have arrested a man on weapon and drug charges after a suspicious person report. According to Delaware State Police, on Dec. 9 around 9:30 am, troopers responded to a home on the 14,000 block of Beach Highway for reports of a suspicious person. State troopers say...
WDEL 1150AM
WMDT.com
Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes
LEWES, DE – An elderly woman involved in a motor vehicle crash in Lewes Saturday afternoon later died in the hospital, according to the Delaware State Police. Crash scene detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Lewes yesterday afternoon. According to the DSP, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road was approaching a sharp curve in the roadway. At that time, a Lexus RX, traveling westbound on Minos Conaway Road, was approaching the same curve in the roadway. The Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and entered the westbound lane The post Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
firststateupdate.com
firststateupdate.com
