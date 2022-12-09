Read full article on original website
Related
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
Jefferson Mall shooting sees Louisville, KY cops swarm shopping center with customers warned of ‘active scene’
A SHOOTING at a shopping mall has left one person in critical condition after a gunman opened fire during the busy holiday shopping rush. Louisville Metro Police swarmed the Jefferson Mall in Kentucky and warned the public to avoid the area after the shooting on Monday. According to police, at...
State documents appear to indicate Uvalde Sheriff Nolasco has not completed active shooter training
Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco does not appear to have completed an active shooter training course, according to documents CNN obtained Monday from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, the regulatory agency for peace officers in Texas.
1 dead after rollover crash in St. Petersburg, police say
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North in St. Petersburg Monday afternoon, according to police. It happened near the intersection of 38th Avenue North just after 3 p.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release Monday night. A...
Lawmakers consider assault weapon ban: 'Imagine a projectile tearing through your body'
Illinois lawmakers on Monday heard from survivors of the July Fourth mass shooting in Highland Park as they consider a proposed statewide ban on assault weapons.
1 woman dead after 4-vehicle collision in north Phoenix
Police say a woman is dead from a four-vehicle collision late Sunday afternoon in north Phoenix. She was later identified as 23-year-old Sarah Warren, police said. According to the Phoenix...
Comments / 0