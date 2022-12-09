Read full article on original website
Oversight Committee Released Final Report on Washington Commanders Probe
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released its final report on its investigation into the National Football League's handling of accusations against the Washington Commanders.
House committee claims oil companies could 'doom' climate
In a new report from a House oversight committee, some Democrats in Congress are now accusing big oil companies of action that “could doom global efforts” when it comes to climate change. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson sat down with Representative Ro Khanna, who is on that committee, to discuss what he calls big oil’s “climate misinformation crisis.”Dec. 10, 2022.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
'We want him here': Maxine Waters urges Bankman-Fried to testify
The former FTX CEO has signaled he would be open to testifying.
CNBC
House Financial Services Chair Waters doesn't plan to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at hearing on FTX collapse
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters informed a group of Democrats that she doesn't plan to subpoena former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Waters' message to her members came at a private meeting Tuesday, with part of the discussion focused on Bankman-Fried's possible testimony at the committee's Dec. 13 hearing.
NBC San Diego
DOJ Asks Judge to Hold Trump in Contempt Over Classified Documents Subpoena, Reports Say
The DOJ is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump or his office in contempt of court, reports say. The request was spurred by Trump's failure to comply with a subpoena demanding all documents marked classified in his possession. Trump is under criminal investigation for his removal...
Jan. 6 Committee Says It Will Make Criminal Referrals To The Justice Department
Additional referrals are expected to be part of the discussion when the House committee meets later Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Judge orders top former Trump White House lawyers to testify: Report
A federal judge has reportedly ordered two top Trump White House lawyers to appear before a grand jury and testify as part of its criminal investigation into the former president and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Ex-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy Patrick Philbin must provide...
Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department special counsel issues first known subpoenas in investigation into Trump documents, Jan. 6 attack.
zycrypto.com
US Rep Maxine Says A Subpoena On FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Is “On The Table” As Calls For His Probe Intensify
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has confirmed they will subpoena Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) if the disgraced ex-FTX CEO fails to turn up for a probe session at Capitol Hill following an earlier “request.”. Waters made the comments earlier today while responding to claims that she did...
Paul Whelan’s family meets with Biden officials amid fresh calls for his release from Russia
The family of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan on Monday met with Biden administration officials amid renewed calls to release the detained American from Russian custody. A senior White House official confirmed to The Hill that White House and State Department officials met with Whelan’s family on the matter. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said…
Ex-Trump advisor Flynn testifies amid heightened security
Amid heightened courthouse security with law enforcement officers carrying automatic weapons, former National Security A...
MORE Classified Docs Reportedly Found in Trump’s Storage Unit
A search of Donald Trump’s storage unit reportedly turned up at least two documents marked “classified” after a federal judge asked the former president’s team to be absolutely sure they were complying with a grand jury subpoena to produce all classified materials in his possession. The judge’s request prompted Trump’s lawyers to hire an outside team to scour Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, Trump Tower in New York, and the storage unit in West Palm Beach, The Washington Post reports. Items found in the storage unit were immediately handed over to the FBI, the Post added, citing sources familiar with the matter. The discovery reveals that Mar-a-Lago wasn’t the only place Trump allegedly stashed classified material after his presidency. It also suggests Trump’s team did not fully comply with the grand subpoena when it was issued in May. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung insisted to the Post that he and his attorneys “continue to be cooperative and transparent” in the face of the Justice Department’s “unwarranted attack” on Trump.
Full Panel: Trump Org. guilty of tax fraud as Bolton, Kemp floated for 2024
The Trump Organization is found guilty on all charges for a tax fraud scheme, while support from the Republican party for Trump is “already sinking so low.” Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor, Democratic strategist Adrienne Elrod and Republican strategist Doug Heye join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Dec. 6, 2022.
