NBC News

House committee claims oil companies could 'doom' climate

In a new report from a House oversight committee, some Democrats in Congress are now accusing big oil companies of action that “could doom global efforts” when it comes to climate change. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson sat down with Representative Ro Khanna, who is on that committee, to discuss what he calls big oil’s “climate misinformation crisis.”Dec. 10, 2022.
Washington Examiner

Judge orders top former Trump White House lawyers to testify: Report

A federal judge has reportedly ordered two top Trump White House lawyers to appear before a grand jury and testify as part of its criminal investigation into the former president and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Ex-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy Patrick Philbin must provide...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

MORE Classified Docs Reportedly Found in Trump’s Storage Unit

A search of Donald Trump’s storage unit reportedly turned up at least two documents marked “classified” after a federal judge asked the former president’s team to be absolutely sure they were complying with a grand jury subpoena to produce all classified materials in his possession. The judge’s request prompted Trump’s lawyers to hire an outside team to scour Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, Trump Tower in New York, and the storage unit in West Palm Beach, The Washington Post reports. Items found in the storage unit were immediately handed over to the FBI, the Post added, citing sources familiar with the matter. The discovery reveals that Mar-a-Lago wasn’t the only place Trump allegedly stashed classified material after his presidency. It also suggests Trump’s team did not fully comply with the grand subpoena when it was issued in May. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung insisted to the Post that he and his attorneys “continue to be cooperative and transparent” in the face of the Justice Department’s “unwarranted attack” on Trump.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

