ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
extratv

June Blair, 'Ozzie & Harriet' Star and Playboy Playmate, Dies at 89

June Blair, a popular pinup in the '50s who married into the wholesome Nelson family, died December 4 at 89. Blair's death was announced by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook. Blair, born October 20, 1933, in San Francisco, was a flame-haired pinup girl who achieved national attention as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy