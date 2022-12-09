Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX21News.com
We Are Pueblo: Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum
It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem.
FOX21 News: We are Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — FOX21 News will get an exclusive look at the history of Pueblo and the people living and working in the city for the week of Monday, Dec. 12. Pueblo is a city in the midst of revitalization with dreams of a bustling downtown and city center reminiscent of its heyday. With small-town […]
We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
KKTV
Crash near downtown Colorado Springs sends driver to hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after police say he hit a rock with his truck overnight. Police and firefighters responded to the area of Pikes Peak and Bijou just after 2:30 Monday morning, where they found a pickup in a parking lot with its front smashed in, bumper scraping the ground, rocks scattered around it.
KRDO
Crews respond to kitchen fire in Colorado Springs house near Flanagan Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the east side of the city. CSFD first reported the fire at 5:03 p.m. as a residential structure fire in the 3100 block of N. Arcadia St. At 5:15 p.m., CSFd reported Engine...
Pueblo's abortion battle reverberates across Colorado and the nation
Pueblo is the new frontier in the nation's battle over abortion. Driving the news: The Pueblo City Council is set to vote Monday on an ordinance drafted with help from anti-abortion advocates in Colorado and Texas that would essentially prohibit abortions in city limits. Why it matters: The move is...
KRDO
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
KKTV
Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.
KKTV
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
KKTV
Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers....
KKTV
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
KKTV
Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Colorado Springs Saturday night. Police say they first received the call around 10:19 p.m. on the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Union Parkway. One of the vehicles involved overturned and caught on fire. The occupants of that vehicle were able to get out. Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR both responded to the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished.
A Colorado Springs non-profit is now helping the 110 migrants housed in Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs non-profit is getting ready to head to Denver to help the more than 100 migrants that arrived there this week. From what we know most of those migrants are coming from Venezuela looking for a better life. Currently 'Community Works' in Colorado Springs is coming up with a The post A Colorado Springs non-profit is now helping the 110 migrants housed in Denver appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Fire sparks in renovated home near South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire near South Academy early Sunday morning. Firefighters say the house on San Marcos Drive was vacant at the time and being remodeled. No injuries were reported. Firefighters on scene told our team it was a small fire at the front door that was quickly put out.
Firefighters investigate home fire on San Marcos Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a home fire that occured Saturday night on Dec. 11. Crews responded to 2350 San Marcos Drive on reports of a home fire. CSFD said the home was under construction with no residents inside. The fire was brought under control by initial crews on […]
Nonprofit finds homes for unadoptable dogs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT). ABRT is a nonprofit dog rescue and training organization based in Colorado Springs. Since 1994 they have been rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding forever homes for dogs deemed […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs doctor ordered to pay nearly a million dollars for non-consensual surgery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs doctor was ordered by a judge to pay nearly $1 million for medical battery. According to Malnar Injury Law, the El Paso County District Court entered a judgement of $974,543 with Dr. Tiffany Willard and a woman named Carrie Kennedy. Malnar Law says this amount was determined by a jury and will pay for past and future medical bills of Kennedy. According to court papers sent to 11 News by the same law firm, part of the charges are compensatory.
KRDO
Club Q fundraising event scheduled for Sunday night at Oskar Blues
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday night, Oskar Blues in downtown Colorado Springs is hosting a benefit show with local bands, comedians and vendors in hopes of raising money for Club Q victims. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 11. According to a press release from the organizer,...
KRDO
Memorial Hospital surgical patient awarded nearly $1 million, doctor found guilty of battery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An El Paso County District Judge ordered a Colorado Springs to pay nearly $1 million to a former surgical patient. In October, a jury found that Dr. Tiffany Willard, a physician at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Hospital Central, was guilty of medical battery against a former patient following surgery to remove a hemorrhoid.
Comments / 0