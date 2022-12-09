ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badgers continue conference road losing streak, go winless in Minnesota

For every step Wisconsin (7-11-0, 1-9-0 Big Ten) has taken forward this season, it seems they’ve taken two steps back. The weekend series against No. 3 Minnesota (15-5-0 10-2-0) was no exception, with the Golden Gophers dismantling the Badgers one week after UW’s promising series-split against Michigan. Wisconsin...
Badgers dominate Drexel in Wisconsin Wrestling Showcase

The No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers easily defeated the Drexel Dragons in a blowout 37-3 home win Sunday at the Wisconsin Wrestling Showcase. Badger wrestlers capitalized on lopsided matchups, dominating the neutral position and controlling the edge to score early and often. Joseph Zargo and Trent Hillger both won by 15...
