KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Bullard Water Well enabled city’s historical development
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Bullard Water Well has been a cornerstone of the town’s growth since the 1880s and was awarded a state historical marker in 2009 by the Texas Historical Commission. Bullard sits in Smith and Cherokee Counties, and the town is named for John Bullard, a...
KTRE
Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While the last handful of days have been noticeably warm for December, a cold front arriving in the next 48 hours will bring cooler temperatures, as well as strong to severe storms, to East Texas. Tuesday will start off cloudy with temperatures during the morning in the low 60s. Between sunrise and the mid-morning hours, a line of thunderstorms will begin moving into the northwestern counties of East Texas, including the areas of Cooper, Greenville, and Terrell. Ahead of this line, light to moderate rainfall will be possible.
KTRE
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Mirth & Merriment: A holiday performance from Texas Shakespeare festival players. “We wanted to give our audience something they have never seen before,” said Meaghan Simpson, artistic director of The Texas Shakespeare Festival. The narrative of the play is based on a modern-day Grinch or Scrooge who is greeted by a group of carolers.
KTRE
Tyler High School’s head football coach discusses resignation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler High School is looking for a new head football coach. Recently, Ricklan Holmes resigned from the position after 11 seasons. KLTV’s Michael Coleman spoke with him about his next move. “Well, I’m gonna be going on to a bigger and better job somewhere else,...
KTRE
Day, time set for Carthage state championship game
(KLTV) - Details have been set for Carthage’s game against Wimberley for a state championship. The 2022 UIL Football State Championships will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Carthage plays Wimberley on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale through SeatGeek. The general public ticket...
