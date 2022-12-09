ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

247Sports

Cornerback transfer Davonte Brown recaps FSU official visit

TALLAHASSEE -- UCF transfer cornerback Davonte Brown enjoyed his official visit to Florida State, he shared with Noles247 and others after the visit. The three-year starter at cornerback was joined on the visit, unofficially, by his younger brother and four-star cornerback prospect Damari Brown. He said afterwards that playing with his little brother is something that's been discussed, although he noted that both he and his brother will make decisions individually based on what fits them best.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Former UCF football player passes away after going into cardiac arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former University of Central Florida student and football player Jake Hescock has passed away. The former tight end went into cardiac arrest Tuesday while out on a jog in Boston, according to his family. Hescock, 25, suffered a severe brain injury during the medical incident and was...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Beast

School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit

A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
floridahsfootball.com

Cocoa holds off hometown Florida High in Class 2S State Championship in thrilling OT victory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – During the preseason a lot of people around the Sunshine State thought Cocoa would be a runaway with Class 2S this year and a state championship. However, it was all but a runaway for the Tigers who needed to fight to the finish and needed some extra time to complete a task they had not done since 2016 with a thrilling 38-31 OT victory over the hometown Florida High Seminoles who were seeking their first state championship in school history and marking the fifth time that Cocoa has won a state football championship.
COCOA, FL
villages-news.com

VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job

A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
TAMPA, FL
Evie M.

"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe

I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Space junk seen as threat to Florida’s protected reefs, fisheries

“Space junk, bombs, atomic lasers falling from the sky,” the B-52s’ Fred Schneider sings. “Where’s my umbrella?”. A joke posed in three decades-old college rock song nonetheless comes to mind, as, indeed, what do you do with things falling out of the sky? There aren’t a lot of answers for that at the moment.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation

The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
DELAND, FL
kennythepirate.com

Orlando International Airport issues a warning to air travelers

Are you traveling soon? If you are traveling in or out of Orlando International airport you could have some potential delays. Read on to find out more details!. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando International Airport or MCO is a very busy airport. Many people that travel to or from Disney...

