Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This WeekBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Orlando named the #1 most overrated tourist stop of 2022: a satirical pieceKelsey KrygerOrlando, FL
Related
UCF CB transfer Davonte Brown details official visit to Florida State
Brown was able to meet with the Seminoles' coaching staff, a former teammate at UCF, and more during his trip to Tallahassee.
Cornerback transfer Davonte Brown recaps FSU official visit
TALLAHASSEE -- UCF transfer cornerback Davonte Brown enjoyed his official visit to Florida State, he shared with Noles247 and others after the visit. The three-year starter at cornerback was joined on the visit, unofficially, by his younger brother and four-star cornerback prospect Damari Brown. He said afterwards that playing with his little brother is something that's been discussed, although he noted that both he and his brother will make decisions individually based on what fits them best.
Former UCF football player Jake Hescock dies, family says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jake Hescock, a former University of Central Florida football player, has died, the family said in a social media post. According to his family, Hescock, 25, went for a jog on Tuesday in Boston when he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest. Hescock’s cousin Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk...
fox35orlando.com
Former UCF football player passes away after going into cardiac arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. - Former University of Central Florida student and football player Jake Hescock has passed away. The former tight end went into cardiac arrest Tuesday while out on a jog in Boston, according to his family. Hescock, 25, suffered a severe brain injury during the medical incident and was...
foxsports640.com
Brevard Sheriff: “Adults are back in charge” with new school disciplinary policy
(BREVARD COUNTY, FLA) — Days after the Brevard County School Board ousted the superintendent, plans are underway for a new school disciplinary policy in Brevard Public Schools. While standing outside…
Daily Beast
School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit
A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
floridahsfootball.com
Cocoa holds off hometown Florida High in Class 2S State Championship in thrilling OT victory
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – During the preseason a lot of people around the Sunshine State thought Cocoa would be a runaway with Class 2S this year and a state championship. However, it was all but a runaway for the Tigers who needed to fight to the finish and needed some extra time to complete a task they had not done since 2016 with a thrilling 38-31 OT victory over the hometown Florida High Seminoles who were seeking their first state championship in school history and marking the fifth time that Cocoa has won a state football championship.
fox35orlando.com
Olympia basketball star paving different path than famous father, Edgerrin James
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're a big football fan, you probably know the name Edgerrin James. He's a pro football hall of fame running back, and one of the best to ever play at Miami. His son, Edgerrin "Jizzle" James Jr., is a star in his own right – but...
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
fox35orlando.com
Col. Joe Kittinger, Orlando legend and record-setting skydiver, dies at 94
ORLANDO, Fla. - Family and friends are remembering a true American hero. Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from more than 100,000 feet above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida after battling lung cancer. He was...
Florida teachers flee county with 'egregious' student behavior, like spitting, biting, drug use, theft
A group of educators, parents and staff convened at a Brevard County, Florida, school board meeting on Thursday to discuss what many are saying is a spike in student misbehavior.
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
disneydining.com
After Disney Delays Lake Nona Move, Plans Are Now Reportedly “Imminent”
In July 2021, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be relocating 2,000 plus Cast Members from California to Florida for a new Disney regional hub. The Florida destination announced was Lake Nona, a town just 20 minutes away from Walt Disney World Resort. Then, in September 2021, according to...
"Florida Woman Gone Wild" stories you might not believe
I can just say one thing about what you're about to read, it's that if I didn't scan the page with my own eyes and see the news articles for myself, there's a high probability I'd think you were bluffing if you told me about them. But no. And that's saying something, because there are some pretty shocking news headlines coming out of Florida. And honestly, I thought I'd seen all the most shocking ones, but here's a few you might not have heard of that might just have you questioning if it's all being made up in some weird, elaborate, national news scheme.
floridapolitics.com
Space junk seen as threat to Florida’s protected reefs, fisheries
“Space junk, bombs, atomic lasers falling from the sky,” the B-52s’ Fred Schneider sings. “Where’s my umbrella?”. A joke posed in three decades-old college rock song nonetheless comes to mind, as, indeed, what do you do with things falling out of the sky? There aren’t a lot of answers for that at the moment.
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation
The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
WESH
Deputies: 12-year-old girl brought loaded gun to Seminole school
LAKE MARY, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 12-year-old girl who brought a loaded gun to her middle school on Friday, according to an arrest report. The girl was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary after a loaded Glock...
kennythepirate.com
Orlando International Airport issues a warning to air travelers
Are you traveling soon? If you are traveling in or out of Orlando International airport you could have some potential delays. Read on to find out more details!. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando International Airport or MCO is a very busy airport. Many people that travel to or from Disney...
fox35orlando.com
More mystery objects found on Florida beaches: Here is what they are
After some mystery objects unearth by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores turned out to be a 19th-century merchant ship, it appears another mystery is underway at Flagler Beach. "This is the first time we've been down here, and that was one of the first things we...
Comments / 0