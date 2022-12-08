ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

BREAKING: TE Jackson McGohan commits to LSU

LSU received a Tuesday commitment from Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan. A one-time Cincinnati verbal, McGohan opened up his recruitment following the departure of head coach Luke Fickell. LSU offered in late November. He had an existing relationship with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. Denbrock then came to Ohio to see him in advance of his official.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Utah star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced his season has come to an end

Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced that his season has unfortunately come to an end and that he will be unable to compete in the January 2nd Rose Bowl Game. He was without a doubt the top tight end in the country this season and instrumental to all of Utah's success this season. Sadly, Ute fans have seen Kincaid take the field for the last time in Utah's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Auburn trending for No. 2 JUCO OT after decommitment from South Carolina

Auburn is now set up to be the team to beat down the stretch for JUCO offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta. Originally committed to South Carolina, Hugh Freeze and Auburn's new offensive line coach Jake Thornton got Jatta on campus for an official visit this past weekend. Tuesday, he backed off his commitment to South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast: Four-star to Oregon

Oregon is trending for Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter heading into another visit to Oregon this weekend. After talking to a source with knowledge of the recruitment, I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball in favor of the Ducks. Porter has raved about the Pac 12...
EUGENE, OR
