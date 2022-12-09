Read full article on original website
J Busta
3d ago
Goes around howling like a wolf and climbing and jumping out of trees, too strange!
Reply
10
Molly Wilson
1d ago
I think that the way bear was raised has a negative reaction on his wife. She can’t live off the land like bear has and she is use to city life.He might do better with a back woods girl.One that will work beside him not against him
Reply
2
Related
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Fuels Divorce Rumors After Celebrating Thanksgiving Without Kody
Away from home for the holidays? As rumors continue to swirl that Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown has become the second wife in the series to leave her husband, Kody, the 53-year-old seemingly spent Thanksgiving without the Brown family patriarch. Janelle took to social media on Friday, November 25, to share a sweet snapshot of everyone piled onto the sofa. "Our Thanksgiving crowd. Grateful for family and friends. Thanks @_michellepetty and @logantbro for hosting!" she captioned the picture. The mother-of-six was all smiles as she stood off to the side of the photo, making room for kids Savanah, Gabriel, Garrison,...
Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown confirm they've officially split
Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown have confirmed their split after spending nearly 30 years in a polygamous relationship. The revelation came towards the end of the season finale episode of Sister Wives, which first aired last night (11 December) and included a sneak peek for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special.
'Sister Wives' Fans Concerned as Robyn Appears to Kick Dog in Old Clip
"Any respect I had for her is gone," wrote one "Sister Wives" fan after the resurfaced clip of Robyn Brown was shared on TikTok.
Little People critics beg Matt Roloff & girlfriend Caryn Chandler to quit after couple’s ‘unforgivable’ attitude
LITTLE PEOPLE critics have begged Matt Roloff and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler to quit the show after witnessing the couple's unforgivable attitude. Both the TLC stars have been embroiled in family drama since Matt, 61, put the family farm on the market for $4million. Little People, Big World viewers took...
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Is Permanently Moving to Arizona by 2023
Caryn Chandler is allegedly moving away from Roloff Farms and heading to Arizona full-time. Here's what's going on with the 'Little People, Big World' star.
Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil
American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
thebrag.com
Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues
Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details
Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Snuggles Up To Mom Tippi Hedren, 92, In Rare Photo: ‘Thankful’ She’s Still With Us
No matter what, a parent’s child is always a child. Melanie Griffith shared an adorable photo with her mom Tippi Hedren on her Instagram on Monday, November 28. The actress, 65, cuddled up to her mom, 92, who is also a legendary actress in her own rite, for a sweet photo together.
Robyn Brown Says the Sister Wives 'Handed' Kody to Her: They Didn't 'Want to Spend Time with Him'
A teaser for next Sunday's one-on-one Sister Wives interviews shockingly revealed Kody only has two wives left It's no secret Robyn Brown spends more time with husband Kody Brown than his other wives. In a teaser for next Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special, Robyn addresses how she's ended up as Kody's main wife — even in a plural marriage. "They handed him to me and said 'We don't want to spend time with him, basically'" Robyn said of her sister wives. For some years, Robyn has been seen as the "favorite...
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split
The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton: I'm MARRIED! Ready to Meet My Husband?!?
On Saturday, the surprising romantic rumor because a beautiful reality for Tammy Slaton, as the 1,000-lb Sisters star got married at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. The long-time TLC personality confirmed the amazing news herself. “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me...
Comments / 14