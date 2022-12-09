Read full article on original website
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could Be
Could Fernando Tatis Jr. be heading to the Bronx?Photo by(USA Sports) The New York Yankees completed the biggest free-agent signing of the offseason, and their most important, as they retained MVP slugger Aaron Judge despite serious competition from the San Francisco Giants and a late-push of insane money from the San Diego Padres.
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Top New York Yankees target reportedly wants massive contract
After retaining Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are still trying to reel in more big fish, as expected. When
Adam Wainwright has hilarious response to Cardinals new catcher
From 2007-2022, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina were the starting battery for the St. Louis Cardinals in 328 regular season games. That’s an all-time MLB record. Molina is now retired and clearly doesn’t think that Wainwright and his new catcher will be able to surpass that record. Replacing Molina behind the plate in St. Louis Read more... The post Adam Wainwright has hilarious response to Cardinals new catcher appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees sleeper prospects? Player development leader identifies 2
The Yankees are counting down the days until they can write top prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into their lineup as regulars. That day might not be too far off. But often it’s the lesser-known names who end up making lots of noise, and the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits asked Yankees Vice President of Player Development Kevin Reese to name a pair of sleepers while at the Winter Meetings in San Diego last week.
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
X-factor: How Bogaerts' signing shakes up Padres' D
SAN DIEGO -- The offseason is young. More than two months remain until pitchers and catchers report -- more than two months for general manager A.J. Preller to further shake things up in San Diego. As such, team officials aren't quite ready to make declarative statements about which players might...
Yankees-Pirates blockbuster Bryan Reynolds trade seems unlikely
To dream the impossible dream. Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade after hitting a career-best 27 home runs in 2022. Among the teams still in need of an outfielder is the New York Yankees as Andrew Benintendi remains a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
How Phils' big moves impact 2023 and beyond
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies introduced Trea Turner on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, and there were a few immediate takeaways, including Turner’s future spot in the lineup.
Will Verlander join this elite list of 40-something pitchers?
Coming off arguably his best season yet, the Mets signed 39-year-old Justin Verlander to a two-year contract that, according to a source, is worth $86.7 million and includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025. On the surface, it's not hard to justify those numbers. Verlander just went 18-4 with...
These teams still have holes to fill
The Winter Meetings are over, but the winter is not, and there’s still work to be done. There are a handful of high-end free agents available, and trades to be made, and really there’s not a single team out there – regardless of whether they’ve already made an addition or not – that can realistically sit back, relax and say: Yes. We’re done.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Rangers thrilled to play for manager Bochy
ARLINGTON -- The Winter Meetings have come and gone and the Rangers have made a few splashes -- including signing right-hander Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal -- in free agency. Through it all, Texas’ new manager Bruce Bochy has been there every step of the way. A...
Brewers get All-Star William Contreras in 3-way deal
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers upgraded their catching situation on Monday and, maybe, made some of their fans feel a little bit better about the Josh Hader trade. In a three-team trade between Oakland, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the Crew managed to flip one of the prospects they picked up from the Padres for Hader -- speedy, slap-hitting outfielder Esteury Ruiz -- for an All-Star catcher with five years of contractual control in William Contreras, plus two relief pitchers -- one of the Major League variety and one a Minor Leaguer.
Kiermaier agrees to deal with Blue Jays (sources)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with Kevin Kiermaier to add the longtime Rays cornerstone to their new-look outfield, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Juan Toribio on Saturday. Kiermaier’s deal, first reported by Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, is pending a physical and has not yet been made...
Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams
The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old. The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.
A's get Braves' top prospect Muller in 3-team, 9-player trade
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland A’s acquired left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller, right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok, catcher Manny Piña, and minor league right-handed pitcher Royber Salinas from the Atlanta Braves and outfielder Esteury Ruiz from the Milwaukee Brewers, the club announced on Monday. The A’s sent catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta and right-handed pitcher Joel Payamps to Milwaukee, and the Braves sent catcher William Contreras and minor league right-handed pitcher Justin Yeager to the Brewers. To clear space on the roster, the A’s designated infielder Vimael Machín for assignment.
Crime Dog part of multiple history-making trades
Whenever someone reaches the Baseball Hall of Fame, his career will be revisited and his stats, awards and other accolades will be magnified. But in the case of the latest man to be elected to Cooperstown, former slugging first baseman Fred McGriff, there’s another tab on the Baseball Reference page that ought to be of interest: the Transactions page.
Mets, Senga reach 5-year, $75M deal (source)
NEW YORK – An offseason unlike any other for the Mets continued late Saturday night, when they agreed to terms on a five-year, $75 million deal with Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, a source told MLB.com. The Mets have not confirmed the deal, which is still pending the completion of a physical.
The offseason's biggest winners ... so far
It is far too early to start declaring winners and losers from the Hot Stove already. The Winter Meetings just ended! Carlos Correa hasn’t signed anywhere, Dansby Swanson hasn’t either, Carlos Rodón is still out there! We’re still just getting started!. But still: We’ve learned a...
