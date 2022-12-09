Read full article on original website
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times. About 600 apartments are set to be built at the former location...
One baby later. Owner sets reopening date for Bake House in Phillipsburg.
Six months after shutting down and one baby later, Bake House on Main has set a reopening date. The owner Amber Santini announced via Facebook the bakery will open just ahead of Dec. 25 with a new Christmas menu to celebrate the launch. Ahead of the holidays, the bakery will...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Easton restaurant with Australian and Bavarian roots to feature premium wine, international cuisine and 'glam hunting lodge vibe' in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new restaurant with Australian and Bavarian influences is taking root in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar & Garden, offering premium wine, international cuisine and a "glam hunting lodge vibe," is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 125 Northampton St., according to a news release. The...
Remember when downtown department stores were the place to shop? We do too.
Before shopping malls and Amazon, downtowns were the place to shop. And when you went shopping downtown in Allentown, Bethlehem or Easton, you most likely went to a department store.
A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
How Grand Central landfill’s owner is helping to complete national 9/11 trail
The September 11th National Memorial Trail spans 1,300 miles linking the locations of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead that day in 2001. The route using roads and multi-use trails passes through the Lehigh Valley region, crossing through the Slate Belt and following the D&L Trail.
This Long-Standing Langhorne Restaurant Just Closed Without Warning. Read to Learn When, Where, and Why
The longtime eatery closed without warning.Photo by94.5 PST/ Google. A longtime favorite restaurant of Bucks County residents has suddenly closed, and now the community is wondering what happened. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through Upper Macungie home
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
Almost Ready! This Bucks County Raising Cane’s Announces Opening Date!
Raising Cane's restaurants are opening with a crispy vengeance in the Northeast!. If you're a fried chicken fanatic, you may already know that Raising Cane's, an LA-based fried chicken finger restaurant has been expanding in Pennsylvania recently. Earlier this year, we told you about their first Pennsylvania location in Philadelphia,...
Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Former professional soccer player opening fitness and sports training facility in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Resolving to lead a more active lifestyle in 2023? A new fitness facility in Coopersburg may be just the ticket. Perfect Touch Sports, offering a variety of sports training and fitness programs, is nearing completion of a 2,400-square-foot venue at 112 Springfield St., near the Saucon Rail Trail.
It’s time to abandon effort to get Delaware Water Gap designated as national park | Turkeys & Trophies
Proponents of an initiative to designate Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a national park have good intentions. It would bolster the profile of the 70,000 acres in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, straddling the Delaware River from I-80 on north to the New York border. They also argue that the status would better preserve the river environment around a scenic stretch of the Delaware that ought to be kept as pristine as possible. But the recent opposition to the initiative shows that the general public, including many who live in the area, would prefer to maintain the status quo. It’s time for the most vocal proponents of the national park designation to move on. This isn’t a fight that’s worth taking to the bitter end. The water gap will continue to thrive even if the park designation doesn’t go through. Yet, the New Jersey chapter of the Sierra Club and some others haven’t publicly acquiesced. The executive board of the club’s Garden State chapter voted in August to withdraw from an internal resolution with other state chapters that would have encouraged the national Sierra Club to support the designation. The club says the executive board’s vote wasn’t a reflection on the project itself; they just didn’t think the resolution was ready. This vote was taken in August. It’s now December, and the club still is being cagey about where it stands on the matter. This is a red flag, and it signals some opposition within the ranks of the chapter. Opponents of the national park designation were quick to point this out. If you can’t easily procure overwhelming support on what’s being billed as an environmental initiative from perhaps New Jersey’s top environmental advocacy group, you’re not going to get overwhelming support from the general public. It’s time for the executive board to vote on a new resolution to withdraw its backing of the initiative. There are far too many environmental initiatives in New Jersey that are much more consequential than this one. The chapter would be better serving its mission by focusing on those issues instead of digging in more on this one.
thevalleyledger.com
December 11, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Your kindness can help our residents feel beautiful. Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab is looking for dedicated volunteers for our Allentown site to escort our residents to our in-house beauty shop 1:00- 4:00 p.m. on Mondays. Minimum age 13. COVID vaccine card and a criminal background clearance required. Contact Kerry Magliane, 610-336-5684, kerrymagliane@lehighcounty.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Qz0c9EAB.
WFMZ-TV Online
Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside
EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
sanatogapost.com
Local Weis Markets Join in Hospital Fund-Raiser
GILBERTSVILLE PA – Weis Markets in Gilbertsville, Pennsburg, Norristown, and Oley are among 34 of the supermarket chain’s store locations participating in a fund-raising drive to benefit Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital and other children’s health organizations. It’s happening through a point-of-purchase (at top) “round-up” program,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading City Council to consider 1st post-Act 47 budget
READING, Pa. — Reading's 2023 budget is in the hands of the city council. It is the first one since the city exited Pennsylvania's financial oversight program for distressed cities, known as Act 47. The city entered the program in 2009 to help get its finances in order. Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said the budget holds the line on taxes.
Cops searching for Wind Creek Bethlehem parking deck robbery suspect
Bethlehem police are searching for a Bucks County man they say showed a handgun and demanded cash from a male victim at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino parking deck in the city. Phillip Shawn Zampirri, 37, of Quakertown is charged with felony robbery, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor simple assault. The...
Bethlehem will replace every parking meter with kiosks, plan says
Say goodbye to the single-space parking meter. Bethlehem Parking Authority announced it will replace all single-space parking meters in the city with parking kiosks over the next five years. The new initiative will kick off in 2023, the authority said. “Arguably, the most important feature these pay stations offer is...
