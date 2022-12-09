ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A land deal for $1 reshaped Phillipsburg’s future | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

The machine maker opened its first P’burg factory in 1903 and literally shaped the town over the years by building housing for workers and management. There was a company grocery store and social club. In its heyday it employed 5,000 people and would throw Christmas parties for as many kids every year. It was the town’s biggest employer and taxpayer, and when it left around the turn of the century it took a huge piece of Phillipsburg’s soul with it.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through Upper Macungie home

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. It first broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 8800 block of Max Way, in a neighborhood off of Hamilton Boulevard. Flames and smoke were pouring from the roof as first responders...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
JIM THORPE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

It’s time to abandon effort to get Delaware Water Gap designated as national park | Turkeys & Trophies

Proponents of an initiative to designate Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a national park have good intentions. It would bolster the profile of the 70,000 acres in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, straddling the Delaware River from I-80 on north to the New York border. They also argue that the status would better preserve the river environment around a scenic stretch of the Delaware that ought to be kept as pristine as possible. But the recent opposition to the initiative shows that the general public, including many who live in the area, would prefer to maintain the status quo. It’s time for the most vocal proponents of the national park designation to move on. This isn’t a fight that’s worth taking to the bitter end. The water gap will continue to thrive even if the park designation doesn’t go through. Yet, the New Jersey chapter of the Sierra Club and some others haven’t publicly acquiesced. The executive board of the club’s Garden State chapter voted in August to withdraw from an internal resolution with other state chapters that would have encouraged the national Sierra Club to support the designation. The club says the executive board’s vote wasn’t a reflection on the project itself; they just didn’t think the resolution was ready. This vote was taken in August. It’s now December, and the club still is being cagey about where it stands on the matter. This is a red flag, and it signals some opposition within the ranks of the chapter. Opponents of the national park designation were quick to point this out. If you can’t easily procure overwhelming support on what’s being billed as an environmental initiative from perhaps New Jersey’s top environmental advocacy group, you’re not going to get overwhelming support from the general public. It’s time for the executive board to vote on a new resolution to withdraw its backing of the initiative. There are far too many environmental initiatives in New Jersey that are much more consequential than this one. The chapter would be better serving its mission by focusing on those issues instead of digging in more on this one.
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

December 11, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Your kindness can help our residents feel beautiful. Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehab is looking for dedicated volunteers for our Allentown site to escort our residents to our in-house beauty shop 1:00- 4:00 p.m. on Mondays. Minimum age 13. COVID vaccine card and a criminal background clearance required. Contact Kerry Magliane, 610-336-5684, kerrymagliane@lehighcounty.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Qz0c9EAB.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Non-profit lights up Easton's Southside

EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer. The Southside Gateway is now up and running. It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association. The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area...
EASTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Weis Markets Join in Hospital Fund-Raiser

GILBERTSVILLE PA – Weis Markets in Gilbertsville, Pennsburg, Norristown, and Oley are among 34 of the supermarket chain’s store locations participating in a fund-raising drive to benefit Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital and other children’s health organizations. It’s happening through a point-of-purchase (at top) “round-up” program,...
GILBERTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading City Council to consider 1st post-Act 47 budget

READING, Pa. — Reading's 2023 budget is in the hands of the city council. It is the first one since the city exited Pennsylvania's financial oversight program for distressed cities, known as Act 47. The city entered the program in 2009 to help get its finances in order. Council President Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said the budget holds the line on taxes.
READING, PA

