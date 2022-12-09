Read full article on original website
Monday's Scores
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 69, Oak Hill 11. Madison Area Memorial vs. Telstar Regional, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 9
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores involving teams from around the Rockford area from Friday, December 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. starting January 6. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 62 Belvidere North 43Boylan 77 Jefferson 61Guilford […]
COLUMBIA 57, LAFAYETTE 45
Percentages: FG .392, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (B.Thompson 2-4, De La Rosa 1-1, Brown 1-3, McLean 1-3, Noland 0-1, Stankard 0-1, Bedri 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, B.Thompson 3, Bedri 3, McLean 3, De La Rosa, Odunowo). Steals:...
