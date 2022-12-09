Read full article on original website
Potential for street flooding as next round of storms brings moisture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest storm system is bringing much needed moisture to the area. But that could pose a problem for Sioux Falls and other communities around southeastern South Dakota, as much of the snow already on the ground could help cause street flooding. Sioux...
How to prepare for this week’s rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
What to do with trees already heavy with snow as we prepare for more weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As we prepare for the next round of winter weather, you might be wondering what to do with your evergreen trees if they are heavy with snow and ice from last week. Daemon Coughlin, from Oakridge Nursery and Landscaping in Brandon, recommends leaving the trees alone. He says trying to remove the weight often creates more damage then what you’re protecting them from. The trees are already stressed from the cold and being weighted down, messing with them could break more branches. Coughlin reminds trees in the mountains can have feet of snow dumped on them and manage to spring back with a thaw.
WEATHER ALERT: Winter storms, blizzards, ice storms moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared today through Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. We’ll start off Monday...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
Forecast Contains Good News For USD Students Prepping For Finals
Sunday’s forecast by the National Weather Service for upcoming weather conditions in Vermillion is likely being seen as good news by University of South Dakota students who are in the midst of studying for final tests as USD’s fall semester comes to an end. It appears that snow...
Call center available to answer snow and transit-related questions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you wake up wondering how you’ll navigate your day with the snow piling in, there is a call center that can help answer your questions. From requesting your street to be plowed to knowing what weather control moves city planners are...
Project Warm Up gifts blankets to those in need
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Volunteers gathered at a local elementary school for a blanket-making party to help provide warmth to those in need. The event took place on Saturday at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. Project Warm UP began back in 2006, and over 17 years, they have donated over 32,000 fleece blankets. The blankets go to children and families in need, whether it be a financial hardship, illness, or natural disaster.
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
Updated forecast ahead of incoming winter storm system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As another round of mixed precipitation makes its way into the region, here is the latest update on what to expect. Areas north and east of the Sioux Falls Metro should expect significant icing from freezing rain ahead of the falling snow. The National...
Pipestone and Feeding SD team up to pack boxes for mobile food distributions
Pipestone and Feeding SD team up to pack boxes for mobile food distributions
Icy roads cause semis to jackknife on I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported multiple jackknifed semis on I-29 near the Wilmot exit Monday. None of the semis are blocking the roadway at this time. Authorities urge caution as the roadways continue to get icy. The South Dakota Highway Patrol wrote...
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
City clearing streets with snow alert in place
City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday night and will continue until routes are clear.
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
Quiet Through Sunday; Messy Work Week Ahead – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, December 10
The slow but steady melting process to the east will continue today as mainly calm conditions and a bit more sunshine take over. We may have some fog in a few areas, and with temperatures near or just below freezing, some freezing fog is also possible. This will gradually dissipate and give way to a sunnier first half of the weekend.
Fog, Followed By ‘Significant Storm System’ Forecast By NWS Sioux Falls
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the next several days, that includes periods of dense fog, followed by a significant storm system. Stay on top of the weather with KIWA-AM 1550, FM-100.7 and FM-105.3. Hazardous Weather Outlook...
Another major system to impact KELO listening area next week; flooding possible
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While details are still being determined, it looks like a major winter storm will impact the northern plains next week. Tim Masters at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls says to expect a variety of precipitation. There are several ways to avoid flooding...
Tyler Roney's Friday First Alert Forecast
Tyler Roney's Friday First Alert Forecast
Xcel prepares for upcoming snow and freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has increased staffing and shared tips for combating the severe weather predicted to hit the Midwest this week. As snow, freezing rain, and wind are predicted for the region, Xcel Energy is staging employees who will work to get the lights back on if customers lose power.
