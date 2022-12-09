ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

Arizona1211—5 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 8 (Ritchie, Moser), 12:46 (pp). Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Slashing), 10:49; Stecher, ARI (Interference), 14:43. Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Frost 4 (van Riemsdyk, Tippett), 2:09. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 3 (Frost), 4:08. 4, Arizona, Keller 9 (Boyd, Schmaltz), 7:45. 5, Arizona, McBain 4 (Moser, O'Brien), 10:21. 6, Philadelphia, Tippett 8 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 18:42. Penalties_Seeler, PHI (Roughing), 3:50; Crouse, ARI (Roughing), 3:50.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
No. 17 Oregon 75, Oregon St. 67

OREGON ST. (6-3) Mitrovic 5-13 3-4 13, Aaron 1-3 0-0 3, Marotte 3-5 0-0 7, von Oelhoffen 3-13 4-6 12, Yeaney 5-13 0-0 11, Beers 5-7 0-2 10, Hansford 1-6 1-2 4, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 3-5 0-0 7, Totals 26-65 8-14 67. OREGON (7-1) VanSlooten 3-9 4-5 10,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Stephen F. Austin 75, Arizona St. 60

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (McCliment-Call 3-6, Harrison 2-3, A.Scott 1-2, Lombard 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Deck 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 1, Harrison 1, Harden 1, Lombard 1) Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Harrison 3, McCliment-Call 2, Brittingham 1, A.Scott 1, Harden 1,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Mississippi St. 88, Texas A&M-Commerce 53

MISSISSIPPI ST. (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.436, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Jordan 2-5, Powe 1-5, An.Hayes 0-2, Smith 0-1, Parker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Weber 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Parker 3, J.Carter 2, Powe 1, D.Carter 1) Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Powe 3, J.Carter 2, An.Hayes 2, Jordan 2, Smith...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NO. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, MINNESOTA 51

Percentages: FG .472, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Moore 3-4, Horton 1-1, Davis 1-2, Matthews 1-4, McNair 0-1, Jeffries 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Matthews 3, Smith 2, Stevenson). Turnovers: 11 (Smith 4, Moore 2, Davis, Horton, Jeffries, Matthews, Stevenson). Steals: 8 (Moore 4,...
STARKVILLE, MS
TEXAS SOUTHERN 95, NORTH AMERICAN 47

Percentages: FG .167, FT .250. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Flores 1-2, McCammon 1-4, Kizzie 0-1, Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 6 (Flores 2, McCammon 2, Brown, Kizzie). Steals: 3 (Kizzie 2, Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Nicholas218-140-03-124116. O'Neal285-92-24-74012. Walker223-91-26-6407. Henry202-61-20-0005. Mortle327-160-00-93214. Granger246-90-03-44212. Farooq229-131-34-91320. Marin161-30-00-4633.
HOUSTON, TX
SETON HALL 45, RUTGERS 43

Percentages: FG .341, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jam.Harris 2-5, Dawes 2-7, D.Davis 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Ndefo 0-1, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Sanders 0-1, T.Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ndefo 3, Samuel). Turnovers: 14 (D.Davis 3, Dawes 3, Jackson 2, Odukale 2, Richmond...
Washington 82, Washington St. 66

WASHINGTON (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.098, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Schwartz 5-6, Noble 1-4, Oliver 1-2, Ladine 1-1, Van Dyke 0-2, Grothaus 0-1, Stines 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Daniels 2, Watkins 1) Turnovers: 17 (Noble 4, Van Dyke 3, Stines 3, Schwartz 2, Oliver 2, Daniels 1, Grothaus 1,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Houston 97, Milwaukee 92

MILWAUKEE (92) G.Antetokounmpo 7-17 2-6 16, Middleton 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 2-8 2-2 7, Allen 2-12 5-5 11, Holiday 9-20 3-3 25, Nwora 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-15 2-2 17, Carter 3-5 0-0 9, Connaughton 3-10 0-0 7, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-90 14-18 92. HOUSTON (97) Gordon 4-10...
HOUSTON, TX
Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113

Percentages: FG .409, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Rozier 5-8, Oubre Jr. 3-8, Bouknight 1-1, Maledon 1-2, McDaniels 1-4, Thor 0-1, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Richards). Turnovers: 15 (Rozier 5, McDaniels 3, McGowens 2, Oubre Jr. 2,...
WASHINGTON STATE
HAWAI'I 90, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 66

ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .433, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Moore 2-7, Land 1-1, Gregory 1-2, McCabe 1-5, Sanon 0-1, Giles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cohen 3, Gregory). Turnovers: 10 (Gregory 5, Moore 2, Cohen, Land, Webb). Steals: 2 (Cohen, Gregory). Technical...
Atlanta 123, Chicago 122

CHICAGO (122) DeRozan 10-21 14-15 34, Williams 4-10 0-0 8, Vucevic 6-11 0-0 13, Dosunmu 1-5 0-0 2, LaVine 9-16 2-3 21, Jones Jr. 6-7 1-2 14, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Drummond 6-9 2-3 14, Dragic 1-7 0-0 2, White 4-12 0-0 12. Totals 48-100 19-23 122. ATLANTA (123) Griffin...
CHICAGO, IL
IUPUI 75, SPALDING 53

Percentages: FG .377, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Storm 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Dillard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dillard 2, Bradford, Campbell, Storm). Turnovers: 8 (Holt 2, Storm 2, Bradford, Hargrove, Henson, Whitehead). Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Campbell 2, Byron,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Florida 76, Miami 73, OT

FLORIDA (10-1) Dut 2-3 1-2 5, Kyle 0-4 0-0 0, Deans 5-13 8-10 21, Rickards 10-14 3-4 23, Rimdal 2-9 0-0 5, Correa 4-12 5-5 14, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 1-4 0-0 2, Tatyana Wyche 2-2 2-4 6, Totals 26-61 19-25 76. MIAMI (7-4) Harden 5-13 6-7 18,...
MIAMI, FL
L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17

LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), :21. Mia_Hill 60 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 6:31. Mia_FG J.Sanders 55, 1:10. RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 11-37, Tagovailoa 3-28, J.Wilson 4-26, Ahmed 1-1. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 15-45, Kelley 4-29, Herbert 4-8. PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 10-28-0-145. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 39-51-0-367. RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 4-81, Waddle 2-31, C.Wilson 2-19, Mostert...
MIAMI, FL
USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (9)10-06974. 2. Virginia (12)8-06833. 3. Connecticut (7)11-06775. 4. Houston9-15881. 5....
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Today in Sports History-McGregor wins featherweight title

1942 — The Washington Redskins win the NFL Championship with a 14-6 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1958 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal in a 2-2 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. 1981 — John McEnroe and Roscoe Tanner lead the...
OREGON STATE

