Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Related
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4
Arizona1211—5 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 8 (Ritchie, Moser), 12:46 (pp). Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Slashing), 10:49; Stecher, ARI (Interference), 14:43. Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Frost 4 (van Riemsdyk, Tippett), 2:09. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 3 (Frost), 4:08. 4, Arizona, Keller 9 (Boyd, Schmaltz), 7:45. 5, Arizona, McBain 4 (Moser, O'Brien), 10:21. 6, Philadelphia, Tippett 8 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 18:42. Penalties_Seeler, PHI (Roughing), 3:50; Crouse, ARI (Roughing), 3:50.
Porterville Recorder
No. 17 Oregon 75, Oregon St. 67
OREGON ST. (6-3) Mitrovic 5-13 3-4 13, Aaron 1-3 0-0 3, Marotte 3-5 0-0 7, von Oelhoffen 3-13 4-6 12, Yeaney 5-13 0-0 11, Beers 5-7 0-2 10, Hansford 1-6 1-2 4, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 3-5 0-0 7, Totals 26-65 8-14 67. OREGON (7-1) VanSlooten 3-9 4-5 10,...
Porterville Recorder
Stephen F. Austin 75, Arizona St. 60
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (McCliment-Call 3-6, Harrison 2-3, A.Scott 1-2, Lombard 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Deck 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 1, Harrison 1, Harden 1, Lombard 1) Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Harrison 3, McCliment-Call 2, Brittingham 1, A.Scott 1, Harden 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Mississippi St. 88, Texas A&M-Commerce 53
MISSISSIPPI ST. (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.436, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Jordan 2-5, Powe 1-5, An.Hayes 0-2, Smith 0-1, Parker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Weber 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Parker 3, J.Carter 2, Powe 1, D.Carter 1) Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Powe 3, J.Carter 2, An.Hayes 2, Jordan 2, Smith...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, MINNESOTA 51
Percentages: FG .472, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Moore 3-4, Horton 1-1, Davis 1-2, Matthews 1-4, McNair 0-1, Jeffries 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Matthews 3, Smith 2, Stevenson). Turnovers: 11 (Smith 4, Moore 2, Davis, Horton, Jeffries, Matthews, Stevenson). Steals: 8 (Moore 4,...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS SOUTHERN 95, NORTH AMERICAN 47
Percentages: FG .167, FT .250. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Flores 1-2, McCammon 1-4, Kizzie 0-1, Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 6 (Flores 2, McCammon 2, Brown, Kizzie). Steals: 3 (Kizzie 2, Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Nicholas218-140-03-124116. O'Neal285-92-24-74012. Walker223-91-26-6407. Henry202-61-20-0005. Mortle327-160-00-93214. Granger246-90-03-44212. Farooq229-131-34-91320. Marin161-30-00-4633.
Porterville Recorder
SETON HALL 45, RUTGERS 43
Percentages: FG .341, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jam.Harris 2-5, Dawes 2-7, D.Davis 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Ndefo 0-1, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Sanders 0-1, T.Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ndefo 3, Samuel). Turnovers: 14 (D.Davis 3, Dawes 3, Jackson 2, Odukale 2, Richmond...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 82, Washington St. 66
WASHINGTON (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.098, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Schwartz 5-6, Noble 1-4, Oliver 1-2, Ladine 1-1, Van Dyke 0-2, Grothaus 0-1, Stines 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Daniels 2, Watkins 1) Turnovers: 17 (Noble 4, Van Dyke 3, Stines 3, Schwartz 2, Oliver 2, Daniels 1, Grothaus 1,...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 97, Milwaukee 92
MILWAUKEE (92) G.Antetokounmpo 7-17 2-6 16, Middleton 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 2-8 2-2 7, Allen 2-12 5-5 11, Holiday 9-20 3-3 25, Nwora 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-15 2-2 17, Carter 3-5 0-0 9, Connaughton 3-10 0-0 7, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-90 14-18 92. HOUSTON (97) Gordon 4-10...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113
Percentages: FG .409, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Rozier 5-8, Oubre Jr. 3-8, Bouknight 1-1, Maledon 1-2, McDaniels 1-4, Thor 0-1, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Richards). Turnovers: 15 (Rozier 5, McDaniels 3, McGowens 2, Oubre Jr. 2,...
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 90, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 66
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .433, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Moore 2-7, Land 1-1, Gregory 1-2, McCabe 1-5, Sanon 0-1, Giles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cohen 3, Gregory). Turnovers: 10 (Gregory 5, Moore 2, Cohen, Land, Webb). Steals: 2 (Cohen, Gregory). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 123, Chicago 122
CHICAGO (122) DeRozan 10-21 14-15 34, Williams 4-10 0-0 8, Vucevic 6-11 0-0 13, Dosunmu 1-5 0-0 2, LaVine 9-16 2-3 21, Jones Jr. 6-7 1-2 14, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Drummond 6-9 2-3 14, Dragic 1-7 0-0 2, White 4-12 0-0 12. Totals 48-100 19-23 122. ATLANTA (123) Griffin...
Porterville Recorder
IUPUI 75, SPALDING 53
Percentages: FG .377, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Storm 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Dillard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dillard 2, Bradford, Campbell, Storm). Turnovers: 8 (Holt 2, Storm 2, Bradford, Hargrove, Henson, Whitehead). Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Campbell 2, Byron,...
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker
All of the players from Utah football, BYU football and Utah State football who have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Porterville Recorder
Florida 76, Miami 73, OT
FLORIDA (10-1) Dut 2-3 1-2 5, Kyle 0-4 0-0 0, Deans 5-13 8-10 21, Rickards 10-14 3-4 23, Rimdal 2-9 0-0 5, Correa 4-12 5-5 14, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 1-4 0-0 2, Tatyana Wyche 2-2 2-4 6, Totals 26-61 19-25 76. MIAMI (7-4) Harden 5-13 6-7 18,...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17
LAC_Ekeler 1 run (Dicker kick), :21. Mia_Hill 60 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 6:31. Mia_FG J.Sanders 55, 1:10. RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 11-37, Tagovailoa 3-28, J.Wilson 4-26, Ahmed 1-1. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 15-45, Kelley 4-29, Herbert 4-8. PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 10-28-0-145. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 39-51-0-367. RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 4-81, Waddle 2-31, C.Wilson 2-19, Mostert...
Cal Poly clashes with Washington, looking for redemption vs. Pac-12
Cal Poly looks for a dramatically better result than the last time it faced a Pac-12 Conference opponent when the
Porterville Recorder
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (9)10-06974. 2. Virginia (12)8-06833. 3. Connecticut (7)11-06775. 4. Houston9-15881. 5....
Kyler Murray carted off with knee injury on Cardinals' first drive
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a non-contact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-McGregor wins featherweight title
1942 — The Washington Redskins win the NFL Championship with a 14-6 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1958 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal in a 2-2 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. 1981 — John McEnroe and Roscoe Tanner lead the...
Comments / 0