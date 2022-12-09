ANDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - "I’m here to root them on. Saturday just needs to go away." "I think it's been blown way out of portion." The reaction from parents on both sides of the court Friday night. It came six days after a game where some Valley Center students were accused of making inappropriate comments in a game against Topeka. The video went viral on social media.

VALLEY CENTER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO