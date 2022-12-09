ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NO. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, MINNESOTA 51

Percentages: FG .472, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Moore 3-4, Horton 1-1, Davis 1-2, Matthews 1-4, McNair 0-1, Jeffries 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Matthews 3, Smith 2, Stevenson). Turnovers: 11 (Smith 4, Moore 2, Davis, Horton, Jeffries, Matthews, Stevenson). Steals: 8 (Moore 4,...
STARKVILLE, MS
CAL STATE EAST BAY 79, PACIFIC 73

CAL ST.-EAST BAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .500, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Lopez 3-4, Andreolli 2-4, Huff 1-1, White 1-1, James 1-2, Klonaras 1-3, Ebiriekwe 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ebiriekwe 2, James, Klonaras, Lewis). Turnovers: 11 (Klonaras 3, Lewis 3, Lopez 2, White 2,...
STOCKTON, CA
No. 17 Oregon 75, Oregon St. 67

OREGON ST. (6-3) Mitrovic 5-13 3-4 13, Aaron 1-3 0-0 3, Marotte 3-5 0-0 7, von Oelhoffen 3-13 4-6 12, Yeaney 5-13 0-0 11, Beers 5-7 0-2 10, Hansford 1-6 1-2 4, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 3-5 0-0 7, Totals 26-65 8-14 67. OREGON (7-1) VanSlooten 3-9 4-5 10,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Houston 97, Milwaukee 92

Percentages: FG .367, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Holiday 4-9, Carter 3-5, Allen 2-9, Lopez 1-4, Portis 1-5, Connaughton 1-6, Nwora 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Middleton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lopez 3, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Carter). Turnovers: 15 (Holiday 5, Allen 3, G.Antetokounmpo 3, Connaughton,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Atlanta 123, Chicago 122

Percentages: FG .480, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (White 4-9, Jones Jr. 1-2, Vucevic 1-2, LaVine 1-5, Dosunmu 0-1, Green 0-1, Williams 0-3, Dragic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jones Jr. 3, Williams 2, Green). Turnovers: 18 (LaVine 7, Green 4, Dragic 2, Williams...
VCU 70, HOWARD 60

Percentages: FG .386, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Settle 2-7, Wood 2-8, Harris 1-1, Williams 1-1, Odom 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harris, Odom, Wood). Turnovers: 17 (Hawkins 5, Settle 3, Williams 3, Wood 2, Dockery, Harris, Odom, Stewart). Steals: 9 (Harris 3, Settle...
RICHMOND, VA
Mississippi St. 88, Texas A&M-Commerce 53

MISSISSIPPI ST. (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.436, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Jordan 2-5, Powe 1-5, An.Hayes 0-2, Smith 0-1, Parker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Weber 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Parker 3, J.Carter 2, Powe 1, D.Carter 1) Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Powe 3, J.Carter 2, An.Hayes 2, Jordan 2, Smith...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TEXAS SOUTHERN 95, NORTH AMERICAN 47

Percentages: FG .167, FT .250. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Flores 1-2, McCammon 1-4, Kizzie 0-1, Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 6 (Flores 2, McCammon 2, Brown, Kizzie). Steals: 3 (Kizzie 2, Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Nicholas218-140-03-124116. O'Neal285-92-24-74012. Walker223-91-26-6407. Henry202-61-20-0005. Mortle327-160-00-93214. Granger246-90-03-44212. Farooq229-131-34-91320. Marin161-30-00-4633.
HOUSTON, TX
IUPUI 75, SPALDING 53

Percentages: FG .377, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Storm 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Dillard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dillard 2, Bradford, Campbell, Storm). Turnovers: 8 (Holt 2, Storm 2, Bradford, Hargrove, Henson, Whitehead). Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Campbell 2, Byron,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Washington 82, Washington St. 66

WASHINGTON (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.098, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Schwartz 5-6, Noble 1-4, Oliver 1-2, Ladine 1-1, Van Dyke 0-2, Grothaus 0-1, Stines 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Daniels 2, Watkins 1) Turnovers: 17 (Noble 4, Van Dyke 3, Stines 3, Schwartz 2, Oliver 2, Daniels 1, Grothaus 1,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113

Percentages: FG .409, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Rozier 5-8, Oubre Jr. 3-8, Bouknight 1-1, Maledon 1-2, McDaniels 1-4, Thor 0-1, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Richards). Turnovers: 15 (Rozier 5, McDaniels 3, McGowens 2, Oubre Jr. 2,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

Arizona1211—5 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 8 (Ritchie, Moser), 12:46 (pp). Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Slashing), 10:49; Stecher, ARI (Interference), 14:43. Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Frost 4 (van Riemsdyk, Tippett), 2:09. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 3 (Frost), 4:08. 4, Arizona, Keller 9 (Boyd, Schmaltz), 7:45. 5, Arizona, McBain 4 (Moser, O'Brien), 10:21. 6, Philadelphia, Tippett 8 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 18:42. Penalties_Seeler, PHI (Roughing), 3:50; Crouse, ARI (Roughing), 3:50.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stephen F. Austin 75, Arizona St. 60

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (McCliment-Call 3-6, Harrison 2-3, A.Scott 1-2, Lombard 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Deck 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 1, Harrison 1, Harden 1, Lombard 1) Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Harrison 3, McCliment-Call 2, Brittingham 1, A.Scott 1, Harden 1,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17

Miami0773—17 L.A. Chargers01733—23 LAC_FG Dicker 33, 14:14. Drive: 8 plays, 42 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Herbert 19 pass to M.Williams; Herbert 13 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-5; Herbert 11 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-16. L.A. Chargers 3, Miami 0. LAC_M.Williams 10 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 9:49. Drive:...
USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (9)10-06974. 2. Virginia (12)8-06833. 3. Connecticut (7)11-06775. 4. Houston9-15881. 5....
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Cardinals' Murray hurts knee vs. Patriots, carted off field

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain. The Cardinals confirmed the knee injury and said the quarterback would not return. “It’s tough,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told “Monday Night Football” at the end of the first quarter. “He’ll be out the rest of the game. That’s all I know right now. You hate to see that.”
ARIZONA STATE
Boston 3, Vegas 1

Vegas100—1 First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 10 (Stephenson, Hutton), 4:03 (pp). Penalties_Greer, BOS (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 3:04; Marchand, BOS (Tripping), 17:40; Roy, LV (Tripping), 19:30. Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 10 (Pastrnak, Clifton), 3:54. Penalties_Hutton, LV (Tripping), 6:29; Coyle, BOS (Hooking), 17:49. Third Period_3, Boston, DeBrusk 9 (Zacha, Hall), 2:10. 4, Boston,...

