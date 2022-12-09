Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
NO. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, MINNESOTA 51
Percentages: FG .472, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Moore 3-4, Horton 1-1, Davis 1-2, Matthews 1-4, McNair 0-1, Jeffries 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Matthews 3, Smith 2, Stevenson). Turnovers: 11 (Smith 4, Moore 2, Davis, Horton, Jeffries, Matthews, Stevenson). Steals: 8 (Moore 4,...
CAL STATE EAST BAY 79, PACIFIC 73
CAL ST.-EAST BAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .500, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Lopez 3-4, Andreolli 2-4, Huff 1-1, White 1-1, James 1-2, Klonaras 1-3, Ebiriekwe 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ebiriekwe 2, James, Klonaras, Lewis). Turnovers: 11 (Klonaras 3, Lewis 3, Lopez 2, White 2,...
No. 17 Oregon 75, Oregon St. 67
OREGON ST. (6-3) Mitrovic 5-13 3-4 13, Aaron 1-3 0-0 3, Marotte 3-5 0-0 7, von Oelhoffen 3-13 4-6 12, Yeaney 5-13 0-0 11, Beers 5-7 0-2 10, Hansford 1-6 1-2 4, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 3-5 0-0 7, Totals 26-65 8-14 67. OREGON (7-1) VanSlooten 3-9 4-5 10,...
Houston 97, Milwaukee 92
Percentages: FG .367, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Holiday 4-9, Carter 3-5, Allen 2-9, Lopez 1-4, Portis 1-5, Connaughton 1-6, Nwora 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Middleton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lopez 3, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Carter). Turnovers: 15 (Holiday 5, Allen 3, G.Antetokounmpo 3, Connaughton,...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Atlanta 123, Chicago 122
Percentages: FG .480, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (White 4-9, Jones Jr. 1-2, Vucevic 1-2, LaVine 1-5, Dosunmu 0-1, Green 0-1, Williams 0-3, Dragic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Jones Jr. 3, Williams 2, Green). Turnovers: 18 (LaVine 7, Green 4, Dragic 2, Williams...
VCU 70, HOWARD 60
Percentages: FG .386, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Settle 2-7, Wood 2-8, Harris 1-1, Williams 1-1, Odom 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harris, Odom, Wood). Turnovers: 17 (Hawkins 5, Settle 3, Williams 3, Wood 2, Dockery, Harris, Odom, Stewart). Steals: 9 (Harris 3, Settle...
Mississippi St. 88, Texas A&M-Commerce 53
MISSISSIPPI ST. (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.436, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Jordan 2-5, Powe 1-5, An.Hayes 0-2, Smith 0-1, Parker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Weber 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Parker 3, J.Carter 2, Powe 1, D.Carter 1) Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Powe 3, J.Carter 2, An.Hayes 2, Jordan 2, Smith...
TEXAS SOUTHERN 95, NORTH AMERICAN 47
Percentages: FG .167, FT .250. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Flores 1-2, McCammon 1-4, Kizzie 0-1, Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 6 (Flores 2, McCammon 2, Brown, Kizzie). Steals: 3 (Kizzie 2, Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Nicholas218-140-03-124116. O'Neal285-92-24-74012. Walker223-91-26-6407. Henry202-61-20-0005. Mortle327-160-00-93214. Granger246-90-03-44212. Farooq229-131-34-91320. Marin161-30-00-4633.
IUPUI 75, SPALDING 53
Percentages: FG .377, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Storm 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Dillard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dillard 2, Bradford, Campbell, Storm). Turnovers: 8 (Holt 2, Storm 2, Bradford, Hargrove, Henson, Whitehead). Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Campbell 2, Byron,...
Washington 82, Washington St. 66
WASHINGTON (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.098, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Schwartz 5-6, Noble 1-4, Oliver 1-2, Ladine 1-1, Van Dyke 0-2, Grothaus 0-1, Stines 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Daniels 2, Watkins 1) Turnovers: 17 (Noble 4, Van Dyke 3, Stines 3, Schwartz 2, Oliver 2, Daniels 1, Grothaus 1,...
Philadelphia 131, Charlotte 113
Percentages: FG .409, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Rozier 5-8, Oubre Jr. 3-8, Bouknight 1-1, Maledon 1-2, McDaniels 1-4, Thor 0-1, McGowens 0-2, Washington 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Richards). Turnovers: 15 (Rozier 5, McDaniels 3, McGowens 2, Oubre Jr. 2,...
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4
Arizona1211—5 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 8 (Ritchie, Moser), 12:46 (pp). Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Slashing), 10:49; Stecher, ARI (Interference), 14:43. Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Frost 4 (van Riemsdyk, Tippett), 2:09. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 3 (Frost), 4:08. 4, Arizona, Keller 9 (Boyd, Schmaltz), 7:45. 5, Arizona, McBain 4 (Moser, O'Brien), 10:21. 6, Philadelphia, Tippett 8 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 18:42. Penalties_Seeler, PHI (Roughing), 3:50; Crouse, ARI (Roughing), 3:50.
Stephen F. Austin 75, Arizona St. 60
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (McCliment-Call 3-6, Harrison 2-3, A.Scott 1-2, Lombard 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Deck 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 1, Harrison 1, Harden 1, Lombard 1) Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Harrison 3, McCliment-Call 2, Brittingham 1, A.Scott 1, Harden 1,...
L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17
Miami0773—17 L.A. Chargers01733—23 LAC_FG Dicker 33, 14:14. Drive: 8 plays, 42 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Herbert 19 pass to M.Williams; Herbert 13 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-5; Herbert 11 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-16. L.A. Chargers 3, Miami 0. LAC_M.Williams 10 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 9:49. Drive:...
'Look at where we are': No. 10 UCLA opens Pac-12 play against untested USC
No. 10 UCLA women's basketball proved themselves with a tough nonconference schedule, but face a major test when they face rival USC to open Pac-12 play.
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (9)10-06974. 2. Virginia (12)8-06833. 3. Connecticut (7)11-06775. 4. Houston9-15881. 5....
Cardinals' Murray hurts knee vs. Patriots, carted off field
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain. The Cardinals confirmed the knee injury and said the quarterback would not return. “It’s tough,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told “Monday Night Football” at the end of the first quarter. “He’ll be out the rest of the game. That’s all I know right now. You hate to see that.”
Boston 3, Vegas 1
Vegas100—1 First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 10 (Stephenson, Hutton), 4:03 (pp). Penalties_Greer, BOS (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 3:04; Marchand, BOS (Tripping), 17:40; Roy, LV (Tripping), 19:30. Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 10 (Pastrnak, Clifton), 3:54. Penalties_Hutton, LV (Tripping), 6:29; Coyle, BOS (Hooking), 17:49. Third Period_3, Boston, DeBrusk 9 (Zacha, Hall), 2:10. 4, Boston,...
