GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain. The Cardinals confirmed the knee injury and said the quarterback would not return. “It’s tough,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told “Monday Night Football” at the end of the first quarter. “He’ll be out the rest of the game. That’s all I know right now. You hate to see that.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO