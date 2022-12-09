ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

New rules in place at Andale High for game vs. Valley Center

ANDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - "I’m here to root them on. Saturday just needs to go away." "I think it's been blown way out of portion." The reaction from parents on both sides of the court Friday night. It came six days after a game where some Valley Center students were accused of making inappropriate comments in a game against Topeka. The video went viral on social media.
VALLEY CENTER, KS
Porterville Recorder

No. 17 Oregon 75, Oregon St. 67

OREGON ST. (6-3) Mitrovic 5-13 3-4 13, Aaron 1-3 0-0 3, Marotte 3-5 0-0 7, von Oelhoffen 3-13 4-6 12, Yeaney 5-13 0-0 11, Beers 5-7 0-2 10, Hansford 1-6 1-2 4, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Pietsch 3-5 0-0 7, Totals 26-65 8-14 67. OREGON (7-1) VanSlooten 3-9 4-5 10,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

Mississippi St. 69, Minnesota 51

MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-0) Jeffries 4-10 2-4 10, Smith 6-9 8-9 20, Davis 1-5 1-2 4, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 4-12 2-2 11, Moore 7-9 0-0 17, Horton 1-2 0-0 3, McNair 1-4 0-0 2, Stevenson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 13-17 69. MINNESOTA (4-6) Battle 1-8 2-2 5, Garcia...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy