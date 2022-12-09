Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles visits Buffalo after Kopitar's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (15-11-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (12-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Buffalo Sabres after Anze Kopitar scored two goals in the Kings' 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Buffalo is 12-14-2 overall and...
Porterville Recorder
Western Conference-leading Vegas visits Winnipeg
Vegas Golden Knights (20-8-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (18-8-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights play the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has an 18-8-1 record overall and a 10-4-0 record in home games. The Jets have a +20 scoring differential,...
Porterville Recorder
Atlantic Division-leading Boston takes on New York
New York Islanders (17-12-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (21-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders. Boston is 14-0-1 at home and 21-4-1 overall. The Bruins are 5-2-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.
Jeff Skinner facing potential suspension after ejection in Sabres’ OT loss to Penguins
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected […]
Porterville Recorder
Boston 3, Vegas 1
Vegas100—1 First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 10 (Stephenson, Hutton), 4:03 (pp). Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 10 (Pastrnak, Clifton), 3:54. Third Period_3, Boston, DeBrusk 9 (Zacha, Hall), 2:10. 4, Boston, Coyle 8 (Forbort), 9:04. Shots on Goal_Boston 6-12-9_27. Vegas 5-12-14_31. Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Vegas 1 of 4. Goalies_Boston, Ullmark...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-McGregor wins featherweight title
1942 — The Washington Redskins win the NFL Championship with a 14-6 victory over the Chicago Bears. 1958 — Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings scores his 400th NHL goal in a 2-2 tie against the Montreal Canadiens. 1981 — John McEnroe and Roscoe Tanner lead the...
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4
Arizona1211—5 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 8 (Ritchie, Moser), 12:46 (pp). Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Slashing), 10:49; Stecher, ARI (Interference), 14:43. Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Frost 4 (van Riemsdyk, Tippett), 2:09. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 3 (Frost), 4:08. 4, Arizona, Keller 9 (Boyd, Schmaltz), 7:45. 5, Arizona, McBain 4 (Moser, O'Brien), 10:21. 6, Philadelphia, Tippett 8 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 18:42. Penalties_Seeler, PHI (Roughing), 3:50; Crouse, ARI (Roughing), 3:50.
Porterville Recorder
Slugger Josh Bell brings Guardians needed power, protection
CLEVELAND (AP) — Whether in Washington or San Diego or the postseason, Josh Bell kept an eye on the Guardians last season. So impressed by their scrappy, single-swinging style, Bell decided to join them. Bell officially signed his two-year, $33 million contract with Cleveland on Monday, giving the AL...
