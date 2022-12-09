Read full article on original website
Houston 97, Milwaukee 92
Percentages: FG .367, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-43, .279 (Holiday 4-9, Carter 3-5, Allen 2-9, Lopez 1-4, Portis 1-5, Connaughton 1-6, Nwora 0-1, G.Antetokounmpo 0-2, Middleton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lopez 3, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Carter). Turnovers: 15 (Holiday 5, Allen 3, G.Antetokounmpo 3, Connaughton,...
CAL STATE EAST BAY 79, PACIFIC 73
CAL ST.-EAST BAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .500, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Lopez 3-4, Andreolli 2-4, Huff 1-1, White 1-1, James 1-2, Klonaras 1-3, Ebiriekwe 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ebiriekwe 2, James, Klonaras, Lewis). Turnovers: 11 (Klonaras 3, Lewis 3, Lopez 2, White 2,...
Mississippi St. 88, Texas A&M-Commerce 53
MISSISSIPPI ST. (8-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.436, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Jordan 2-5, Powe 1-5, An.Hayes 0-2, Smith 0-1, Parker 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Weber 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Parker 3, J.Carter 2, Powe 1, D.Carter 1) Turnovers: 16 (Johnson 4, Powe 3, J.Carter 2, An.Hayes 2, Jordan 2, Smith...
Stephen F. Austin 75, Arizona St. 60
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (7-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (McCliment-Call 3-6, Harrison 2-3, A.Scott 1-2, Lombard 1-1, Johnson 0-1, Deck 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 1, Harrison 1, Harden 1, Lombard 1) Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 4, Harrison 3, McCliment-Call 2, Brittingham 1, A.Scott 1, Harden 1,...
VCU 70, HOWARD 60
Percentages: FG .386, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Settle 2-7, Wood 2-8, Harris 1-1, Williams 1-1, Odom 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Harris, Odom, Wood). Turnovers: 17 (Hawkins 5, Settle 3, Williams 3, Wood 2, Dockery, Harris, Odom, Stewart). Steals: 9 (Harris 3, Settle...
Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
No. 17 Oregon 75, Oregon St. 67
OREGON (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 36.508, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Rogers 6-10, Gray 3-6, Paopao 2-7, Hanson 0-2, Hurst 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Kyei 1, Gray 1, Hosendove 1) Turnovers: 8 (Kyei 2, Gray 2, Paopao 1, Hurst 1, Isai 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (VanSlooten 2, Rogers 2,...
Mississippi St. 69, Minnesota 51
MISSISSIPPI ST. (9-0) Jeffries 4-10 2-4 10, Smith 6-9 8-9 20, Davis 1-5 1-2 4, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 4-12 2-2 11, Moore 7-9 0-0 17, Horton 1-2 0-0 3, McNair 1-4 0-0 2, Stevenson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-53 13-17 69. MINNESOTA (4-6) Battle 1-8 2-2 5, Garcia...
IUPUI 75, SPALDING 53
Percentages: FG .377, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Storm 1-6, Bradford 0-1, Crawford 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Dillard 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 5 (Dillard 2, Bradford, Campbell, Storm). Turnovers: 8 (Holt 2, Storm 2, Bradford, Hargrove, Henson, Whitehead). Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Campbell 2, Byron,...
Oklahoma nabs LB Dasan McCullough as transfer from Indiana
Dasan McCullough, who was a standout as a true freshman at Indiana this past season, and his brother Daeh both committed to Oklahoma on Monday.
HAWAI'I 90, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 66
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .433, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Moore 2-7, Land 1-1, Gregory 1-2, McCabe 1-5, Sanon 0-1, Giles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cohen 3, Gregory). Turnovers: 10 (Gregory 5, Moore 2, Cohen, Land, Webb). Steals: 2 (Cohen, Gregory). Technical...
TEXAS SOUTHERN 95, NORTH AMERICAN 47
Percentages: FG .167, FT .250. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Flores 1-2, McCammon 1-4, Kizzie 0-1, Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 6 (Flores 2, McCammon 2, Brown, Kizzie). Steals: 3 (Kizzie 2, Brown). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Nicholas218-140-03-124116. O'Neal285-92-24-74012. Walker223-91-26-6407. Henry202-61-20-0005. Mortle327-160-00-93214. Granger246-90-03-44212. Farooq229-131-34-91320. Marin161-30-00-4633.
SETON HALL 45, RUTGERS 43
Percentages: FG .341, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jam.Harris 2-5, Dawes 2-7, D.Davis 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Ndefo 0-1, Odukale 0-1, Richmond 0-1, Sanders 0-1, T.Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ndefo 3, Samuel). Turnovers: 14 (D.Davis 3, Dawes 3, Jackson 2, Odukale 2, Richmond...
Atlanta 123, Chicago 122
CHICAGO (122) DeRozan 10-21 14-15 34, Williams 4-10 0-0 8, Vucevic 6-11 0-0 13, Dosunmu 1-5 0-0 2, LaVine 9-16 2-3 21, Jones Jr. 6-7 1-2 14, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Drummond 6-9 2-3 14, Dragic 1-7 0-0 2, White 4-12 0-0 12. Totals 48-100 19-23 122. ATLANTA (123) Griffin...
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (9)10-06974. 2. Virginia (12)8-06833. 3. Connecticut (7)11-06775. 4. Houston9-15881. 5....
Washington 82, Washington St. 66
WASHINGTON (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.098, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Schwartz 5-6, Noble 1-4, Oliver 1-2, Ladine 1-1, Van Dyke 0-2, Grothaus 0-1, Stines 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Daniels 2, Watkins 1) Turnovers: 17 (Noble 4, Van Dyke 3, Stines 3, Schwartz 2, Oliver 2, Daniels 1, Grothaus 1,...
L.A. Chargers 23, Miami 17
Miami0773—17 L.A. Chargers01733—23 LAC_FG Dicker 33, 14:14. Drive: 8 plays, 42 yards, 3:22. Key Plays: Herbert 19 pass to M.Williams; Herbert 13 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-5; Herbert 11 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-16. L.A. Chargers 3, Miami 0. LAC_M.Williams 10 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 9:49. Drive:...
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4
Arizona1211—5 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 8 (Ritchie, Moser), 12:46 (pp). Penalties_Ristolainen, PHI (Slashing), 10:49; Stecher, ARI (Interference), 14:43. Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Frost 4 (van Riemsdyk, Tippett), 2:09. 3, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 3 (Frost), 4:08. 4, Arizona, Keller 9 (Boyd, Schmaltz), 7:45. 5, Arizona, McBain 4 (Moser, O'Brien), 10:21. 6, Philadelphia, Tippett 8 (Frost, van Riemsdyk), 18:42. Penalties_Seeler, PHI (Roughing), 3:50; Crouse, ARI (Roughing), 3:50.
Butler's late flurry helps Heat put away Pacers 87-82
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Miami Heat hold off the Indiana Pacers 87-82 on Monday night. Butler finished with 20 points. The Heat had lost three of their previous four and evened the season series with Indiana by pulling away late. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 19 points and Andrew Nembhard scored 18 as Indiana lost its second straight and for the sixth time in eight games. It was a rough-and-tumble game in which baskets came at a premium. But Butler finally cranked it up in the closing minutes, his late flurry turning a 77-73 contest into an 84-75 cushion with 2:26 to go.
