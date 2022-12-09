INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Miami Heat hold off the Indiana Pacers 87-82 on Monday night. Butler finished with 20 points. The Heat had lost three of their previous four and evened the season series with Indiana by pulling away late. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 19 points and Andrew Nembhard scored 18 as Indiana lost its second straight and for the sixth time in eight games. It was a rough-and-tumble game in which baskets came at a premium. But Butler finally cranked it up in the closing minutes, his late flurry turning a 77-73 contest into an 84-75 cushion with 2:26 to go.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 MINUTES AGO