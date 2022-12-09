The doors of the Central Campus Recreation Building (CCRB), the largest recreational sports facility on campus, closed for good Friday afternoon. Students exited the large dance studios, climbed out of the indoor pool and stepped off the treadmills lining the walls of the recreation center for the last time. As the University of Michigan sets up the Palmer Field Temporary Facility that will replace the gymnasium during its construction, some students have raised concerns about the sustainability of the construction of the new CCRB.

