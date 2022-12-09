Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Related
Post Register
Giants looking more like recent teams that missed playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given Giants fans another surprise. The 6-2 start under first-year coach Brian Daboll might have been a blip, with New York looking more like the team that won four games last season.
Post Register
Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and...
Post Register
Keller caps hat trick to lift Coyotes past Flyers 5-4 in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller capped his first career hat trick with a goal with 22.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Keller skated in from the left side and beat Carter Hart to the glove...
Post Register
Herbert, short-handed defense lead Chargers past Fins 23-17
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley knew it was going to take a complete game for his Los Angeles Chargers squad to have a chance at beating the Miami Dolphins. In front of a prime-time audience, the Bolts responded with one of their best games of the season. Justin...
Post Register
Burakovsky helps Kraken beat Panthers 5-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday night. Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde also scored to help Seattle snap a three-game losing streak. Martin Jones finished with 23 saves as the Kraken improved to 3-1 all-time against the Panthers — including 2-0 in Florida.
100 Thieves undefeated in claiming Red Bull Home Ground title
100 Thieves beat Cloud 9 in the Grand Final to win the third iteration of the Red Bull Home Ground
Post Register
Resurgent Zion Williamson powering Pelicans up the standings
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A wide-smiling Zion Williamson could afford to poke fun at himself for the free throw he missed while fans packing the New Orleans Pelicans' home arena were celebrating his latest dominant outing with thunderous chants of “M-V-P!”. That's because the Pelicans, now perched atop...
Post Register
Jalen Green scores 30 points, Rockets beat Bucks 97-92
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 30 points and seven rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points and seven assists and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 on Sunday night to extend their home-winning streak to four games. Houston was coached by assistant coach John Lucas with...
Post Register
AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Rousseau and the Buffalo Bills didn’t want to let down Von Miller. On Sunday, they collectively filled the absence of their star pass rusher by not letting up on Mike White and the New York Jets.
Post Register
Jets' White 'ready to roll' after hits sent him to hospital
Mike White got tackled again Monday morning, this time by his 15-month-old twins. The New York Jets quarterback got up — just as he did all game Sunday. But this time with smiles instead of pain-induced grimaces.
Post Register
On Popovich's coaching anniversary, Spurs top Heat 115-111
MIAMI (AP) — Gregg Popovich got the perfect anniversary gift from his San Antonio Spurs. Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and the San Antonio Spurs celebrated the 26th anniversary of Popovich’s first game as coach by beating the Miami Heat 115-111 on Saturday.
Post Register
Penalties, play calls doom Browns in season slipping away
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's lengthy suspension shaped this season for the Browns, and it has taken on a familiar form — ugly, disappointing, irreparable. A penalty-filled 23-10 loss in Cincinnati essentially extinguished any chance Cleveland had of putting together a late playoff push, triggering another December tradition in Northeast Ohio: fans screaming for sweeping change.
Post Register
AP source: Blue Jays, RHP Bassitt, agree to 3-year contract
The Toronto Blue Jays strengthened their rotation on Monday, agreeing to a $63 million, three-year deal with Chris Bassitt. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical.
Comments / 0