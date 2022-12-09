ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

FedEx driver strangled 7-year-old Texas girl after hitting her with van, warrant says

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqTqg_0jccLpqQ00

A FedEx driver accused of kidnapping and then killing a 7-year-old girl in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant.

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told authorities that Athena Strand was not seriously injured when he hit her while backing up his vehicle, the Wise County Messenger reported.

Strand was reported missing by her stepmother on Nov. 30, about two hours after she returned home from school in the city of Paradise, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said. She was found dead two days later.

The arrest affidavit, which was released Thursday, stated that Horner panicked and put the girl in his van. Strand was talking to Horner and told him her name, according to The Associated Press.

“(Horner) stated he attempted to break Athena’s neck to kill her,” the Messenger reported, citing the warrant. “(Horner) stated, when he attempted to break Athena’s neck it did not work, so he strangled (her) with his bare hands in the back of the FedEx van.”

According to the affidavit, Horner told investigators that he strangled the child “because she was going to tell her father about being hit by the FedEx truck the defendant was operating,” the Messenger reported.

Horner then allegedly dumped Strand into a body of water, KTVT reported. He eventually led investigators to the location, according to the television station.

Horner was identified as the driver of a FedEx truck at a contracting company that was equipped with video recording by a third-party vendor, The Dallas Morning News reported. An FBI employee viewed the one-minute video clips and said he saw the driver had taken a girl who looked like Strand in his van, the affidavit stated.

Maitlyn Gandy, the child’s mother, spoke in front of the Wise County courthouse in Decatur on Thursday, the Morning News reported. She stood next to the package she said the driver delivered before her daughter was abducted: a Christmas present for Strand.

“Athena was robbed of the opportunity to grow up to be anything she wanted,” Gandy told reporters. “And this present, ordered out of innocence and love, is one she will never receive.”

Gandy said that her daughter had been set to be with her in Oklahoma after the Christmas break, the AP reported.

“Now, instead, Athena will be cremated and she will come home in an urn because I’m not even, I’m not anywhere close to being ready to let my baby go,” she said.

“She was her father’s daughter,” who loved to play in the mud with boys, Gandy said.

“I ask everyone to hold your littles just a little tighter for me,” she added.

Horner was arrested last week on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to the AP. He remained jailed Thursday, and his bail was set at $1.5 million.

If convicted, Horner faces the death penalty, KTVT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Executes Man for Killing Ex-Girlfriend and Her 7-Year-Old Son

A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS News

Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there

A Missouri murder investigation has been reopened after questions have been raised about the conviction of Michael Politte. Politte was 14 when he was charged in 1998 with murdering his mother, Rita, who died after being hit in the head and set on fire in her Hopewell home. More than three years after the crime, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though he maintained he was innocent. Politte spent nearly 20 years in prison before a new law passed in Missouri that made him eligible for parole. Now 38 and out on parole, Politte tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty who he believes is responsible for the murder.
MISSOURI STATE
seventeen.com

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

Content warning: This article contains reference to murder that some may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised. Netflix released the third installment of the popular docuseries Crime Scene on November 29, and like the first season, The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, these crimes have never been solved. The three-episode limited series titled Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields tells the story of the victims whose bodies were dumped (and later found) in a desolate oil field along a 50-mile stretch of highway that runs from Houston, Texas, to the nearby beach town of Galveston. Since the early 1970s, mass numbers of bodies have been discovered in the region, resulting in the area being grimly nicknamed by locals as "The Killing Fields."
HOUSTON, TX
freightwaves.com

FedEx contractor arrested after body of 7-year-old Texas girl found

A FedEx Ground driver has been arrested and is facing capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges after the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday evening less than 10 miles from her home in Paradise, Texas. During a news conference late Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that...
PARADISE, TX
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
Complex

FedEx Driver Confessed to Killing 7-Year-Old Texas Girl

A FedEx driver has been arrested after confessing to the kidnapping and killing of a seven-year-old Texas girl who had disappeared earlier this week. NBC News reports Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested Friday on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. The victim, Athena Strand, disappeared on Wednesday evening from her father’s home in Paradise, Texas.
PARADISE, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Woman's Cold Case Murder Featured in Netflix's Killing Fields

Kelli Cox's case is among those being featured as part of a new Netflix series, "Cold Case: The Texas Killing Fields."Photo byHayden Hatch/UnsplashonUnsplash. Back in 2016, William Reece led law enforcement to a massive 7,000-yard strip of land along Highway 288 in Brazoria County, just 25 miles south of Houston. Reece claimed they would find the remains of Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student who vanished in 1997.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

6 killed, including 2 officers, in Australian ambush, siege

BRISBANE, Australia — (AP) — Six people, including two young police officers, were shot and killed at a property in rural Australia after officers who arrived to investigate reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities said Tuesday. Police said the violence began about 4:45 p.m. Monday when...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy