ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Whitney Thore's Mom, Babs

It's a sad day for the fans and the cast of TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," as on December 8, Whitney Thore announced via Instagram that her mother, affectionately known as "Babs," died the day before at 76 due to a condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy. The devastating condition is incurable and can cause strokes, brain bleeds, and even dementia.
AMY KAPLAN

'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Star Barbara 'Babs' Thore Has Died

Whitney Way Thore and her mother BabsPhoto byInstagram. Barbara 'Babs' Thore has died after a long battle following a stroke. The news was announced by her daughter, Whitney Way Thore, who the reality show "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" follows. Her mother was a popular fixture on the show, along with her father, brother and group of friends.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Sweetest Photos With Her Kids After Kody Brown Split

Following Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s split after 25 years together, she’s found solace in spending time with family. “Hanging out with these awesome kids tonight! So blessed,” the Sister Wives star captioned an October 2022 Instagram photo with four of Kody and Janelle Brown’s children: Robert, Gabe, Hunter and Savanah. Kody, for his part, is a […]
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
KTVB

Naomi Ackie and Nafessa Williams on Portraying Whitney Houston and Robyn Crawford's 'Pure Love' (Exclusive)

Taking on the role of Whitney Houston in Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody was no small task, and not one Naomi Ackie took lightly at all. "I was in prep for about six months, seven months, by myself, and with my dialect coaches," the London-born actress told ET's Rachel Smith at the Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Experience in New York City over the weekend.
KTVB

Diddy's Mystery Woman Revealed After Birth of Baby Girl

The mother of Diddy's seventh child has been revealed. ET has learned that Dana Tran is mom to baby girl Love Sean Combs, whose arrival the 53-year-old rapper announced over the weekend. Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist, gave birth to baby Love on Oct. 15 in Newport, California, according...
CALIFORNIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Doesn’t ‘Want to See’ Ex-Wife Christine Brown ‘Ever Again’: ‘I’m Done’

A harsh ending. Sister Wives star Kody Brown has had enough of ex-wife Christine Brown following their drama-filled divorce. “I don’t want to see Christine ever again,” Kody, 53, angrily told the camera during an emotional episode of Sister Wives, set to air on Sunday, November 20. “I don’t want to think about her. I don’t want to drive past this house ever again and mourn this. I don’t want to sit and be in this place again. I don’t want to deal with this at all.”
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy