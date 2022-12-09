ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

WVU team chemistry shows in on-court play

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – How important is genuine likability to team chemistry? How much good play can be built on players simply enjoying each others’ company?. Perhaps it’s not always a requirement – one can go back to the Oakland A’s of the 1970s, a talented bunch that squabbled and fought amongst themselves while winning regularly – but it would seem that if the members of a team truly like one another, that would be a good start toward forging feelings of mutual respect and support that can show up on the court.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU wide receiver corps takes another hit

West Virginia's wide receiver room is looking decidedly bare heading into the New Year with sophomore Kaden Prather's announcement that he is entering the transfer portal. He offered the boilerplate "respect my decision" statement, while punctuating his social media post with a #Free3" hashtag. Prather's departure, coupled with that of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU has turned page on last year's men's basketball failures

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Perhaps the most poignant comment Bob Huggins made in his Saturday night post-game interview came when someone brought up something that had happened last year. “I don’t ever want to talk about last year again,” he snapped.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Latest transfer proof that inmates running college sports asylum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As if Neal Brown wasn't hanging onto his job as West Virginia football coach by a thread — OK, a very expensive tread, but still one that doesn't seem strong enough to be capable of holding his career together if he doesn't find a way to have a winning season — now he needs a needle to go with it.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Scott Alan Helmick

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Scott Alan Helmick, age 45, of Buckhannon died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born December 28, 1976, in Buckhannon a son of the late John Carl Helmick and Gloria Page Helmick who survives in Buckhannon. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother Roger L. Tenney of Fairmont, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and special college friends Kristian Yeager and Jon Blum.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Robert Raymond 'Bob' Cockrell

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Raymond “Bob” Cockrell, 76, of Morgantown, formerly of Grafton, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Mon General Hospital. He was born in Grafton June 30, 1946, son of the late James Raymond and Sarah Murray Cockrell,
GRAFTON, WV
Amanda Jean Potter

WESTON — A big heart, Amanda Jean Potter, 40, formerly of Weston, left this Earth way too soon on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Charleston. She was born in Weston on February 11, 1982 and was forever reunited with her parents in Heaven, Andrew and Jean (Thorne) Potter, who preceded her in death.
WESTON, WV
Fred Funk Sr.

KINGWOOD — Fred Ray Funk Sr., 81, of Kingwood, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home in Kingwood. Fred was born on April 6, 1941, in Terra Alta (Amboy Community) and was the son of the late Ervin Coy and Anna Pearl (Beatty) Funk.
KINGWOOD, WV
Thomas Donaldson

KINGWOOD — Thomas Earl Donaldson, 83, of Kingwood, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Stonerise Kingwood. Thomas was born on Feb. 18, 1939, in Baltimore and was the son of the late Edward Earl and Catherine Christine (Disney) Donaldson.
KINGWOOD, WV
Joseph Landis

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Clarksburg man remained jailed Monday after he w…
CLARKSBURG, WV
Upshur, West Virginia, shaken baby deaths: 'Violent trauma with immediate incapacitation'

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A woman and her boyfriend accused in the alleged shaken baby syndrome deaths of her 1-year-old and 2-year-old children remained jailed Monday. Ciera Nicole Gillespie, 25, left those two children and another child, age 6, in the care of Thomas Wesley Cunningham while she went to Walmart, Upshur County Sheriff’s Sgt. R.S. Rolenson has alleged.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

