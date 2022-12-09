Read full article on original website
WVNews
Two heavyweights battle it out in action Saturday.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The people of KHS in general, and specifically those associated wi…
WVNews
KHS wrestlers ready one of their own for action on the mat.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The people of KHS in general, and specifically those associated wi…
WVNews
WVU team chemistry shows in on-court play
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – How important is genuine likability to team chemistry? How much good play can be built on players simply enjoying each others’ company?. Perhaps it’s not always a requirement – one can go back to the Oakland A’s of the 1970s, a talented bunch that squabbled and fought amongst themselves while winning regularly – but it would seem that if the members of a team truly like one another, that would be a good start toward forging feelings of mutual respect and support that can show up on the court.
WVNews
WVU wide receiver corps takes another hit
West Virginia's wide receiver room is looking decidedly bare heading into the New Year with sophomore Kaden Prather's announcement that he is entering the transfer portal. He offered the boilerplate "respect my decision" statement, while punctuating his social media post with a #Free3" hashtag. Prather's departure, coupled with that of...
WVNews
WVU has turned page on last year's men's basketball failures
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Perhaps the most poignant comment Bob Huggins made in his Saturday night post-game interview came when someone brought up something that had happened last year. “I don’t ever want to talk about last year again,” he snapped.
WVNews
Latest transfer proof that inmates running college sports asylum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As if Neal Brown wasn't hanging onto his job as West Virginia football coach by a thread — OK, a very expensive tread, but still one that doesn't seem strong enough to be capable of holding his career together if he doesn't find a way to have a winning season — now he needs a needle to go with it.
WVNews
Scott Alan Helmick
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Scott Alan Helmick, age 45, of Buckhannon died on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born December 28, 1976, in Buckhannon a son of the late John Carl Helmick and Gloria Page Helmick who survives in Buckhannon. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one brother Roger L. Tenney of Fairmont, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and special college friends Kristian Yeager and Jon Blum.
WVNews
Robert Raymond 'Bob' Cockrell
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Raymond “Bob” Cockrell, 76, of Morgantown, formerly of Grafton, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Mon General Hospital. He was born in Grafton June 30, 1946, son of the late James Raymond and Sarah Murray Cockrell,
WVNews
Amanda Jean Potter
WESTON — A big heart, Amanda Jean Potter, 40, formerly of Weston, left this Earth way too soon on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Charleston. She was born in Weston on February 11, 1982 and was forever reunited with her parents in Heaven, Andrew and Jean (Thorne) Potter, who preceded her in death.
WVNews
West Virginia University to hold two graduation ceremonies on Dec. 17
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In gold and blue caps and gowns, more than 2,600 West Virginia University graduates will celebrate their accomplishments during two December commencement ceremonies. WHERE: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown.
WVNews
Application process underway to select Taylor/Barbour (West Virginia) circuit judge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is receiving applications for circuit judge in Taylor and Barbour counties. Judge Alan D. Moats, who has held the post for 26 years, is retiring at the end of the year.
WVNews
Fred Funk Sr.
KINGWOOD — Fred Ray Funk Sr., 81, of Kingwood, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home in Kingwood. Fred was born on April 6, 1941, in Terra Alta (Amboy Community) and was the son of the late Ervin Coy and Anna Pearl (Beatty) Funk.
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont, West Virginia, reflects on successful Feast of the Seven Fishes weekend
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Thousands of people filtered through downtown Fairmont over the weekend for Main Street Fairmont's Hometown Holiday Celebration and the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a three-day long event that officials believe showcased the best that Marion County and the entire regions have to offer.
WVNews
Thomas Donaldson
KINGWOOD — Thomas Earl Donaldson, 83, of Kingwood, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Stonerise Kingwood. Thomas was born on Feb. 18, 1939, in Baltimore and was the son of the late Edward Earl and Catherine Christine (Disney) Donaldson.
WVNews
Joseph Landis
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Clarksburg man remained jailed Monday after he w…
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, Police address rumors about ski masked criminals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Rumors about a person or group wearing ski masks and committing crimes in Morgantown are just that, according to a Facebook post by the Morgantown Police Department. There have been several posts online referencing a group of men wearing ski masks and armed with...
WVNews
Harrison County Commission to consider youth barn contract, open bids for Animal Control facility design
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will open bids for site design and engineering for a new or retrofitted facility to house Harrison County Animal Control and will consider a nearly $300,000 contract for design and engineering work for a youth agricultural complex. The...
WVNews
Upshur, West Virginia, shaken baby deaths: 'Violent trauma with immediate incapacitation'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A woman and her boyfriend accused in the alleged shaken baby syndrome deaths of her 1-year-old and 2-year-old children remained jailed Monday. Ciera Nicole Gillespie, 25, left those two children and another child, age 6, in the care of Thomas Wesley Cunningham while she went to Walmart, Upshur County Sheriff’s Sgt. R.S. Rolenson has alleged.
WVNews
Law enforcement & public servants honored by U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld in Northern West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Twenty law enforcement officers and public servants from across the Northern District of West Virginia were recognized today for their outstanding work by U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. The U.S. Attorney Awards are given annually to honor exceptionalism in criminal investigations and community service. This...
