ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Disney workers demand more wages and claim they're 'grossly underpaid'

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Disney park workers have demanded wage increases as long-time employees say they're 'grossly underpaid' while the company enjoys $3.6 billion in profits.

The Services Trades Council Union (STCU), which represents 42,000 of Disney's 70,000 workforce, has called on the company to bump employees' wages to meet their high cost of living .

While Disney granted employees a $2 raise to $15 an hour in 2021, the union said it was a far cry from the $18.19 now needed to make ends meet as workers protested outside the Magic Kingdom last week.

Earl Penson, who's worked as a chef for 11 years, told The Guardian that the latest pay increase was not distributed evenly as he only makes 50 cents more than a new hire.

'We're grossly, grossly underpaid for the hours that we work,' Penson said. 'A lot of us have the same story in not being able to afford the cost of living on the pay that we make.'

'A lot of Disney workers are barely squeaking by. You have workers with families sleeping in their car.'

The contract negotiations with employees comes as Disney continues to face off against Florida's government over the controversial so-called Don't Say Gay Bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dROKd_0jccKGDI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiZM7_0jccKGDI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1xnD_0jccKGDI00

Penson told The Guardian he took the job at Disney 11 years ago at the behest of his father, a fellow chef, after he was struggling to find work as an electrician.

He criticized Disney for not raising their wages to meet the average standard of living in Orange County, Florida, which the MIT Living Wage Calculator puts at $18.19.

'It's really heartbreaking, it's a morale downer, because you would think they would recognize how hard the cast members work,' Penson said. 'I wish they would let us know that they appreciate the magic that we bring.

'Every one of us is a part of the magic of Disney and we enjoy making the magic. We just want to be compensated for making the magic.'

According to Local 737, one of the six unions represented by STCU, about 75 percent of its members have had to skip meals over the past year just to save money.

Another 35 percent needed a second job to get by, and a fourth of the union members skipped out on purchasing medicine prescribed by a doctor.

About 40 percent or more have suffered stress over money, which has affected their relationships and health.

The Union also found that 26 percent of its members have had to move because their rent or mortgages had gone up, while 21 percent have taken on roommates to help with the costs.

About 39 percent of the members said they were worried about being homeless.

In regards to the negotiations, Disney said it was considering employees' call for a pathway to a $20-an-hour salary.

'We have presented a strong and meaningful offer that far outpaces Florida minimum wage by at least $5 an hour and immediately takes starting wages for certain roles including bus drivers, housekeepers and culinary up to a minimum of $20 an hour while providing a path to $20 for all other full-time, non-tipped STCU roles during the contract term.' the company said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qym5Q_0jccKGDI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEi5i_0jccKGDI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUmti_0jccKGDI00

The negotiations come during a troubled time for Disney, which recently saw CEO Bob Chapek canned during a tumultuous year and replaced with former head Bob Iger.

During his first town hall meeting since taking over, Iger noted that the hiring freeze put in place by his predecessor will continue as the company figures out how to rejigger its financial model.

The new CEO also said he did not want the company embroiled in any more controversies.

Specifically, Iger was referring to the company's ongoing spat with the state of Florida, which of course houses Disney World, among other assets belonging to the company.

Issues between the state run by GOP sweetheart Ron DeSantis and the House of Mouse developed under the leadership of Chapek and are in fact one of a number of likely reasons for his ousting.

Florida is currently seeking to revoke the Reedy Creek Improvement District that houses Walt Disney World after the company stumbled before condemning what became known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179qLn_0jccKGDI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVu7J_0jccKGDI00

The bill, which in actuality bars gender and sexual ideology from being taught in public school classrooms before the third grade, caused an uproar in the media and among progressive Disney staffers.

Iger said he had 'no idea what its ramifications are in terms of the business itself,' referring to the revocation of Reedy Creek.

'The state of Florida has been very important to us for a long time, and we have been very important to the state of Florida,' he added.

'I think there's a misconception here about what politics is.

'Some of the subjects that have been proven to be controversial as it related to Disney have been branded political, and I don't think they are,' he noted, signaling that he will seek to deescalate Disney's role in the culture war.

Comments / 2

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Guest Calls Disney World ‘Robbery in Broad Daylight’ After Spending Nearly $4,000 in One Day

The Walt Disney World Resort is certainly an expensive vacation destination; There is no denying that. Even cutting out airfare (if that is a possibility for where you are traveling from) and staying at budget-friendly, likely off-property accommodations, there are some costs associated with a Disney trip (like Park tickets) that you simply cannot avoid.
The Independent

Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard

The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Big Problem Is Bad News for Holiday Travel

Airlines have to play the long game when it comes to planning routes, staffing, and equipment needs. You can shift a plane from one airport to another or switch around route frequency, but you can't spin up new planes quickly. That means that if you want to add capacity, you...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

704K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy