ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan PG Dug McDaniel named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for games played Dec. 5-11 following his performance against Minnesota. The conference and program announced the news Monday afternoon, four days after McDaniel scored 15 points with seven assists and three steals in his first career start. The U-M press release reads as follows:
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Another reserve on the Michigan football team entered the Transfer Portal Monday evening, as redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit George Rooks has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Rooks, a 6-foot-5, 278-pound defensive lineman hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey, recorded one tackle this season in six games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan State WR Germie Bernard enters transfer portal

Less than a year since arriving at Michigan State as a true freshman, wide receiver Germie Bernard is looking elsewhere. The former four-star recruit appeared in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, Spartan Tailgate confirmed. Bernard initially appeared in the portal with a "do not contact" tag, which prevents interested...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Recruiting Insider: Positive movement with portal, NIL, Jadyn Davis & more

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
406K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy