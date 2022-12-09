Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan PG Dug McDaniel named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for games played Dec. 5-11 following his performance against Minnesota. The conference and program announced the news Monday afternoon, four days after McDaniel scored 15 points with seven assists and three steals in his first career start. The U-M press release reads as follows:
VIP: Top100 guard target drops 41 points in front of Michigan HC Juwan Howard
On Saturday, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard traveled down to the Bluegrass State to see the one of the Wolverines’ top targets next cycle in Travis Perry. The four-star point guard from Eddyville (KY.) Lyon County put on a huge performance in front of the Michigan headman as he led all scorers with 41 points and helped his team pick up a big win.
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Michigan defensive lineman enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Another reserve on the Michigan football team entered the Transfer Portal Monday evening, as redshirt freshman and former four-star recruit George Rooks has entered the portal, according to 247Sports sources. Rooks, a 6-foot-5, 278-pound defensive lineman hailing from Jersey City, New Jersey, recorded one tackle this season in six games.
Michigan State WR Germie Bernard enters transfer portal
Less than a year since arriving at Michigan State as a true freshman, wide receiver Germie Bernard is looking elsewhere. The former four-star recruit appeared in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, Spartan Tailgate confirmed. Bernard initially appeared in the portal with a "do not contact" tag, which prevents interested...
Recruiting Insider: Positive movement with portal, NIL, Jadyn Davis & more
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Late Kick: OL LaDarius Henderson is transferring to Michigan
In this clip from Late Kick, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on LaDarius Henderson, the No. 4 player in the transfer portal, and his decision to take his talents to Michigan.
Michigan State receives a commitment from Norfolk State transfer TE Ademola Faleye
Michigan State has landed a commitment from former Norfolk State tight end Ademola Faleye. Faleye is a 6-foot-7, 235-pound, an athletic tight end with plus speed and fluidity as a route runner and an extremely long frame. Last year at Norfolk State Faleye only had 4 receptions for 55 yards...
WSU flips touted in-state RB Leo Pulalasi
