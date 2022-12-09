ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

North Sewickley Family Alerted by Son of Fire in Home

(North Sewickley Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) A North Sewickley Township family escaped a fire thanks to the efforts of their 10-year-old son. Levi Baker noticed smoke in the mobile home after he got out of the shower around 2:30 PM on Saturday afternoon. The family’s home is is a...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Dutch Ridge Road Sewer Installation Begins Monday in Brighton Township

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing sewer installation work near the intersection of Tuscarawas Road (Route 4048) and Dutch Ridge Road (Route 4020) in Brighton Township, Beaver County, will begin Monday, December 12 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic with flaggers will occur on Dutch Ridge Road between...
BEAVER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Borough to Suspend Overnight Parking Restrictions

(Beaver Borough, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting that Beaver Police issued a statement over the weekend concerning the suspension of nighttime parking on borough streets which begins this Thursday December 15, 2022 and goes until March 1, 2023. No tickets will be issued. Enforcement will remain in effect on Third Street , according to the release.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

“Christmas on Merchant” Brought The Holiday Spirit to Ambridge

(Photos by Beaver County Radio Staff Member Daniel Campbell) (Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Regional Chamber Of Commerce put a ton of planning into the 2022 Christmas on Merchant Street as communities return to more traditional celebrations after the pandemic. There were many activities planned for members of the community as well as the arrival of the big guy himself.
AMBRIDGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy