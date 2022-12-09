Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This WeekBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
Orlando named the #1 most overrated tourist stop of 2022: a satirical pieceKelsey KrygerOrlando, FL
Related
bungalower
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods.” Click HERE to listen to Episode 304 of Bungalower and The Bus on Real Radio 104.1 which was recorded at the newly renovated Bosendorfer Lounge at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in downtown Orlando.
bungalower
Orange County Library System Celebrates 100-Year Anniversary
A lot has changed in Orlando over the last hundred years, but one constant has been the Orange County Library System (Website). From its humble beginnings as the two-story Albertson Public Library, OCLS has grown into one of the more impressive public library systems in the country, offering award-winning public library services at 15 locations across the County.
bungalower
Orlando gets “Best City” ranking nod
Fresh on the heels of being named one of the “most overrated” cities in the world by some dumb website, Orlando has scored some recognition from a group that really matters. The renowned placemakers at Resonance Consultancy (Website) have just named Orlando as the 40th Best City in...
bungalower
Orlando International Airport says everything’s fine with its gas supply – kind of
The Orlando International Airport made headlines this weekend when it shared that weather issues (read: fog) along the Gulf Coast had delayed a shipment of jet fuel to Central Florida and that it could possibly face some disruptions. Since that original announcement, the weather improved substantially and the fuel delivery...
bungalower
What we heard during the mayor’s State of the City address
Each year, Mayor Dyer gives an address that rounds out past accomplishments and upcoming projects and challenges to take note of as we head into a new year. This year’s State of the City event took place on Wednesday, December 7 at the newly opened Luminary Green in Creative Village, and if you weren’t there, don’t worry, we have some of the nuggets from that speech below.
bungalower
Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 304 (The Grand Bohemian)
The views and opinions expressed in this episode are those of the hosts alone and do not reflect the official policy or position of Bungalower Media, our readers, or our advertisers. For Episode 304, Jon and Brendan were invited to preview the newly renovated Bosendorfer Lounge at the Grand Bohemian...
bungalower
Downtown Credo signs on for cafe at Downtown YMCA
Downtown Credo (Website) has taken over the former Tropical Smoothie Cafe counter at the Downtown YMCA in Colonialtown. As first reported by Scott Joseph on his food blog, HERE, the fairly-traded coffee group will have an expanded menu and will serve healthy food options alongside their regular pay-what-you-want-to coffee program. The menu will include items like granola, grab-and-go sandwiches, and child-friendly options.
Comments / 0