Each year, Mayor Dyer gives an address that rounds out past accomplishments and upcoming projects and challenges to take note of as we head into a new year. This year’s State of the City event took place on Wednesday, December 7 at the newly opened Luminary Green in Creative Village, and if you weren’t there, don’t worry, we have some of the nuggets from that speech below.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO