Read full article on original website
Shannon Rhoades
3d ago
Someone needed to have proofread this article before it was sent out to the public. I have never seen such a horribly written article.
Reply(3)
33
zzzz
3d ago
I know my little dog got sick had to take him to the Vet cost me $380.00 dollars but he is doing good now running around again and playing
Reply
16
Lisa Hester
3d ago
my dog has this flu right now. she is drinking water, so I am just letting her sleep it off in a soft quiet place like I would want
Reply(9)
14
Related
There Is An Outbreak Of Canine Flu. Here Is What You Should Know
After the COVID-19 pandemic, the concern around illness and diseases spread. The fear, especially in this season, usually surrounds respiratory illnesses like RSV or influenza, but doctors in texas have recommended that you should also look out for cases of canine flu, according to KXAN. Canine influenza is quite similar...
You’re A Mean One In Texas: There Are Cities That Dislike Christmas?!?
The holiday season is in full effect in Texas. And we all see it too! Everyone just seems a little bit happier during this time. Unless we're driving in Central Texas it feels like, then it seems like all bets are off. Which ironically, leads us to the next talking point. Holiday Grinches.
News Channel 25
VIDEO: Texas man reunited with dog after 7 years, found dying in motel
(CC NEWSOURCE) — A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her... more than a thousand miles away. The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog 'Jazzy' was before she ran off during the July fourth fireworks seven years ago. He recently got a...
Cases of canine flu surge in Texas, what to watch out for
Cases of canine influenza are surging in Texas. A Veterinary Medicine Professor explains what to look out for and how to protect your pup.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
7-Year-Old Texas Boy Dies of Bat Bite
A child in Texas died late last year after being bitten by a bat in a rare human case of rabies, the CDC said Thursday. In a report on the case, one of just five such fatal human infections in 2021, the CDC said the 7-year-old boy was bitten in August after picking a bat up in his backyard. He told his parents, but the family did not immediately seek treatment “because there were no visible bite marks,” according to the report. Several weeks later, he began experiencing strange symptoms, including rashes and pains in his arms. Misdiagnosed with shingles, he worsened in the ensuing days, with symptoms like delusions, drooling, nausea, and vomiting. He was eventually hospitalized “for altered mental status, seizures, and hypersalivation” and finally diagnosed correctly. Despite attempting “aggressive intensive care” and an experimental vaccine, the boy died—22 days after his symptoms emerged. Rabies is invariably fatal once clinical signs begin to emerge, though survival rates are high if treatment is sought immediately after exposure.Read it at CDC
State of Texas: Division leads hundreds of TX congregations to leave Methodist church
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — More than 400 Texas churches voted this weekend to cut ties with the United Methodist Church (UMC) after decades of disagreements over stances on issues like same-sex marriage. Members of the Northwest Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered Saturday for a special session, where 145 congregations agreed to leave or […]
Extended colder stretch of weather on the way
We are tracking a large-scale change in the weather pattern that will allow multiple strong cold fronts to plow through central Texas over the next two weeks. -- David Yeomans
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
How does one stay warm if the power goes out?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
Texas Residents Now Have a 24 Month Extension To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Board a Plane in the U.S.
Texas residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane in the U.S. I wrote about this in my Oct. 29 article, "Texas Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License."
Texas’ best bakery can be found in this city: report
When it comes to baked goods, your tastebuds and wandering eyes might look to Europe for the best of the best, but there is something to say about bakeries across America when it comes to fulfilling your carb-filled urges.
kurv.com
Gun Control Debate Coming In Texas
There will be another attempt in Texas to pass what are called Red Flag Laws to get guns out of the hands of people who may be mentally unstable. The measure filed by State Senator Roland Gutierrez would allow police or a family member to go to a judge and ask for someone’s guns to be removed. Red Flag Laws are back in the spotlight thanks to a shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.
Where Are The Most Fun Cities In Texas? Data Helps Us Decide
Let's face it, anywhere you look in Texas there's bound to be adventure somewhere. A state as big as the Lone Star state has so many different things to entertain someone who is looking to alleviate boredom. However, this is one problem. With so much to do, how does decide...
Billionaire suing Beto for $1 million in damages
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18
HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday.
orangeandbluepress.com
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
Oysters harvested from southeastern Galveston Bay recalled after dozens of people report illness
Did you buy Texas oysters or harvest from Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7? If the oysters are from TX 1, you'll want to throw them out.
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the extension of the maximum amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 39