travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Killeen, TX
Whether you consider yourself a food connoisseur or not, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Killeen in Bell County, Texas!. You’ll get to pick from various palate delights, from cuisines such as Mexican to American, Thai, Japanese, and more!. These restaurants spoil you with vegetarians, vegans,...
KWTX
Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A special unveiling ceremony was held Saturday in honor of East Third Avenue in Rockdale being renamed after 104-year-old Gertharine Green. A pillar of the community, Green is a beloved mother of 13, grandmother to countless others, and a friend to all. “As a little girl...
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responds to fire at vacant home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant home in the 600 block of Garden Drive on Sunday evening. Someone passing by the home noticed the house fire and alerted officials. When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming out of one of the front windows and a large volume of smoke.
Multiple People Injuries In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Round Rock on Saturday. The crash happened at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street at around 5 p.m.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.9.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Rocket Cafe at 311 South Robinson Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83. According to the food safety worker, there were moldy onions in a plastic bin on the dry storage shelf. There was...
KWTX
About 9 million Texans expected to travel this holiday season, Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport preparing for nearly pre-pandemic travel totals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - AAA expects around 9 million Texans will travel by plane, vehicle, train, bus or cruise, reaching the third busiest travel season in Texas on record, and Killeen Fort Hood Regional Airport (GFK) prepares for a pre-pandemic crowd of passengers. AAA Texas Media Relations, Daniel Armbruster, said...
teslarati.com
Tesla gives Giga TX workers living in Killeen, TX a free ride to and from work
Tesla has begun providing free transportation to and from Gigafactory, Texas, for workers living in Killeen, Texas. This saves employees from having to spend a fortune on gas for the long commute. Killeen is 75 miles away from the factory with a total 150 miles for the commute to and from Giga Texas.
Free Family Fishing Event At Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas This Weekend
TIME: 2pm - 4pm. I have a confession: I've never been fishing, so this may just be the experience for us non-fishers to get our feet wet (not trying to get wet, lol). Two cool things about this event is, one, you don't even need a fishing license in order to attend or participate in this event. Two, you don't need experience (phew). Just bring your friends, your family and your poles to see if you can catch a bite.
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet
Fire destroys iconic storefront in Burnet Raymond V. Whelan Staff Writer Fri, 12/09/2022 - 04:46 Image Crews responded to a fire just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Electric supply store in the 300 block of US 281 in Burnet. The US 281 storefront of Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Killeen, TX
Killeen is a remarkable spot in Bell County because of its historic and military significance. In Central Texas, this city is adjacent to Fort Hood, a U.S. army base for installing heavy forces. It has an array of outdoor recreational sites, too. Because of the city's two gigantic lakes and...
Extended colder stretch of weather on the way
We are tracking a large-scale change in the weather pattern that will allow multiple strong cold fronts to plow through central Texas over the next two weeks. -- David Yeomans
Texans Brace For Cold As Frigid Temperatures Are On Their Way
"A cold front is forecast to move through the region..."
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $279,999
Immaculate 3/2 in China Spring ISD! This inviting and well maintained property is the perfect place to call home. The open concept living room and kitchen are spacious and inviting with tons of natural light, large breakfast area and additional bar seating, and well-designed cooking space with an abundance of workspace and storage, granite countertops, and a great pantry. You'll love the isolated master suite with huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub, tiled shower, and dual vanities. The two guest bedrooms are large with great closet space. Privacy fenced backyard with storage shed offers plenty of room to play, and relax under your oversized covered patio. Additional features include large laundry room, 2" wood blinds throughout, crown molding in main areas, newly stained fencing, storm door and fresh paint. This home is conveniently located in the highly desired China Spring ISD, just minutes from local schools, the airport, and a short drive to downtown Waco and Baylor University. Your new home awaits at 9416 Cold Springs Drive!
KWTX
City of Waco may remove permits, fees for garage and estate sales
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Garage sale owners and estate sale companies could soon have extra money in their pockets as Waco City Council members consider the possibility of removing both permits and fees for these events. That’s. “We’ve started our own company for about a year,” said Rickey Bettinger,...
Shooting on 3rd Street Leaves Victim Injured, Shooter Dead in Temple, TX
TEMPLE, TX (December 12, 2022) – UPDATE: The male has passed away from a. self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity will be released once next of kin has been. TEMPLE, TX (December 12, 2022) – The Temple Police Department is investigating. a shooting that sent two people to the...
fox44news.com
Bell County officials disagree with feds over broadband coverage
Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County officials appear to disagree with the federal government’s assessment of broadband internet coverage in Bell County. “The amount of money that is being dedicated to expanding rural access to broadband represents a once-in-a-generation investment,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “I want to see Bell County residents benefit by this investment of federal tax dollars.”
Temple woman found safe, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department confirmed via Facebook, that 75-year-old Irene Pavlica Vining has been found safe. Vining went missing Thursday after she was last seen in Hays County, according to Temple Police. Check Crime Stoppers here to see if you have seen these other missing residents.
Boil Water Notice Lifted for Properties on White Rock Drive in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) - I’m not exactly sure why, but it seems like we've seen a lot more boil water notices in Central Texas. I'm relieved to tell you that a recent order has been lifted. WHY IS THERE SO MANY BOILING NOTICE IN CENTRAL TEXAS?. Every time I turn...
Situation resolved after SWAT, negotiators respond in Round Rock
The Round Rock Police Department said SWAT and negotiator officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of South Interstate 35 Saturday.
