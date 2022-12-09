Read full article on original website
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
This Is How the U.S. Totally Misjudged the War in Ukraine
The war in Ukraine isn’t going the way Russian President Vladimir Putin expected. And he’s certainly not the only one who was caught by surprise—the U.S. expected a rapid Russian success, with the Kremlin’s tanks inside Kyiv within days.Many U.S. officials from the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House believed Russia would quickly conquer Ukraine when it invaded last February. But Ukraine mounted an effective defense, and the Russian forces have retreated in some areas after ferocious counter-attacks. The outcome of the war hangs by a thread, and the U.S. was simply not expecting to find itself involved in...
Paul Whelan calls home from Russia after more than a week without contact
Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia, was able to call home Friday after more than a week without contact with his family, his brother David said.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The weaponization of winter: Ukraine aims to stop Russia from regrouping as temperatures drop
In Ukraine, a bleak winter lies ahead for combatants and civilians alike, as its army strives to maintain battlefield momentum against Russian forces.
Who Were The Worst U.S. Presidents In History — And What Made Them So Bad?
From Herbert Hoover's mishandling of the Great Depression to George W. Bush's unpopular war in Iraq, go inside the stories of some of America's worst-ranking presidents. Ever since George Washington first took the oath of office in 1789, scores of men have followed in his footsteps. But not all of America’s presidents have left their terms with a glowing reputation. A number of these leaders have been harshly judged by history for their scandals, political decisions, inaction in the face of crises, and even for dying too quickly. And some have even been called the worst presidents in American history.
Russia demanded that a spy held in Germany be freed in exchange for Paul Whelan
Russia refused to release Paul Whelan alongside Brittney Griner unless a former colonel from Russia's domestic spy organization currently in German custody was also released as part of any prisoner swap, US officials told CNN, even as the US offered up the names of several other Russian prisoners in US custody that they would be willing to trade.
Inside Biden's agonizing decision to take a deal that freed Brittney Griner but left Paul Whelan in Russia
President Joe Biden had already personally informed Cherelle Griner that her wife was being released from Russian detention when aides arrived with more news: Brittney Griner was now securely out of Russia -- and on the telephone.
Why the U.S. Is Wrong About Ukraine's Chances This Winter
Ukraine's allies should support the country's forces to launch counteroffensive operations this winter, or Kyiv risks losing momentum.
U.S. General gives Stark Warning About Pace of Preparing Taiwan For Attack
Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that China would "never promise to renounce the use of force" against Taiwan.
Russia Complains of Ukraine Military's 'Aggressive Behavior'
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin blamed Kyiv for failed peace talks and lamented its "totally aggressive" military conduct.
Videos Suggest Captive Russian Soldiers Were Killed at Close Range
Destruction at the Kherson International Airport in Kherson, Ukraine, Nov. 20, 2022. (Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times) A series of videos that surfaced on social media last week has ignited a debate over whether Ukrainian forces committed war crimes or acted in self-defense as they tried to capture a group of Russian soldiers who were then killed.
Ukraine War Updates: Poll Shows Declining Russian Support for War, Report
Russia on Monday launched a new round of missile strikes on Ukraine.
Biden says Russia treating Paul Whelan case differently for 'illegitimate reasons': 'We are not giving up'
President Biden said that Russia was treating Paul Whelan 'totally differently' than Brittney Griner after the White House secured her release, but vowed not to 'give up.'
Valley couple invited to White House for Tuesday's historic signing
Last week, Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act, enshrining marriage equality into federal law. With President Biden expecting to sign Tuesday, he invited this Valley couple.
Wagner Group Repels Fresh Ukrainian Advances in Battle for Bakhmut—Report
The Institute for the Study of War said fighting continues to rage in and around the city of Bakhmut, with successes and failures for both sides.
Twitter Dissolves Its Trust & Safety Council After Founding Members Resign
Twitter announced it had dissolved its Trust & Safety Council with little advance warning on Monday night, just hours after the company’s former head of trust and safety reportedly had to flee his home over Elon Musk’s baseless claims he had advocated for the sexual activity of children. Members of the council, a volunteer group of experts and civil service organizations that advised the company on user safety issues, received an email informing them the body was no longer “the best structure” to bring “external insights into our product and policy development work.” The email was signed vaguely as coming from “Twitter.” People close to the matter told The Washington Post that the email had been sent less than an hour before a scheduled Zoom meeting between Twitter executives and the council. Earlier on Monday, CNN reported that Yoel Roth, who resigned as head of trust and safety last month, had been forced from his home following an “escalation” of threats against him and his family.Twitter has dissolved the Trust & Safety Council pic.twitter.com/R2wS9BsqA2— Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) December 13, 2022 Read it at The Washington Post
Russia: Ukraine military hit Russian air bases, fired more missiles
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use all available means to defend Russian territory. A remark many have interpreted to include nuclear weapons.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of U.S. authorities
