Fort Gordon, GA

WRDW-TV

Families get in the holiday spirit at Dyess Park Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People all over the CSRA were getting in the spirit over the weekend at Dyess Park Christmas. As the holidays are full in swing, two organizations held a Christmas extravaganza in Dyess park on Saturday for kids to just have fun with friends and family. There...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Henry Brigham Center’s update brings high hopes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was day one of construction for renovations at the Henry Brigham Community Center, and we went inside for a final look. The project is expected to cost between $5 million and $8 million. Mitchell Quarterman is a Glenn Hills native who’s looking forward to the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How to enjoy the Aiken Festival of Trees this week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Aiken’s annual Festival of Trees is happening this week at the Aiken Visitor Center and Train Museum. This is the sixth time for the event, and there are 13 trees to choose from. You can stop...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Evans couple’s Christmas village grows every year

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Evans couple has been married for 58 years, and for almost 40 of those years, they have been putting together a Christmas Village in their living room. The project is a labor of love, and it takes them a while to set up. We stopped...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

AU Healthy Grandparents program hosts Christmas party

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Healthy Grandparents program came together for the first Christmas party in person since 2019. It’s hosted by Augusta University’s College of Nursing and provides support to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Three of John and Lilly Kiep’s grandchildren live with them. Life is never...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Harlem nonprofit gives back by accepting community treasures

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local nonprofit is celebrating a milestone of $1 million of donations. Attic Treasures operates like Goodwill. They accept donations and resell gently used items. It’s locally run by volunteers, and they give back to the community without breaking your wallet. We stopped by the...
HARLEM, GA
wfxg.com

Drawings revealed for Junior Achievement Center coming to CSRA in 2023

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - At tuesday's Columbia county board of education meeting, THE DRAWINGS were REVEALED FOR A JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT DISCOVERY CENTER THAT WILL TEACH LIFE SKiLLS TO 6TH AND 7TH GRADERS THROUGHOUT THE CSRA. THe $4.5 MILLION INVESTMENT IS THE RESULT OF A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN COLUMBIA COUNTY schools, the RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF GEORGIA.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
edgefieldadvertiser.com

Apostle Caractor Brings a Healing Crusade Has Roots in Johnston/Bland Baptist Area

Apostle Caractor (far right) and his wife (center) and daughter (left) who will be participating with him as team members in the Crusade. Bethany House of Prayer will be the site of a Healing Crusade – called an “Encounter with Christ” by the organization that is bringing its leadership of ministers to this area from their headquarters in New York City.
JOHNSTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Charges paint picture of suspects, slain man’s last moments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants are revealing details about a pair of suspect in the case of a man found slain at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Challenges of looking after a loved one with Alzheimer’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cognitive Health broke ground Tuesday on a new larger campus and resource center for Alzheimer’s patients. It’s located on Lutheran Drive across from the California Dreaming restaurant on Washington Road. The new center will include a brain health center, a physical activities center and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What’s the status of Greene Street’s lighting issue?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The lights are still out on Greene Street, and now we’re learning why they were turned off in the first place. Officials say there were safety concerns with electricity from the streetlamps harming people and pets. To solve it, they turned off the lights, but...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Incoming mayor names key staff members ahead of swearing-in

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 in the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St. A reception will follow the ceremony. “I’m excited to serve this city as the...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson names key administration staffers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson has announced key members of his incoming administration. In a release Tuesday, Johnson announced Jasmine Sims will join him as Chief of Staff. Sims is currently the Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions at the Augusta Metro Chamber. “I’m excited to have...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New details emerge in deadly Aiken drive-by shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a drive-by shooting in Aiken that killed a 43-year-old man. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., of Aiken, inside a house with...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Students charged in 2 school threats in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students were charged in connection with separate threats this week at two Columbia County schools. At Greenbrier Middle School, administrators learned Tuesday that a student made remarks threatening violence against the school during lunchtime the previous day. Upon further investigation, the student was charged with terroristic threats and removed from the school, according to the Columbia County School District.
EVANS, GA

