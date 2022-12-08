Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Where to go for the best holiday light displays in the CSRA
Here's a list of some of the best holiday light displays you can see today in the CSRA.
WRDW-TV
Families get in the holiday spirit at Dyess Park Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People all over the CSRA were getting in the spirit over the weekend at Dyess Park Christmas. As the holidays are full in swing, two organizations held a Christmas extravaganza in Dyess park on Saturday for kids to just have fun with friends and family. There...
WRDW-TV
Henry Brigham Center’s update brings high hopes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was day one of construction for renovations at the Henry Brigham Community Center, and we went inside for a final look. The project is expected to cost between $5 million and $8 million. Mitchell Quarterman is a Glenn Hills native who’s looking forward to the...
WRDW-TV
How to enjoy the Aiken Festival of Trees this week
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Aiken’s annual Festival of Trees is happening this week at the Aiken Visitor Center and Train Museum. This is the sixth time for the event, and there are 13 trees to choose from. You can stop...
WRDW-TV
Evans couple’s Christmas village grows every year
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Evans couple has been married for 58 years, and for almost 40 of those years, they have been putting together a Christmas Village in their living room. The project is a labor of love, and it takes them a while to set up. We stopped...
WRDW-TV
AU Healthy Grandparents program hosts Christmas party
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Healthy Grandparents program came together for the first Christmas party in person since 2019. It’s hosted by Augusta University’s College of Nursing and provides support to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Three of John and Lilly Kiep’s grandchildren live with them. Life is never...
WRDW-TV
Harlem nonprofit gives back by accepting community treasures
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local nonprofit is celebrating a milestone of $1 million of donations. Attic Treasures operates like Goodwill. They accept donations and resell gently used items. It’s locally run by volunteers, and they give back to the community without breaking your wallet. We stopped by the...
wfxg.com
Drawings revealed for Junior Achievement Center coming to CSRA in 2023
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - At tuesday's Columbia county board of education meeting, THE DRAWINGS were REVEALED FOR A JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT DISCOVERY CENTER THAT WILL TEACH LIFE SKiLLS TO 6TH AND 7TH GRADERS THROUGHOUT THE CSRA. THe $4.5 MILLION INVESTMENT IS THE RESULT OF A PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN COLUMBIA COUNTY schools, the RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND THE JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF GEORGIA.
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Apostle Caractor Brings a Healing Crusade Has Roots in Johnston/Bland Baptist Area
Apostle Caractor (far right) and his wife (center) and daughter (left) who will be participating with him as team members in the Crusade. Bethany House of Prayer will be the site of a Healing Crusade – called an “Encounter with Christ” by the organization that is bringing its leadership of ministers to this area from their headquarters in New York City.
Seven indicted on federal charges related to drugs, illegal firearms
The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia's office has named several Augusta residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.
North Augusta Christmas Parade canceled
The 2022 North Augusta Christmas Parade, originally scheduled for 3pm on Sunday, has been canceled
WRDW-TV
Charges paint picture of suspects, slain man’s last moments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants are revealing details about a pair of suspect in the case of a man found slain at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
WRDW-TV
Challenges of looking after a loved one with Alzheimer’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cognitive Health broke ground Tuesday on a new larger campus and resource center for Alzheimer’s patients. It’s located on Lutheran Drive across from the California Dreaming restaurant on Washington Road. The new center will include a brain health center, a physical activities center and...
WRDW-TV
What’s the status of Greene Street’s lighting issue?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The lights are still out on Greene Street, and now we’re learning why they were turned off in the first place. Officials say there were safety concerns with electricity from the streetlamps harming people and pets. To solve it, they turned off the lights, but...
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
WRDW-TV
Incoming mayor names key staff members ahead of swearing-in
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 in the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St. A reception will follow the ceremony. “I’m excited to serve this city as the...
wfxg.com
Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson names key administration staffers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson has announced key members of his incoming administration. In a release Tuesday, Johnson announced Jasmine Sims will join him as Chief of Staff. Sims is currently the Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions at the Augusta Metro Chamber. “I’m excited to have...
WRDW-TV
New details emerge in deadly Aiken drive-by shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a drive-by shooting in Aiken that killed a 43-year-old man. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., of Aiken, inside a house with...
WRDW-TV
‘Something that I would never forget’: One year after shootout in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing about the terrifying moments of a North Augusta Public Safety officer shot in the middle of a downtown shootout. Friday marked the first anniversary of a shootout between officers and a suspect in the middle of Georgia Avenue. All of this happened...
WRDW-TV
Students charged in 2 school threats in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students were charged in connection with separate threats this week at two Columbia County schools. At Greenbrier Middle School, administrators learned Tuesday that a student made remarks threatening violence against the school during lunchtime the previous day. Upon further investigation, the student was charged with terroristic threats and removed from the school, according to the Columbia County School District.
