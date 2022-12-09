Read full article on original website
Mr. Mustard
3d ago
Good idea..... but the Avenue Bridge will not be denied. They can pick up the warning system it'll be with the trashed trailer.
Reply
3
M
3d ago
my question is, why hasn't this bridge been replaced and raised. it's ridiculous that this has been going on for so long and nothing has been done about it. I guess it's like my father-in-law used to say when he was in the House of Representatives, nothing happens until someone is killed. he had been trying to get a railroad crossing gate put at a very dangerous railroad crossing. he couldn't get it done. but 10 years later they had a death there and guess what up with the Crossing guards.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, KS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Comments / 3