ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 3

Mr. Mustard
3d ago

Good idea..... but the Avenue Bridge will not be denied. They can pick up the warning system it'll be with the trashed trailer.

Reply
3
M
3d ago

my question is, why hasn't this bridge been replaced and raised. it's ridiculous that this has been going on for so long and nothing has been done about it. I guess it's like my father-in-law used to say when he was in the House of Representatives, nothing happens until someone is killed. he had been trying to get a railroad crossing gate put at a very dangerous railroad crossing. he couldn't get it done. but 10 years later they had a death there and guess what up with the Crossing guards.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Another large equipment move to cause traffic disruption in Liberty

LIBERTY — A final large-scale transport of equipment through Liberty is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.14, and will follow the same route as the previous two to its final destination outside of Liberty city limits on U.S. Highway 169. This move will again involve temporary closures of...
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following a crash along I-35 south of Kansas City in a dense blanket of fog. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and 223rd Rd. with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Northbound I-635 closed briefly Sunday morning following crashes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Heavy fog and slick roads in the Kansas City area made for tougher driving conditions and multiple wrecks throughout the metro area Sunday morning. After several non-injury crashes occurred on northbound I-635 in the area of I-70, emergency personnel closed the road briefly Sunday morning.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Johnson County Square price tag going up nearly $1M

That would bring the total cost of remaking the site of the former county courthouse into a public plaza to roughly $2.9 million. Why the price increase: According to county documents, costs for the project have climbed as a result of inflation and market availability for certain construction materials. Johnson...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Missing girl last seen at work found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday evening has been found safe. Anyone who has information about missing children in Kansas City has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile unit at (816) 234-5150.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Cloudy and misty with freezing fog north tonight.

For Tuesday, expect heavier, widespread rain and thunderstorms, especially during our morning. Tonight: Increasing clouds and misty with nearly steady temperatures tonight. Temperatures north of I-70 hover near freezing. A light glaze of ice could develop. Take your time driving around! Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 36°. Monday: Cloudy and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas prices drop another 15 cents, down 55 cents on the month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City area gas prices continue to drop dramatically, falling 15 cents this past week. With that most recent price decline, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the metro stands at $2.77. That’s 55 cents cheaper than a month ago, according to Gas Buddy, an organization that monitors and analyzes gas prices across the country.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives

CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
CASS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy