Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

68-year-old moped driver in serious condition following crash in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old moped driver is in serious condition following a crash in Honolulu Saturday night. The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Diamond Head Road. Officials said the moped driver was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound. Police said the unknown vehicle then fled the scene...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

1 person injured in Honolulu building fire

Hundreds of people took part in the Walk for Wai on Saturday. EPA, DOH letter reveals ‘forever chemicals’ were detected in groundwater near Red Hill last year. PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” was detected in groundwater samples last December, according to a letter from the EPA and state to Navy officials.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Head-on collision leaves one dead, 2 others hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) — – A man is dead following a collision that shut down Kamehameha Highway. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a vehicle extrication near Waimea Bay. According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, after the head-on collision, they pronounced a 65-year […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 people displaced following fire at three-story home in Palolo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people are displaced Friday following a fire at a three-story home in Palolo on Friday, officials said. HFD responded to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews said they found heavy black smoke emanating from the medium-sized home, located behind the Number One...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HPD Chief provides new details in deadly standoff, shootout at Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After an hours-long standoff at a Waikiki hotel, Honolulu police shot and killed a 48-year-old man. HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building was partially evacuated. Two neighboring hotels were also evacuated, the Kuhio Banyan and Hawaiian King.
HONOLULU, HI
wbrc.com

‘I’m grateful to be alive’: Diver nearly hit by passing boat

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A diver in Hawaii had a close call when he was nearly run over by a boat. He said the near-accident was mostly his own fault. On Thursday morning, 30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island when video shows that within seconds he ducked out of the way of a speeding boat.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Wind advisory until 6 p.m. Monday for portions of Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory with a new strong area of high-pressure building far north of the state that will keep breezy to locally windy trades in place on Dec. 12. East winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with local localized gusts...
