Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Moped driver succumbs to injuries following collision
The Honolulu Police Department reported that an elderly man involved in a vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 25 has died.
Moped hit-and-run on Diamond Head Road leaves two in serious condition
The Honolulu Police Department said that on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 9:20 p.m. a motor vehicle accident occurred between a moped and an unknown vehicle.
HFD frees driver in early morning rollover crash in Ewa
A driver was trapped in his vehicle after an apparent rollover crash in Ewa.
hawaiinewsnow.com
68-year-old moped driver in serious condition following crash in Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old moped driver is in serious condition following a crash in Honolulu Saturday night. The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Diamond Head Road. Officials said the moped driver was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound. Police said the unknown vehicle then fled the scene...
KITV.com
Structure fire closes Kinau Street near Piikoi Street
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu firefighter crews are responding to a two-alarm structure fire on Kinau Street. Kinau Street at Piikoi Street is complelety shut down, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
1 person injured in Honolulu building fire
Hundreds of people took part in the Walk for Wai on Saturday. EPA, DOH letter reveals ‘forever chemicals’ were detected in groundwater near Red Hill last year. PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” was detected in groundwater samples last December, according to a letter from the EPA and state to Navy officials.
Head-on collision leaves one dead, 2 others hospitalized
HONOLULU (KHON2) — – A man is dead following a collision that shut down Kamehameha Highway. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a vehicle extrication near Waimea Bay. According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, after the head-on collision, they pronounced a 65-year […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
All clear given after bomb threat leads to evacuation of McKinley High School
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Students at McKinley High School have returned to campus after authorities gave the all clear following a bomb threat Monday. The incident at one point led to the full closure of King Street starting at Ward Avenue. The call came in around 11:30 a.m. A heavy police...
Man dies in head-on collision, 19-year-old arrested
A man is dead following a collision that shut down Kamehameha Highway.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 people displaced following fire at three-story home in Palolo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people are displaced Friday following a fire at a three-story home in Palolo on Friday, officials said. HFD responded to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews said they found heavy black smoke emanating from the medium-sized home, located behind the Number One...
Oahu teen survives hit-and-run, urges everyone to be safe on roads
The 14-year-old was walking to school in Nuuanu when he was struck by a car that police said ran a red light. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported Sasano suffered injuries to his head and upper body and he's still on a long road to recovery.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspect arrested in connection to Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
“I’m grateful to be alive, I think God was definitely looking watching over me." A suspect who was involved in a police standoff at a Waikiki hotel was shot and killed by officers following an hours-long barricade situation, officials said. What The Tech?. What the Tech: Tech gadget ideas...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: HPD releases surveillance video from fatal Waikiki barricade shooting
“I’m grateful to be alive, I think God was definitely looking watching over me." Team Hawaii needs your help as they hit the waters for World Para Surfing Championship. The Hawaii Adaptive Surf Team has descended on the California coastline for the ISA World Para Surfing Championship. Honolulu Marathon...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As Red Hill crisis drags on, BWS’ Ernie Lau leads hundreds of demonstrators in ‘Walk for Wai’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of concerned residents hit the streets Saturday to raise awareness about ongoing risks at the Red Hill facility — and to call for its immediate defueling. Leading the “Walk for Wai” was Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau, who has been a key...
KITV.com
HPD Chief provides new details in deadly standoff, shootout at Waikiki hotel
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After an hours-long standoff at a Waikiki hotel, Honolulu police shot and killed a 48-year-old man. HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building was partially evacuated. Two neighboring hotels were also evacuated, the Kuhio Banyan and Hawaiian King.
KITV.com
Suspect shot, killed by police following hours-long standoff at Waikiki hotel
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect in an hours-long standoff at a hotel in Waikiki has died following shootout with Honolulu police officers. HPD confirmed the suspect was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died later from the gunshot wounds. The 10-hour standoff ended after midnight.
wbrc.com
‘I’m grateful to be alive’: Diver nearly hit by passing boat
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A diver in Hawaii had a close call when he was nearly run over by a boat. He said the near-accident was mostly his own fault. On Thursday morning, 30-year-old Christopher Lastra was spearfishing off Magic Island when video shows that within seconds he ducked out of the way of a speeding boat.
HPD releases footage of Waikiki barricade shooting
Video footage was posted on HPD's Instagram today. You can watch the video here, video discretion is advised.
bigislandnow.com
Wind advisory until 6 p.m. Monday for portions of Big Island
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a wind advisory with a new strong area of high-pressure building far north of the state that will keep breezy to locally windy trades in place on Dec. 12. East winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with local localized gusts...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flames tore through a Kakaako warehouse along Queen Street early Wednesday morning, devastating two small businesses. One of them: Used Surfboards Hawaii. The other is the island-favorite Lin’s Hawaiian Snacks. From the street, the colorful storefront is nearly all that remains of the Lin family’s small...
Comments / 0