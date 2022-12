PAULDING - Word has been received of Paulding County’s retired K-9 Officer Jano’s passing on Saturday, December 10, 2022. K-9 Jano was the first commissioned K-9 Officer under the tenure of Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers. K-9 Jano was born on August 24, 2012 and purchased by Paulding County on September 11, 2013. At that time, Deputy Gary Deitrick was assigned as his handler.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO