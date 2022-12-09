Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
ballstatedailynews.com
Ball State Women's Basketball makes a statement with overtime win over Pitt
After their 95-60 loss to No. 9 Notre Dame, Ball State Women’s Basketball head coach Brady Sallee talked about what the Cardinals could take away from a blowout like that, saying he schedules tough opponents such as the Fighting Irish for a reason. Although the Cardinals boarded the bus back to Muncie, Ind. from South Bend as losers, Sallee said they were a better team for having played in that game.
Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker
In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
ballstatedailynews.com
Yorktown defeats Delta 49-39 in cross-county rivalry
One of the biggest rivalries in Delaware County took place on the court Dec. 9. Fans from both teams created an environment at Yorktown High School that gave the game an extra spark. “It was a great high school basketball atmosphere just like it should be,” Yorktown head coach Matt...
Muncie, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
insidethehall.com
Video: Mike Woodson reacts to loss to Arizona
Mike Woodson addressed the media following Indiana’s 89-75 loss to Arizona on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
ballstatedailynews.com
Indiana defeats Kentucky at Delaware County Fairgrounds
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct where Rogue McCormack plays (Cornfed Roller Derby) and provide correct capitalization for her name and Danny Mcgowan's Roller Derby name (Danny Mac). It also has been updated to correct the spelling of another source's name, Samantha Howard and corrected "Alotta Pushie"'s derby team, which is South Bend Roller Derby.
WISH-TV
Dan Dakich out as host on ESPN 1070 The Fan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dan Dakich will no longer host “The Dan Dakich Show” on ESPN 1070 The Fan after 14 years, the radio host announced Thursday. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy,” Dakich said in a Thursday tweet.
WANE-TV
$2M Powerball ticket expires soon; Hoosiers urged to check for winning numbers
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosier Lottery is reminding players to check their tickets for the winning numbers from a June Powerball drawing worth $2 million before it expires. The Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x was purchased at McClure Oil #53...
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
WISH-TV
Colder air expected to arrive before Christmas in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has started off the month of December warmer than average. The first 11 days of the month have had an average high of 45.9 degrees which is 2.6 degrees above average. However, in the extended outlook, big changes arrive next week for the midwest.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
i69finishline.com
Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
millermedianow.org
Teaching Teen: Explore the life of Mackenna Johnson, a teenager enrolled in Ball State University
You hear outdated, dark green lockers slamming and wet sneakers squeaking against the linoleum floor. Next thing you know, you’re staring at a bright screen in your bed, listening to your professor’s muffled voice over Zoom. Now you’re chasing after a six year old runaway, making sure each child leaves with their corresponding parent. Immediately after that, you’re at the forefront of an upscale eatery, finishing up the last of your homework in between each customer. School, college, teaching internship, and work; such is a regular day for NHS junior Mackenna Johnson.
