FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
hopkintonindependent.com
Town to hold informational session on regional dispatch proposal Jan. 4
Town Manager Norman Khumalo announced Monday that a public information session regarding the proposed regional emergency communication center (RECC) will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Hopkinton Senior Center. A feasibility study was presented to the Select Board at its Sept. 20 meeting. The study suggested that seven towns...
hopkintonindependent.com
Letter to the Editor: Organics best option for Town Common
Using only organic fertilizer on the Hopkinton Common is an idea long overdue. I watch children and dogs rolling on the grass and families eating sitting on the ground. Pesticides and herbicides are increasingly implicated in multiple health problems, often after being approved by the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency]. The current biodiversity conference has a goal of eliminating one half to two-thirds of pesticide use worldwide.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly
In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
‘Neighbor against neighbor’: Christmas tree ban at Dedham library leads to public consternation
"This behavior is not a true reflection of our commitment to lead with kindness and civility." A decision to not display a Christmas tree at a Dedham public library this holiday season has unleashed a slew of online threats and bullying, the town said Thursday. Town officials condemned the vitriol...
In 5 years, Palmer schools inked a dozen confidentiality agreements with staffers
Elaine Fuller worked for over 20 years in the Palmer School District, but there is not much she can say about her last year working in the English department. That’s because a confidentiality agreement she signed prevents her from speaking about her time as a public school teacher. Fuller’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions
The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Dec. 12
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The South Asian Circle of Hopkinton continued the spirit of Diwali, the Hindu festival of...
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
Harvard Crimson
Financial Aid or Financial Burden? Harvard Law School Alumni Say the School’s Low Income Protection Plan Falls Short
When Katherine J. “Katie” Taylor chose Harvard Law School over a full scholarship to the University of Alabama School of Law, she had her sights set on a public interest legal career. Though HLS would not match the financial aid Alabama offered, Taylor trusted the school would support...
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
North Reading High School investigating after racist graffiti was found in bathroom
NORTH READING, Mass. — School administrators are investigating a hateful incident at North Reading High School after racist graffiti was found in one of the student bathrooms on Thursday. “I am deeply disturbed by this incident and want to reiterate that there is no place in our school community...
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
WMUR.com
State Police, local police pull over 31 drivers within four hours Saturday on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire state troopers conducted a number of stops Saturday evening in partnership with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. State police said drivers were stopped on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. There were 15 drivers who were given tickets and...
WMTW
‘We are all mourning’: Vigil held for Maine Maritime students killed in crash
CASTINE, Maine — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night on the campus of Maine Maritime Academy to memorialize the four students killed in acar crash early Saturday. The service was led by academy president Jerry Paul and pastor Andi Lloyd of the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine. “I...
hopkintonindependent.com
Photos: DiwHoliday Gala at HCA
The South Asian Circle of Hopkinton continued the spirit of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, with its DiwHoliday Gala on Saturday night at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts. The event highlighted the achievements of 12 women of South Asian diaspora.
iheart.com
CDC Raises Risk Level For Covid In Part Of State
The CDC is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases in Newport County. The community level of spread has increased to medium, catching up to Bristol County, Massachusetts. "Medium" spread means there is an impact on the local healthcare system. The other four counties in the state remain in the low...
Child with autism dropped off at wrong bus stop, found wandering East Boston streets
BOSTON — An East Boston mother is demanding answers after she says her 11-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. Elizabeth Montanez’s daughter Olivia has autism and is an individualized education program, which requires door-to-door bus service. Montanez told Boston 25 News she was left...
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
