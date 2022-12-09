ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hopkintonindependent.com

Town to hold informational session on regional dispatch proposal Jan. 4

Town Manager Norman Khumalo announced Monday that a public information session regarding the proposed regional emergency communication center (RECC) will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Hopkinton Senior Center. A feasibility study was presented to the Select Board at its Sept. 20 meeting. The study suggested that seven towns...
HOPKINTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Letter to the Editor: Organics best option for Town Common

Using only organic fertilizer on the Hopkinton Common is an idea long overdue. I watch children and dogs rolling on the grass and families eating sitting on the ground. Pesticides and herbicides are increasingly implicated in multiple health problems, often after being approved by the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency]. The current biodiversity conference has a goal of eliminating one half to two-thirds of pesticide use worldwide.
HOPKINTON, MA
The Maine Writer

Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly

In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
DEDHAM, MA
FUN 107

Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience

I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
NATICK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts man convicted of murdering 22-year-old with baseball bat to be granted parole with conditions

The Massachusetts Parole Board has granted parole to a southeastern Massachusetts man who was previously convicted of murdering a 22-year-old man. According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on February 21, 1994, then 17-year-old Steven James and several of his friends were in a parking lot of a sandwich shop in Rockland. Some distance away, an argument began between the victim, Edward Sullivan, and one of James’s friends. Sullivan took a baseball bat out of his van and used it to fend off James’s friend, but did not actually swing it. The friend then called to James who, with several of their other friends, ran toward them and began taunting Sullivan. During this encounter, Sullivan, who was pushed to the ground, dropped the bat and lay motionless on his stomach as people repeatedly hit and kicked him. Throughout the beating, Sullivan pleaded with them to stop and made no attempt to fight back. James picked up the bat and swung it three times at Sullivan’s head. Sullivan was taken to a hospital, where he died two days later as a result of head injuries.
ROCKLAND, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton Today: Monday, Dec. 12

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The South Asian Circle of Hopkinton continued the spirit of Diwali, the Hindu festival of...
HOPKINTON, MA
WSBS

Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes

Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
NAHANT, MA
WSBS

The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hopkintonindependent.com

Photos: DiwHoliday Gala at HCA

The South Asian Circle of Hopkinton continued the spirit of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, with its DiwHoliday Gala on Saturday night at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts. The event highlighted the achievements of 12 women of South Asian diaspora.
HOPKINTON, MA
iheart.com

CDC Raises Risk Level For Covid In Part Of State

The CDC is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases in Newport County. The community level of spread has increased to medium, catching up to Bristol County, Massachusetts. "Medium" spread means there is an impact on the local healthcare system. The other four counties in the state remain in the low...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy