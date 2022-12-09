ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedley, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Hoodie-wearing man wanted in Fresno robbery, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wearing a hoodie is wanted by the Fresno Police Department after officers say he robbed a Burger King in central Fresno on Monday. According to police, the man walked into the business around 7:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Princeton avenue brandished a firearm at a worker behind the counter […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

2 Women Arrested After Stealing From Kohl’s In Northwest Fresno, Investigators Say

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

KCSO: Man turns himself in after shooting family member, holds woman, children hostage

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after turning himself in after shooting a family member and holding the victim’s family hostage, according to officials. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near the 20500 block of Main Street in Stratford on Thursday, after receiving a call from an unknown person. They stated someone had been shot and killed following an argument.
STRATFORD, CA
KGET

Driver clocked at 107 mph arrested on suspicion of DUI: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver clocked at 107 mph on Interstate 5 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. Joel William Mallette, 33, had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol when stopped in a Toyota Solaris the afternoon of Dec. 7 on […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Driver in armed robbery of Madera pharmacy pleads guilty

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver in an armed robbery of a Madera pharmacy pled guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to court documents, 23-year-old Michael Erin Vandeventer, of Sparks, Nevada, and others robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Maderaw on […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fatal crash in Fresno County leaves 2 dead, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that they say left a man and woman dead Saturday afternoon on a rural Fresno County road. This accident claimed two lives and neighbors who live nearby said fatal accidents at North and DeWolf avenues are common and something needs to be […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

