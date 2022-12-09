Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno apartment complex identified
The man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno has been identified.
Man shot at apartment complex in Clovis, police say
The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot in Clovis. It happened after 10 pm Sunday at the Scottsmen Too Apartments on Bullard and Minnewawa.
IDENTIFIED: Security guard shot and killed in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The security guard that passed away after being shot on Thursday night has been identified by the Visalia Police Department. According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Green Olive bar regarding shots being fired inside the bar. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, identified as […]
KMPH.com
Suspected DUI driver crashes onto front lawn of house in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspected DUI driver crashed onto the front lawn of a house Sunday night in Madera, according to police. The Madera Police Department was called out to a house on North Granada Drive for initial reports of a vehicle that crashed into a house. When...
Man shot near high school in Fresno County, deputies say
A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fresno County just a block from Justin Garza High School.
Fresno police investigate motive in gang member’s death
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday, Fresno Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of East Lane Avenue Sunday. He has been identified as 42-year-old Bernardo Coronado, who police say was a gang member with an extensive criminal history that has dated back […]
Hoodie-wearing man wanted in Fresno robbery, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wearing a hoodie is wanted by the Fresno Police Department after officers say he robbed a Burger King in central Fresno on Monday. According to police, the man walked into the business around 7:30 a.m. near Blackstone and Princeton avenue brandished a firearm at a worker behind the counter […]
Valley man charged with allegedly murdering relative, holding woman & children hostage
The Kings County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for last Thursday's shooting in Stratford. Deputies say he allegedly murdered his relative and held a woman and children hostage.
KMJ
2 Women Arrested After Stealing From Kohl’s In Northwest Fresno, Investigators Say
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two women were arrested Saturday afternoon after investigators say they stole from a Kohl’s shopping center in Northwest Fresno. CHP Central Division Investigators were called out to Kohl’s on Shaw and Brawley Avenues around 2:30 p.m. for reports that two women had run out of the store with multiple bags of clothes.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in 2 vehicle crash in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the man who was killed in a deadly crash on Friday. The coroner says Billy Wilhite, 69, of Laton, was the man who died after he crashed his pickup truck into an SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say Wilhite was driving […]
KMPH.com
KCSO: Man turns himself in after shooting family member, holds woman, children hostage
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after turning himself in after shooting a family member and holding the victim’s family hostage, according to officials. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near the 20500 block of Main Street in Stratford on Thursday, after receiving a call from an unknown person. They stated someone had been shot and killed following an argument.
Man shot in northwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting but say a man in his 40s was shot in the lower body.
Man slept while garage burned in central Fresno, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garage and two vehicles were described as a total loss on Monday after a fire started in the central Fresno home Monday morning while the person living there was asleep, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno Fire Department, three engines, two trucks and a battalion chief […]
Driver clocked at 107 mph arrested on suspicion of DUI: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A driver clocked at 107 mph on Interstate 5 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. Joel William Mallette, 33, had red and watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled strongly of alcohol when stopped in a Toyota Solaris the afternoon of Dec. 7 on […]
DOJ: Driver in armed robbery of Madera pharmacy pleads guilty
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver in an armed robbery of a Madera pharmacy pled guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to court documents, 23-year-old Michael Erin Vandeventer, of Sparks, Nevada, and others robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Maderaw on […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
Fatal crash in Fresno County leaves 2 dead, CHP says
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that they say left a man and woman dead Saturday afternoon on a rural Fresno County road. This accident claimed two lives and neighbors who live nearby said fatal accidents at North and DeWolf avenues are common and something needs to be […]
goldrushcam.com
Woman Arrested on Several Firearm Charges After Fresno Police Stop Vehicle for Speeding in a Residential Area
December 9, 2022 - Wednesday night, Northeast DST officers were patrolling the area of Barstow Avenue and Fresno Street when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through a neighborhood. A traffic stop was conducted and multiple occupants were contacted. During the investigation, officers developed reasonable...
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car, Selma police say
Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Selma on Thursday morning.
Woman shot after exchange of gunfire in southwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot after the Fresno Police Department says two groups were exchanging gunfire Friday morning in southwest Fresno. Officers say around 9:45 a.m. police received a “ShotSpotter” notification of multiple rounds fired near California and Pottle avenues – and moments later received a second call for a victim of […]
Comments / 0