wtvbam.com
State ranked UC and Bronson win Saturday tournaments, Q takes 3rd in Concord, CHS goes 2-3 at Portland
CONCORD, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s state ranked wrestling teams won tournament championships on Saturday. The Union City Chargers won the 13-team Grover Invitational championship at Concord for the second straight year. The Chargers placed nine of their 11 entrants, including six champions. Winning the top spot on the podium were Alex Boyer (126), Landyn Crance (132), Montana Connell (144), Colton Russell (150), Maddox Miller (157) and Grady Iobe (215). In addition, Logan Mears (113), Mason Hawthorne (120) and Aidan Taylor (138) earned trips to the podium.
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Centreville 51, Decatur 22
Centreville earned its first girls basketball win of the season with a 51-22 home blowout Tuesday against Decatur. “The girls played hard tonight and executed well on both ends of the court,” said Bulldogs head coach Jill Peterson. “We were able to work on some new things on the fly and did them fairly well. I’m proud of this team and am excited for the growth we’ll have this season from the work they put in each day.”
Vehicle Crash in Colon Mi Leads To Man Taking His Clothes Off
Most people who get into an auto accident usually are concerned if anyone is injured then the condition of the vehicle, a Michigan man just took his clothes off. Like a lot of people, I have had a few auto accidents in my day but knock on wood because it has been many years since then. Regardless of when or if you have been involved in an automobile accident, no one likes them, and they can kill you.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for December 13 - 30
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Starting January 4, water distribution will only be available at Southwest Community Action Agency. Distribution at the...
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana
A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
Three Rivers Commercial-News saved, to print once a week
A Three Rivers newspaper that was set to shut down will now continue printing.
WNDU
Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
Notre Dame football in a position to land Braden Fiske
Notre Dame football is searching for help in the transfer portal, and landing Braden Fiske would be a great start to that search for the defense. Former Western Michigan defensive tackle, Braden Fiske, has chosen to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He has one more year of eligibility remaining and is looking to have a massive year for a big-time program and follow that up with a jump to the NFL. Fiske is a big 6’5”, 300-pound defensive lineman that can clog up running lanes and get pressure on the opposing quarterback. He should be a top priority for this Notre Dame football program.
Notre Dame football among favorites for Devin Leary
In a consistent trend for QBs in the portal, Dan Kilbridge of Bookies.com has Notre Dame football as a top landing spot for NC State transfer Devin Leary. The Notre Dame football program is listed at +400 odds or an implied probability of 20%, second in the race to Illinois at +250. Rounding out the top 5 for Leary’s services are Alabama, Missouri, and Georgia. While Alabama and Georgia have elite recruits waiting to get their chance as starting quarterbacks, Notre Dame, Missouri, and Illinois aren’t in that same boat. Though Notre Dame has some great recruits lined up, and a theoretical star in Tyler Buchner, things haven’t quite worked out for them at the position so far.
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
Former DeKalb football coach Hummer passes away at 79
The late Hummer led DeKalb to a 4A state championship in the 1986 high school football season.
irishsportsdaily.com
Parent Perspective | Inside A Marcus Freeman's In-Home Visit
Notre Dame football commit Drayk Bowen and his family are far from strangers to Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. In fact, the Bowens might know the head coach better than any family in the 2023 recruiting class as the 6-foot-2, 233-pounder was a constant presence on campus over the last year and was made an early priority by Freeman when he arrived in January of 2021.
abc57.com
Two rounds of wet and windy weather, Wednesday
Wet and windy weather, Wednesday. The day starts with rain and wind gusts nearing 40 mph in the early morning, then a lull midday and more rain Wednesday evening. Thursday remains a quiet transition day before the cold hits Friday. The wind Friday and Saturday is out of the southwest, so there is a chance of lake effect snow but it's mostly across West Michigan, but northern Berrien County should be prepared for snow. Next week will be colder. Models are hinting at a storm before Christmas but are giving a much different result, ever six hours.
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Football de-commitments, crystal balls, basketball blowout
Notre Dame Fighting Irish sports had a brutal weekend as the football team lost some players, and the basketball team got blown out at home. The Notre Dame men’s basketball team hosted Marquette this weekend and certainly didn’t get the result they were hoping for. The team was blown out at home 79-64, and not much was going right for the Irish against the Golden Eagles. The big difference in this one was the turnover margin, as Notre Dame committed 7 more than Marquette. Nate Laszewski led the team in scoring with 20 points and was 7 of 15 from the field. The Irish will have a long break until they face the Georgia Bulldogs at home on December 18th.
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming Soon
For Michigan residents it may seem awkward to sit down in a Cracker Barrel and order a mimosa with an Old Timers Breakfast or Grandma’s Sampler, but at select Cracker Barrels in Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee, people have been doing it since before the pandemic. Other states like Indiana and Illinois have also joined the party.
100 mph police chase with stolen car begins in Kalamazoo and ends in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A high-speed chase that started in Kalamazoo ended Sunday in Battle Creek with the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect. The police chases started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety pursuing a car that was stolen from Battle Creek. Once the driver got on eastbound I-94, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
WNDU
Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Berrien County will be holding three local recounts on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the recounts will be held upon the request of the candidates who lost their elections. Republicans and Democrats can’t make challenges during the recounts because they are for nonpartisan elections.
