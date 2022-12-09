ATLANTA — It was never a matter of if Mill Creek would win a state championship in football, but when. The dream of winning a state championship turned into a reality Saturday night after the Hawks ran roughshod over Carrollton, scoring a school record and a state championship game record 70 points on their way to a 70-35 dismantling of the Trojans to win the program’s first state championship since the school’s inception in 2004.

HOSCHTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO