Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill's Isaiah Richardson chooses Eastern Illinois
Collins Hill senior Isaiah Richardson committed Sunday to the Eastern Illinois University football program. Richardson was a 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver and linebacker for the Eagles. He had 13 catches (five for touchdowns) and 30 tackles (five for losses) in eight games this past season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's state title rewarding for coaches on staff since school opened in 2004
ATLANTA — It was never a matter of if Mill Creek would win a state championship in football, but when. The dream of winning a state championship turned into a reality Saturday night after the Hawks ran roughshod over Carrollton, scoring a school record and a state championship game record 70 points on their way to a 70-35 dismantling of the Trojans to win the program’s first state championship since the school’s inception in 2004.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek breaks finals scoring record in 70-35 rout of Carrollton for first state football title
ATLANTA — A roller coaster of a first half and Georgia’s highest scoring state championship football game ever left the Mill Creek High School players both exhausted and jubilant Saturday. They had just made history in multiple ways on a foggy night with misting rain at Georgia State’s...
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: North Gwinnett's Joya Screen, Buford's Ashley Sturzoiu
It’s not surprising that volleyball standouts Ashley Sturzoiu of Buford and Joya Screen of North Gwinnett have a lot in common. Both Sturzoiu and Screen led their teams to outstanding seasons: Buford won its third consecutive state championship, while North Gwinnett went 42-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament before falling to the Wolves.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Archer's Luke Frierson, Mill Creek's Leah McCarthy top finishers at Gwinnett Invitational
Archer’s Luke Frierson finished as runner-up in the Gwinnett Invitational on Saturday. Frierson finished with 433 points, trailing only champion Aiden Sadler of North Oconee. Sadler won with 639.40 points.
gwinnettprepsports.com
2022 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Volleyball Team
Co-Players of the Year: Joya Screen, North Gwinnett, Sr. Region 7-AAAAAAA Player of the Year had 500 kills, 268 digs, 40 blocks and 44 aces for state semifinal team.
gwinnettprepsports.com
No. 4 Norcross earns overtime win over No. 5 Newton in boys basketball showdown
NORCROSS — While final exams are scheduled for Gwinnett County’s high school students this upcoming week, Norcross’ boys were among several basketball teams that got a strenuous test during the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic on Saturday. The No. 4 state-ranked Blue Devils passed with flying colors, erasing a...
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: North Gwinnett edges Berkmar in overtime
LILBURN — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team edged Berkmar 55-54 in overtime in a big Region 7-AAAAAAA-opening clash Friday. Julian Walker led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Blake Seitz had 10 points and five rebounds and Lane Vance added six points and six assists.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Thomas, Elizabeth Luick tie Greater Atlanta Christian 3-point record
NORCROSS — Trinity Thomas and Elizabeth Luick each tied the school record for 3-pointers in a game with seven Friday as Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball team beat North Springs 70-22. Thomas scored a game-high 25 points, and Luick had 21 points. Myla Benton (14 points) and Asia Johnson (10 points) also played well for the Spartans.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Jesse Lee commits to Virginia Military Institute
Mill Creek senior Jesse Lee has committed to the Virginia Military Institute men’s soccer program. Lee, a midfielder and forward, was an All-Region 8-AAAAAAA selection and a second-team all-county selection last season.
Comments / 0