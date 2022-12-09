ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

Collins Hill's Isaiah Richardson chooses Eastern Illinois

Collins Hill senior Isaiah Richardson committed Sunday to the Eastern Illinois University football program. Richardson was a 6-foot-5, 200-pound wide receiver and linebacker for the Eagles. He had 13 catches (five for touchdowns) and 30 tackles (five for losses) in eight games this past season.
CHARLESTON, IL
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek's state title rewarding for coaches on staff since school opened in 2004

ATLANTA — It was never a matter of if Mill Creek would win a state championship in football, but when. The dream of winning a state championship turned into a reality Saturday night after the Hawks ran roughshod over Carrollton, scoring a school record and a state championship game record 70 points on their way to a 70-35 dismantling of the Trojans to win the program’s first state championship since the school’s inception in 2004.
HOSCHTON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: North Gwinnett's Joya Screen, Buford's Ashley Sturzoiu

It’s not surprising that volleyball standouts Ashley Sturzoiu of Buford and Joya Screen of North Gwinnett have a lot in common. Both Sturzoiu and Screen led their teams to outstanding seasons: Buford won its third consecutive state championship, while North Gwinnett went 42-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament before falling to the Wolves.
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

2022 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Volleyball Team

Co-Players of the Year: Joya Screen, North Gwinnett, Sr. Region 7-AAAAAAA Player of the Year had 500 kills, 268 digs, 40 blocks and 44 aces for state semifinal team.
gwinnettprepsports.com

No. 4 Norcross earns overtime win over No. 5 Newton in boys basketball showdown

NORCROSS — While final exams are scheduled for Gwinnett County’s high school students this upcoming week, Norcross’ boys were among several basketball teams that got a strenuous test during the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic on Saturday. The No. 4 state-ranked Blue Devils passed with flying colors, erasing a...
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: North Gwinnett edges Berkmar in overtime

LILBURN — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team edged Berkmar 55-54 in overtime in a big Region 7-AAAAAAA-opening clash Friday. Julian Walker led the Bulldogs with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Blake Seitz had 10 points and five rebounds and Lane Vance added six points and six assists.
LILBURN, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Trinity Thomas, Elizabeth Luick tie Greater Atlanta Christian 3-point record

NORCROSS — Trinity Thomas and Elizabeth Luick each tied the school record for 3-pointers in a game with seven Friday as Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball team beat North Springs 70-22. Thomas scored a game-high 25 points, and Luick had 21 points. Myla Benton (14 points) and Asia Johnson (10 points) also played well for the Spartans.
NORCROSS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy