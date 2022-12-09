Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla will briefly half production of its Model Y sedan in China over the final week of the year, Reuters reported Friday.
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report will suspend China-based production of its Model Y sedan over the final week of the year, reports indicated Friday, adding further concerns over weakening demand in the world's biggest car market. Reuters reported Friday that the Model Y output suspension will begin on December...
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
teslarati.com
More details of Tesla China’s claimed Model Y production cuts get released
Reports about Giga Shanghai’s alleged production cuts this December have continued to come out, with recent claims suggesting that Model Y production will be halted at the China-based plant in the last week of December. The information was reportedly outlined in an internal memo that detailed Tesla China’s latest production plans.
teslarati.com
Tesla approval rating dips into negative territory: survey
Tesla’s approval rating among consumers seems to be dropping. The downtrend happened this year amidst CEO Elon Musk’s increasingly vocal political statements on social media. Musk’s polarizing political leanings have become apparent following his turbulent takeover of social media company Twitter. According to a survey by UK-based...
gcaptain.com
Transatlantic Spot Rates Tread Water as Chinese Export Rates Tumble
Navigating the container spot rate market has become a minefield for shipper procurement managers under pressure from bosses to get the best deal in the market. On the Asia-North Europe tradelane, the published spot indices all agree rates are falling by double-digit values week on week, but there is a considerable difference in the readings.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
CNBC
U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending
Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
US News and World Report
Tesla to Suspend Model Y Output in Shanghai in Last Week of Dec-Memo
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc will suspend Model Y assembly at its Shanghai plant between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, according to an internal memo detailing the automaker's latest production plan, reviewed by Reuters, and two people with knowledge of the matter. The suspension of assembly at the end of...
Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars'
What a difference a year makes. Carvana, a market and hedge fund darling just over a year ago, is now disavowed by the same investors who seem to be speculating about its possible default and bankruptcy. The figures are terrible: the stock lost 13% in December. The month of November...
Tesla to shorten Shanghai shifts, delay hiring - Bloomberg News
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will shorten shift hours at its Shanghai factory and has delayed on-boarding of new staff at its most productive plant, according to a report by Bloomberg News, sending shares down about 2% on Thursday.
teslarati.com
Tesla ships more Model S, X Plaid to Europe en route to first 1M delivery year
Tesla shipped more Model S and Model X Plaid and Long Range units to Europe yesterday en route to the company’s first year delivering one million cars. Last week, Tesla started delivering Model S and Model X Plaid and Long Range vehicles in Europe for the first time since the cars were refreshed by the automaker last year.
teslarati.com
Tesla gets one of its most bullish comments from Elon Musk to date
While Tesla is still neck-deep with allegations of low demand in China and Elon Musk’s alleged lack of focus on the EV maker, the company received what could only be described as one of its most optimistic sentiments from its CEO to date. As per CEO Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX are now operating so well that very little is needed from him most of the time.
Asian shares advance on back of Wall Street gains
Shares are higher in Asia after an advance on Wall Street led by the latest rally in technology companies
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
China Drops Zero Covid, Might Be Too Late for Apple, US Companies
On the surface, China's Zero Covid policy appears to have been an unmitigated success. China, a country of 1.5 billion, has reported a little more than 5,000 total deaths and 1.79 million covid infections since the official start of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, according to Our World in Data.
Comments / 0