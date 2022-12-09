ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

More details of Tesla China’s claimed Model Y production cuts get released

Reports about Giga Shanghai’s alleged production cuts this December have continued to come out, with recent claims suggesting that Model Y production will be halted at the China-based plant in the last week of December. The information was reportedly outlined in an internal memo that detailed Tesla China’s latest production plans.
teslarati.com

Tesla approval rating dips into negative territory: survey

Tesla’s approval rating among consumers seems to be dropping. The downtrend happened this year amidst CEO Elon Musk’s increasingly vocal political statements on social media. Musk’s polarizing political leanings have become apparent following his turbulent takeover of social media company Twitter. According to a survey by UK-based...
gcaptain.com

Transatlantic Spot Rates Tread Water as Chinese Export Rates Tumble

Navigating the container spot rate market has become a minefield for shipper procurement managers under pressure from bosses to get the best deal in the market. On the Asia-North Europe tradelane, the published spot indices all agree rates are falling by double-digit values week on week, but there is a considerable difference in the readings.
CBS News

U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says

A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
CNBC

U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
PYMNTS

Car Dealers Pessimistic as Consumers Cut Big-Ticket Spending

Car dealers are closing 2022 in a gloomy mood as U.S. consumers shun big-ticket purchases. A new survey by Cox Automotive Dealers finds that U.S. auto dealer sentiment in the first quarter of the year is at its lowest level since the start of the COVID pandemic. The survey —...
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
US News and World Report

Tesla to Suspend Model Y Output in Shanghai in Last Week of Dec-Memo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tesla Inc will suspend Model Y assembly at its Shanghai plant between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, according to an internal memo detailing the automaker's latest production plan, reviewed by Reuters, and two people with knowledge of the matter. The suspension of assembly at the end of...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Dangerous Slide of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars'

What a difference a year makes. Carvana, a market and hedge fund darling just over a year ago, is now disavowed by the same investors who seem to be speculating about its possible default and bankruptcy. The figures are terrible: the stock lost 13% in December. The month of November...
ARIZONA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla ships more Model S, X Plaid to Europe en route to first 1M delivery year

Tesla shipped more Model S and Model X Plaid and Long Range units to Europe yesterday en route to the company’s first year delivering one million cars. Last week, Tesla started delivering Model S and Model X Plaid and Long Range vehicles in Europe for the first time since the cars were refreshed by the automaker last year.
teslarati.com

Tesla gets one of its most bullish comments from Elon Musk to date

While Tesla is still neck-deep with allegations of low demand in China and Elon Musk’s alleged lack of focus on the EV maker, the company received what could only be described as one of its most optimistic sentiments from its CEO to date. As per CEO Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX are now operating so well that very little is needed from him most of the time.
TheStreet

China Drops Zero Covid, Might Be Too Late for Apple, US Companies

On the surface, China's Zero Covid policy appears to have been an unmitigated success. China, a country of 1.5 billion, has reported a little more than 5,000 total deaths and 1.79 million covid infections since the official start of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, according to Our World in Data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy