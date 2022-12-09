ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Price enters transfer portal

Texas A&M junior wide receiver Devin Price has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz. Price, son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price, played at A&M Consolidated. Devin Price had four receptions this season for 52 yards. He appeared in all 12 games, making starts against Miami, Auburn and UMass.
Aggies land commitment from 2024 wideout

The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from 2024 four-star wide receiver Debron Gatling on Sunday. The Alpharetta, Georgia, native is the 40th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2024 and is the 38th-ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Gatling is A&M’s...
