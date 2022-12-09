Read full article on original website
Price enters transfer portal
Texas A&M junior wide receiver Devin Price has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz. Price, son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price, played at A&M Consolidated. Devin Price had four receptions this season for 52 yards. He appeared in all 12 games, making starts against Miami, Auburn and UMass.
Aggies land commitment from 2024 wideout
The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from 2024 four-star wide receiver Debron Gatling on Sunday. The Alpharetta, Georgia, native is the 40th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2024 and is the 38th-ranked player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Gatling is A&M’s...
Texas A&M men's basketball takes steps in right direction in win over Oregon State
As one of two Power Five program’s on the Texas A&M men’s basketball schedule, Sunday’s home bout against Oregon State drew some eyeballs and attention, in the form of a healthy 7,044-person crowd in Reed Arena. While the 72-54 win was vital in A&M’s quest for an...
Texas A&M men's basketball team resets after third nonconference loss
After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost its eighth straight game last season in a blowout against Auburn, head coach Buzz Williams gathered his coaches to pour over the numbers and figure out what was wrong. The result was A&M winning 12 of its last 15 games with...
