Bakersfield Now
Car crashes into WinCo Foods building in northwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — WinCo Foods in northwest Bakersfield remains open after a driver in a car hits the building Monday morning causing significant damage. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were called to the WinCo Foods on Coffee Road at around 7:23 a.m. for a report of a car that hit the building.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO investigating homicide after body found near playground in Lamont
Lamont, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — KCSO is investigating a homicide after a body of a man was found in Bear Mountain Park in Lamont Monday morning. According to KCSO, on December 12, 2022, at around 8 a.m., deputies were called to Bear Mountain Park at 10300 San Diego Street to check the welfare of a person laying on the ground.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Suspicious Death Investigation in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 11. 2022, The Kern County Fire Department was called for reports of a suspicious death in the residence of the 3200 block of Montello Street. The Kern County Coroner's Office personnel were later dispatched and learned details that led to the Deputy Coroner...
Bakersfield Now
Crash in south Bakersfield sends woman to hospital with major injuries
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash in south Bakersfield that sent a woman to the hospital with major injuries. CHP responded to the crash involving a blue Honda, and a white Ford SUV around 10:20 p.m. on December 11th at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts road.
Bakersfield Now
Pit bull shot to death, attacked 8-year-old girl: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A pit bull was shot and killed by a neighbor after it bit an 8-year-old girl Thursday in south Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. An investigation revealed that just before 5 p.m., in the 1000 block of Berryessa Court, an 8-year-old girl was...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man arrested for felony evading and assault
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield after allegedly assaulting people and leading deputies on a short pursuit. According to KCSO, on December 9, deputies responded to a disturbance call in northwest Bakersfield. According to Kern County Sheriff's Office, it happened 9:25 a.m....
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Makes four arrest in Friday night checkpoint in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department made four arrests and impounded 19 vehicles in East Bakersfield on Friday night. The DUI checkpoint took place between 6:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. near the 200 block of Union Avenue and Liggett Street. According to the BPD, they screened 973...
Bakersfield Now
CHP stops escorting traffic through the Grapevine
-- Caltrans District 6 announced that the California Highway Patrol will be escorting traffic in the Grapevine due to snow. Caltrans sent a tweet this morning at 3:50 a.m. alerting drivers about the escorts.
Bakersfield Now
Suspected Pelezzio venue shooter pleads no contest to 2 felonies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man appeared in court Monday and pleaded no contest to two felony charges related to a May 2022 shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue on Chester Avenue. Anthony Felix pleaded contest to assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon,...
Bakersfield Now
35 kids treated to breakfast with Santa and shopping spree by Delano police
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 35 kids were treated to breakfast with Santa and a shopping spree by Delano police for the department's annual event. According to a Facebook post by the Delano Police Department, on Saturday, December 10, officers & professional staff with the Delano police, dignitaries, and volunteers filled the aisles of Walmart with joy during the 30th annual Breakfast With Santa & Shop With a Cop.
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested after allegedly pointing a weapon at a minor: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Friday evening after deputies said he pointed what was believed to be a rifle at a minor, said the sheriff's department. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at Niles Street and Palm Drive when deputies were called to the area. The...
Bakersfield Now
Holiday reading with the Kern County Library
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFK) — If you are looking for a good read this month, look no further than the Kern County Library's digital collection. Fhara Daredia from the Kern County Library explained that with Hoopla you can check out a book digitally from the comfort of your home. To...
Bakersfield Now
House fire leaves one person dead, another injured in Wasco
WASCO, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person died and another was injured in a house fire in Wasco early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. At around 12:45 am the Kern County Fire Department's Emergency Communications Center began receiving reports of a house fire in the 800 block of Filburn Ave with someone trapped inside.
Bakersfield Now
Shop with a Cop rewards 17 children in Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Tehachapi Police Department welcomed 17 children at their annual Shop with a Cop. Children were treated to Hungry Howie’s Pizza at the police station with law officers. They said in a Facebook post, after a visit from Santa, kids...
Bakersfield Now
Road closures and updates for Dec 12.
-- This morning several road closures were due to snow and ice. The Kern County Public Works, and CHP websites said that these roads will be closed until further notice. Highline Road to Backus Road. Cameron Canyon Road to Oak Creek Road. Cuddy Valley Road to Mount Pinos. Frazier Mountain...
Bakersfield Now
Horse rescued after falling into a ravine Saturday
BODFISH, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — A horse was rescued from a ravine on Saturday after falling into the Edison Flume on Kern River Canyon Road near Miller street. Kern County Firefighters at the Lake Isabella Station responded to an emergency of an injured rider who had been bucked off a horse.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield native performs inspection on USS Nimitz
Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brian Kleven, right, from Seattle, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Benjamin Watts, from Bakersfield, Calif. Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On December 6, 2022, U.S. Navy sailors perform a routine inspection on a F/A-18F Super Hornet in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
Bakersfield Now
Ceremony held to unveil the Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Saturday
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial Dedication Day was held Saturday at Jastro Park. This event took place at 10 a.m. It's to honor all the veterans who fought in WWII. According to the press release, the dedication was open to the public. Veterans had...
Bakersfield Now
Omni Family Health opens new facility in NW Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Omni Family Health celebrated the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art health center in northwest Bakersfield. This new location on 3800 Mall View Road, near Oswell Street, will offer family practice, dental, behavioral health, free prescription delivery, and more. Omni Family Health is a growing...
Bakersfield Now
Grand Opening of the South Kern Family Justice Center in Lamont
Lamont,Cali KBKA/KBFX — On December 7, 2022, the grand opening of the South Kern Family Justice Center was held in Lamont. The center was made to help victims of domestic, sexual assault child abuse, and human trafficking. They provide counseling, economic, and housing assistance, restraining orders, immigration assistance, and...
