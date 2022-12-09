A&G Homes is offering a $12,000 Buyer Allowance (Holiday Special) for ANY Buyer Expense (not to be used for price reduction) to close in 30 days or less. Ask us about our preferred lender program!! Move in to luxury with this stunning new construction home built by award winning A & G Homes. This open concept floor plan has all the comforts from the spacious 3-car tandem load garage to high ceilings, recessed lighting, upscale molding, ceramic tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms & closets and faux wood blinds. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, walk-in pantry, decorative backsplash, under cabinet lighting and granite counter tops. Stainless-steel appliances are standard including a double oven range. The kitchen overlooks the dining area and a huge family room with a fireplace. The enormous owner’s suite has a Texas sized walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with a double sink vanity, a garden tub and a walk-in ceramic tile shower. The split floor plan finds the secondary bedrooms and a full bath across the home from the owner’s suite. A powder room is conveniently located for guests. The home is pre-plumbed for an outdoor kitchen on a spacious covered patio. This home will be move in ready with a privacy fence, landscaping with full sod, sprinkler system and many more features that are standard with A & G Homes.

NOLANVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO