Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Temple's York decommits from Baylor
Temple High School linebacker Taurean York announced Sunday night that he has decommitted from Baylor. The three-star recruit had committed to Baylor in February. The NCAA early signing period begins Dec. 21. York became the second recruit in the 2023 class to decommit from Baylor during the past week after...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waco. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Retailers making their mark on downtown Waco
Colton Dearing, head bowed, created a tap-tap-tapping sound just inside the front door to Grocery at Seventh Street and Washington Avenue downtown. He was applying tool to leather, a craft he dabbled in during road trips with Wilderado, a Los Angeles-based rock band for which he plays bass. “I love...
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Methodist men selling Colin Street Bakery fruitcakes
Geneva Hall, 740 S. Connally Drive in Elm Mott, will host a New Year’s Eve Dance on Dec. 31. Doors open at 5 p.m. Johnnie Bradshaw and the Out of the Blue Band, featuring Andy Thomas, will perform from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. The bar and kitchen open at...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 32 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Waco looks for update on stalled Ameritex homes
Ameritex Homes President Tara Williams said pandemic-related labor and supply shortages have hampered construction progress for the company, leading to the partially completed houses that can be seen around Waco. Ameritex has permits to build between 70 and 80 houses on infill lots in developed neighborhoods, primarily in North Waco...
WacoTrib.com
East Waco development site
The Brazos Gateway development would would bring 20,000 square feet of retail and almost 300 condos to East Waco, taking up six acres of land hemmed in by Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, I-35 and a railroad track. Renderings show three multiple story buildings and a fourth sporting a 20 story tower slightly taller than the ALICO Building.
WacoTrib.com
Scenes from Cirque Italia in Waco (2022)
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus began its Waco stint Thursday evening, Dec. 8, 2022, bringing in a group of mermaids, aerialists, sharp shooters and, of course, pirates for the weekend. Cirque Italia brings swashbuckling show back to Waco, after getting beached here as pandemic hit. The glow of a swirling...
WacoTrib.com
Idea for condo tower taller than ALICO met with skepticism from East Waco neighbors
Developers have put together ideas for an East Waco site that would stack retail space and condominiums higher than the ALICO Building across downtown. But neighborhood association members who met this week with the project’s architects questioned whether the proposal would serve the community’s needs. The Brazos Gateway development on six acres fronting Interstate 35 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard envisions 20,000 square feet of retail space and 293 condominiums in three buildings, including a 20-story tower that would stand higher than any other building now in Waco. A fourth building on the site would be for office space.
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Nolanville - $469,828
A&G Homes is offering a $12,000 Buyer Allowance (Holiday Special) for ANY Buyer Expense (not to be used for price reduction) to close in 30 days or less. Ask us about our preferred lender program!! Move in to luxury with this stunning new construction home built by award winning A & G Homes. This open concept floor plan has all the comforts from the spacious 3-car tandem load garage to high ceilings, recessed lighting, upscale molding, ceramic tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms & closets and faux wood blinds. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, walk-in pantry, decorative backsplash, under cabinet lighting and granite counter tops. Stainless-steel appliances are standard including a double oven range. The kitchen overlooks the dining area and a huge family room with a fireplace. The enormous owner’s suite has a Texas sized walk-in closet and a spacious bathroom with a double sink vanity, a garden tub and a walk-in ceramic tile shower. The split floor plan finds the secondary bedrooms and a full bath across the home from the owner’s suite. A powder room is conveniently located for guests. The home is pre-plumbed for an outdoor kitchen on a spacious covered patio. This home will be move in ready with a privacy fence, landscaping with full sod, sprinkler system and many more features that are standard with A & G Homes.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Geneva Hall to host New Year's Eve dance
The Baylor Singing Seniors, conducted by Phillip Sitton, will present a fall and Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodway Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive. The concert will feature a variety of music including “Psalm 24” arranged by Sorenson, “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place” by Brahms, “For Unto Us A Child Is Born” by Handel, “Jesus Child” by John Rutter and “Amen! Tell It on the Mountain!” arranged by McDonald.
Comments / 0