We have got a couple of days to enjoy unseasonably warm weather before we shift over to cooler weather and eventually much colder temps as we head into the weekend for the area. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 69 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO