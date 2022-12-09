Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Crawford Pirates football team rallies together for teammate
CRAWFORD, Texas — There is some big spirit out of Crawford. A dominant dream season was cut one game too short as the Crawford Pirates fell to Hawley in the state semifinals on Thursday. But that night, it was more than a game. "They were gonna step up and...
Boerne faces China Spring in first-ever high school football championship
The district is giving schools the day off to go support the Greyhounds.
Baylor Freshman Keyonte George Is Even Better Than Advertised
George, a five-star recruit and projected top-10 draft pick, has contributed in all facets of the game.
WacoTrib.com
Temple's York decommits from Baylor
Temple High School linebacker Taurean York announced Sunday night that he has decommitted from Baylor. The three-star recruit had committed to Baylor in February. The NCAA early signing period begins Dec. 21. York became the second recruit in the 2023 class to decommit from Baylor during the past week after...
Austin Novosad Set for Early Enrollment at Baylor
Why not get a head start? Baylor quarterback commit Austin Novosad plans to enroll early and get his career in Waco started this January. The Dripping Springs product has closed his high school chapter, and his sites are set on McLane Stadium. "In January, I'm going to play in the All-American Bowl ...
Look: China Spring beats Decatur to advance to UIL 4A DI football state title game
MANSFIELD, Texas — Tre Hafford caught 9 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead China Spring to a 33-27 win over Decatur in the UIL 4A Division I high school football semifinals on Friday night. China Spring will play Boerne for the 4A DI state title next Friday at AT&T Stadium in ...
2023 Bears LB Pledge Taurean York De-Commits | Baylor Recruiting Tracker
Baylor Bears Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Bear news as Baylor looks to improve on an already impressive class.
KXII.com
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday December 12th
We have got a couple of days to enjoy unseasonably warm weather before we shift over to cooler weather and eventually much colder temps as we head into the weekend for the area. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high around 69 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 40% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.
One License Plate Phrase Leads To Arrest Of Waco, Texas Man
Recently in Waco, a 17 year old individual was taken into custody due to the vehicle he was driving having items that were unorthodox. According to KWTX, law enforcement first received intel about potential suspicious activity in a southern Waco neighborhood. After the officers arrived in the area, they found a vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet pickup.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Waco. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
fox44news.com
Early morning crash leads to stabbing investigation
Temple (FOX 44) — An early morning crash in Temple has turned into a stabbing investigation. Police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-35 near mile marker 302 around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they found a woman who had been stabbed several times. An ambulance...
WacoTrib.com
Scenes from Cirque Italia in Waco (2022)
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus began its Waco stint Thursday evening, Dec. 8, 2022, bringing in a group of mermaids, aerialists, sharp shooters and, of course, pirates for the weekend. Cirque Italia brings swashbuckling show back to Waco, after getting beached here as pandemic hit. The glow of a swirling...
How does one stay warm if the power goes out?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With constant cold weather imminent in the state of Texas, the threat of a power outage to someone or their neighbor will become a reality. The National Weather Service of Abilene & San Angelo released a graphic (pictured below) on Nov. 29 with tips on how to stay warm while the […]
Gatesville Messenger
Chief Gohlke saying farewell to Gatesville PD
A career in law enforcement is something that intrigued Nathan Gohlke since childhood, but after 31 years in that line of work - including 29 as a licensed peace officer — he will be hanging up the badge and working in an entirely different career. Gohlke was sworn in...
NWS radar down because of maintenance issue
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo KSJT radar is currently down due to maintenance issues. NWS technicians are currently working to amend the issues and stated there isn’t any predicted precipitation for today, December 11, 2022, and wanted to remind the community there are plenty of surrounding ones to use in […]
Foot chase leads to arrest of Graham man
Graham Police Department officers and a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy apprehended a Graham man last Thursday with active warrants in Young and Stephens County.William Chad Proffitt, 44, of Graham, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, assault with bodily injury and two charges of evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, according to a release from GPD Chief Brent Bullock. According to the Young County Jail, Proffitt additionally had a charge listed for burglary of habitation out of Stephens County.On Saturday, Oct. 22, GPD officer Joshua Hufstedler was assisting a...
Crime Reports: Several suspects arrested for ‘closed meeting act violation’ in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Theft of PropertyA south Abilene business reported […]
One dead, one injured following a shooting in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department announced that the male suspect in Monday morning's car-involved shooting has died. According to police, they were called out to a shooting involving two cars in the 2900 block of North 3rd Street at 8:45 a.m. Police say the male shot a...
Two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Robbery arrested in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects wanted for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Robbery in Ohio were arrested in Abilene Thursday. The Fairview Park Police Department confirms Lajaydin Lamar Neals and Amaris Isabella Ybarra were arrested by U.S. Marshals near a relative’s house in Abilene and they are now being held in the Taylor County Jail […]
