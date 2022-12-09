KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.

