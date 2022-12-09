Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. Updated: 3 hours ago. The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people...
wvlt.tv
TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway
Your headlines from 12/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Mayor Jacobs asks to terminate ambulance deal, Diesel stolen from gas station, Artemis back on earth. Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997. Updated: 20 hours ago. Although he was not a finalist, Hendon Hooker earned the...
wvlt.tv
New Alzheimer’s treatment sparks hope for patients and families
wvlt.tv
Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
wvlt.tv
Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been...
wvlt.tv
Businesses back open after gas main rupture
wvlt.tv
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
wvlt.tv
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
wvlt.tv
HIGHLIGHTS: East Tennessee holds off Knoxville in 2nd Rivalry Showcase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout its short history the Rivalry Showcase is evenly split - not just in wins, but points - between Knoxville and East Tennessee. The East Tennessee all-stars bested those from Knoxville Saturday night, 21-14. That’s the same score as last season’s inaugural Rivalry Showcase when Knoxville beat East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The busy holiday season means stores, restaurants, and, of course, airports are seeing more and more traffic. A report by Forbes claims that Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson is among the worst for holiday travel. The report was published in the magazine and looked at factors like...
wvlt.tv
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
wvlt.tv
Prep Hoops: Oak Ridge boys stay unbeaten; Alcoa girls win fifth in a row
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge boys basketball team won its fifth road game of the early season Friday to stay unbeaten at 7-0 with a 63-53 win over Central. On the girls’ side, Alcoa, after dropping its first game of the season, won its fifth straight game to move to 5-1. BOYS.
wvlt.tv
More clouds Tuesday ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are seeing more clouds Tuesday, but it’ll be dry so get out and enjoy it before the rain arrives Wednesday. Our WVLT First Alert Weather begins Wednesday afternoon through the evening as rounds of moderate to heavy rain create a messy commute. Join us...
wvlt.tv
Enjoy breaks for some sun today, ahead of downpours and a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday is the best day to get outside, ahead of the return of clouds and then heavy rain yet again. The rounds of rain from a cold front Wednesday add up to a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for the potential for messy roads in the afternoon and evening.
wvlt.tv
FBI warns of puppy purchase scams as Christmas nears
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you thinking of buying a puppy for a loved one this holiday season? The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned that some people are looking to leave you with an empty wallet and no puppy. “Puppy purchase scams are becoming a favorite among scammers,” the FBI...
wvlt.tv
Cedric Tillman opts out of Orange Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman has opted out and will not compete with his teammates in the Capital One Orange Bowl game. Tillman released the information this afternoon via social media, thanking Josh Heupel and his coaches for pushing him to be his best the past couple of years.
