kclu.org
Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County
Los Osos Resident Pleads Guilty to Felony DUI
LOS OSOS — Gianna Brencola (23) of Los Osos has entered a plea of guilty to felony driving while under the influence of alcohol and faces up to six years in state prison. The incident occurred on Halloween evening, October 31, 2021, in Morro Bay. At a preliminary hearing, the court heard evidence that Brencola struck several parked cars while driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding .30 percent, more than three times the legal limit for driving which is .08 percent.
North County teen dies in suspected DUI collision
– A 16-year-old passenger from Atascadero was killed and the 19-year-old driver was arrested Saturday in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 41, according to multiple reports. Shortly before noon Saturday, 19-year-old Atascadero resident Orion Messina was traveling southbound on Highway 41 in a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara south of Bear Ridge Road when the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned as Messina entered a righthand curve. Messina then collided with the hillside, which caused the vehicle to rotate and overturn.
Police search for multiple shooting suspects near San Pascual St. in west side of Santa Barbara
More than 20 officers and other law enforcement searched the west side of Santa Barbara with K-9 and air support for potential shooting suspects on Monday evening, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Police search for multiple shooting suspects near San Pascual St. in west side of Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc man arrested for homicide in fatal shooting
calcoastnews.com
Man shot and killed in Lompoc, suspect arrested
Noozhawk
Police Arrest Man After Fatal Shooting in Lompoc
Man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing firearm
– On Friday at approximately 11:45 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Mitchell for a report of a tenant/landlord dispute where a firearm was brandished. During the investigation, it was determined the suspect, Joseph Davis, pointed a handgun at the victim during the dispute. The victim safely vacated the property and called 911.
Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation
OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man arrested after tenant-landlord dispute in San Luis Obispo
calcoastnews.com
SLO police arrest man for pulling a gun during a property dispute
Phone Scam Circulating San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is warning about an old scam that’s making a new comeback in San Luis Obispo County. The Sheriff’s Office has been informed that several people in the last few days reported they had been contacted by someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammers used technology that made it appear the call was coming from the Sheriff’s Office on caller ID. Residents were warned there was a warrant out for their arrest because they failed to appear for jury duty. The scammer has even used the names of actual judges to make the call appear to be legitimate. The caller indicates the resident can clear the warrant by making arrangements to give them information from a green dot card/prepaid debit card. In one of those cases, a county resident fell victim to this scam with a reported loss of $5,000. The Sheriff’s Office want to warn residents these calls have no connection to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office or Superior Court.
kvta.com
Two Major Injury Crashes In Ventura County Sunday
There were two bad accidents yesterday in Ventura County. One was shortly before 2 PM on the southbound 101 through the construction zone coming down the coast between Carpinteria and Ventura. A 46-year-old Carpinteria woman was driving a Chevy Tahoe when it went out of control and rolled over. She...
Jury finds 2018 murder suspect guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a jury found Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. guilty of second-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office. In the early morning hours of June 13, 2018, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a […]
Police investigating shooting near Stearn's Wharf in Santa Barbara
No arrests have been made following a shooting in Santa Barbara near Stearn’s Wharf Friday night, according to police.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo police to conduct DUI patrols
Officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Saturday night through Sunday morning, the department announced Friday. Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department wants...
Man, 22, killed in Friday night shooting in Lompoc
Suspect arrested after SLO tenant and landlord got into argument and someone pulled a gun
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The San Luis Obispo reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the on-ramp of Highway 101 at Taft Street in the afternoon. According to the officials, a vehicle had rammed into a power pole.
Woman killed Cal Poly student in drunken hit-and-run. She just pleaded guilty to new DUI
Her blood alcohol content was above 0.3 percent, according to a police report.
