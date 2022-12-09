Read full article on original website
Related
Coast Guard faults pilot in Chesapeake Bay ship grounding
A Coast Guard investigation into the grounding in March of a cargo ship in the Chesapeake Bay faulted the pilot tasked with helping the ship navigate the waterway.
Navy, Coast Guard intercept boat with 180 tons of Iranian explosive material headed to Yemen
The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard intercepted an enormous Iranian shipment of explosive materials headed to Yemen last week, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. The stateless fishing boat was carrying more than 180 tons of urea fertilizer and ammonium perchlorate when the Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and Navy guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans came across the dhow in international waters of the Gulf of Oman on Nov. 8.
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31
The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy SEAL mini-sub has mysterious underwater collision
A U.S. Navy SEAL miniature submarine, known as a SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV), suffered a mishap last month during a training mission. Many details of the accident or the underlying training mission remain a mystery. The SDV, which is launched from a larger submarine and ferries SEALs underwater on special...
Four Navy sailors at same command appear to have died by suicide in less than a month
Four Navy sailors appear to have died by suicide over the course of less than a month in the same Navy command in Norfolk, Va., according to a Navy official. All of them were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), which repairs and maintains military ships. Most of the sailors were already on limited-duty status for a variety of mental and physical reasons, the Navy official also confirmed. Their status raises questions about whether there were sufficient health resources available to the sailors. NBC News first reported the suicides.
Navy Times
Navy releases petty officer advancement results
The Navy on Wednesday released its petty officer advancement list for those sailors bumping up a rank in cycle 256. Go here to see who made the cut. The percentage of slots for advancement opportunities for E-4 increased this cycle, from about 23.5% to 26%. Meanwhile, the percentage of E-5...
americanmilitarynews.com
New temporary home for USS Truman sailors features more privacy, better computer access, Navy says
When the USS Harry S. Truman carrier goes in for repairs soon, its 2,500 sailors will have access to new digs inspired by the cruise ship industry. On Monday, the Navy held a ribbon-cutting for Auxiliary Personnel Lighter 68, its first berthing barge in 22 years. The 609‐berth barge gives...
iheart.com
Iranian Patrol Boat Tried To Blind U.S. Navy Ships, Got 'Dangerously Close'
An Iranian patrol boat tried to blind two U.S. warships by shining a spotlight at their bridges, U.S. Central Command said. The expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller and the guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans were transiting the Strait of Hormuz when they were approached by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy patrol boat.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maryland
Maryland does not have any lakes…natural lakes that is! All of the lakes in Maryland are man-made. Lakes constructed by people are often called reservoirs. Reservoirs are made by damming rivers and flooding the surrounding valley or area. Often towns had to be relocated or demolished to make room for the new “lakes”. Engineers would monitor how deep the reservoirs were and calculate the full pool level of the lake based on the capacity. The Liberty Reservoir located just northwest of downtown Baltimore is 144 feet deep at the deepest point, but is that the deepest lake in Maryland? What about Deep Creek Lake (it has “deep” right in its name!)? Deep Creek Lake is the biggest inland lake in Maryland but is it the deepest? Let’s find out about the deepest lake in Maryland.
Pilot's 911 call reveals moments after small plane crashed into Maryland power tower
The release of a 911 call that may have saved the lives of a pilot and his passenger after the small plane he was flying crashed into a high-voltage transmission tower in Maryland on Sunday night has revealed some of the circumstances surrounding the crash. Pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of...
4 sailors at Virginia naval center die by apparent suicide in a month
The Navy and local authorities are investigating the suspected suicide deaths of four sailors all assigned to the same ship maintenance center in Norfolk, Virginia, in the span of less than a month. All four were assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) at Naval Station Norfolk, the Navy confirmed...
WKRG News 5
Pensacola to receive $637,060 for a multi-use path at Hollice T. Williams Park
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced a $637,060 funding award from the Florida Department of Transportation for a multi-use path at Hollice T. Williams Park. The city said the path will provide enhanced connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians and serve as a safe off-road transportation facility for the surrounding community. “This is […]
Military Investigates Hundreds of Cases of Domestic Extremism Within Ranks
The presence of servicemembers and veterans at the January 6 Capital riots led to a DOD initiative to better tackle extremism within its ranks.
WITN
National Defense Authorization Act passes; hundreds of millions coming to ENC
WASHINGTON D.C. (WITN) - The National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2023 passed this week, ensuring that more than $190 million will be given to programs at Cherry Point, New River, and Camp Lejeune. In total, the bipartisan defense bill authorizes $858 billion in national defense discretionary programs.
defensenews.com
US Navy secretary talks drones, fleet size and South American security
WASHINGTON — In the year and a half since Carlos Del Toro was sworn in as U.S. Navy secretary, sailors and Marines have seen significant changes and challenges. Those forces have raced to modernize through rapid experimentation with new unmanned systems and long-range weapons. And they’ve also shrunk end strength, seeking improved readiness instead.
NBC San Diego
Thousands of Marines and Sailors Train Together in Steel Knight
Roughly 10,000 U.S. Marines and sailors are in the midst of a final exam of sorts. They’re participating in the annual Joint Exercise Steel Knight. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 1 Marine Expeditionary Force and the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3 are participating in the exercise.
hstoday.us
CBP Acting Commissioner Miller Hosts Year-End Trade Advisory Committee Public Meeting
Members of the 16th term Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee, known as COAC, were recognized for their meaningful contributions when they gathered Wednesday for their last public meeting of the year in College Park, Maryland. “The COAC advises U.S. Customs and Border Protection regarding regulations, policies or practices and provides...
MilitaryTimes
System snafu leaves junior sailors without rent money for months
Roughly 175 junior sailors were forced to go without their Navy-provided rent money this fall due to a system hiccup that emerged as the service continues to transform its pay and benefits systems. The issue arose in September and impacted petty officers 3rd class who were attending the Navy’s nuclear...
CBS News
North Point State Park trail loop named after former Maryland governor's chief of staff
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a half-mile trail loop at North Point State Park to the former chief of staff for former Governor Robert Ehrlich Jr. according to state officials. The trail loop is named after Baltimore native and resident Steven Kreseski who worked for three years...
Comments / 1