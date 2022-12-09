ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NBC News

Navy, Coast Guard intercept boat with 180 tons of Iranian explosive material headed to Yemen

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard intercepted an enormous Iranian shipment of explosive materials headed to Yemen last week, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. The stateless fishing boat was carrying more than 180 tons of urea fertilizer and ammonium perchlorate when the Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and Navy guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans came across the dhow in international waters of the Gulf of Oman on Nov. 8.
MilitaryTimes

Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy SEAL mini-sub has mysterious underwater collision

A U.S. Navy SEAL miniature submarine, known as a SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV), suffered a mishap last month during a training mission. Many details of the accident or the underlying training mission remain a mystery. The SDV, which is launched from a larger submarine and ferries SEALs underwater on special...
CBS News

Four Navy sailors at same command appear to have died by suicide in less than a month

Four Navy sailors appear to have died by suicide over the course of less than a month in the same Navy command in Norfolk, Va., according to a Navy official. All of them were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), which repairs and maintains military ships. Most of the sailors were already on limited-duty status for a variety of mental and physical reasons, the Navy official also confirmed. Their status raises questions about whether there were sufficient health resources available to the sailors. NBC News first reported the suicides.
NORFOLK, VA
Navy Times

Navy releases petty officer advancement results

The Navy on Wednesday released its petty officer advancement list for those sailors bumping up a rank in cycle 256. Go here to see who made the cut. The percentage of slots for advancement opportunities for E-4 increased this cycle, from about 23.5% to 26%. Meanwhile, the percentage of E-5...
iheart.com

Iranian Patrol Boat Tried To Blind U.S. Navy Ships, Got 'Dangerously Close'

An Iranian patrol boat tried to blind two U.S. warships by shining a spotlight at their bridges, U.S. Central Command said. The expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller and the guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans were transiting the Strait of Hormuz when they were approached by an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy patrol boat.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maryland

Maryland does not have any lakes…natural lakes that is! All of the lakes in Maryland are man-made. Lakes constructed by people are often called reservoirs. Reservoirs are made by damming rivers and flooding the surrounding valley or area. Often towns had to be relocated or demolished to make room for the new “lakes”. Engineers would monitor how deep the reservoirs were and calculate the full pool level of the lake based on the capacity. The Liberty Reservoir located just northwest of downtown Baltimore is 144 feet deep at the deepest point, but is that the deepest lake in Maryland? What about Deep Creek Lake (it has “deep” right in its name!)? Deep Creek Lake is the biggest inland lake in Maryland but is it the deepest? Let’s find out about the deepest lake in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
WKRG News 5

Pensacola to receive $637,060 for a multi-use path at Hollice T. Williams Park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced a $637,060 funding award from the Florida Department of Transportation for a multi-use path at Hollice T. Williams Park. The city said the path will provide enhanced connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians and serve as a safe off-road transportation facility for the surrounding community. “This is […]
PENSACOLA, FL
defensenews.com

US Navy secretary talks drones, fleet size and South American security

WASHINGTON — In the year and a half since Carlos Del Toro was sworn in as U.S. Navy secretary, sailors and Marines have seen significant changes and challenges. Those forces have raced to modernize through rapid experimentation with new unmanned systems and long-range weapons. And they’ve also shrunk end strength, seeking improved readiness instead.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Thousands of Marines and Sailors Train Together in Steel Knight

Roughly 10,000 U.S. Marines and sailors are in the midst of a final exam of sorts. They’re participating in the annual Joint Exercise Steel Knight. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps 1st Marine Division, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 1 Marine Expeditionary Force and the U.S. Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 3 are participating in the exercise.
MilitaryTimes

System snafu leaves junior sailors without rent money for months

Roughly 175 junior sailors were forced to go without their Navy-provided rent money this fall due to a system hiccup that emerged as the service continues to transform its pay and benefits systems. The issue arose in September and impacted petty officers 3rd class who were attending the Navy’s nuclear...
GOOSE CREEK, SC

