Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Karen Bass Sworn in as Mayor of Los Angeles, Vows to End Homelessness: ‘We Will Never Give Up’
Bass becomes the first woman to serve as mayor of the city
Runners don costumes for Santa to the Sea half marathon
OXNARD, Calif.-A race that started by the Santa that was moved from Carpinteria to Nyeland Acres near Oxnard years ago finished by the sea. Runners in the 15th Santa to the Sea half marathon crossed the finish line in the Channel Islands Harbor. The runners donated toys and gifts cards at the beginning and end The post Runners don costumes for Santa to the Sea half marathon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
Councilman Paul Koretz delivers his final goodbye in shocking fashion
During his farewell speech, Councilman Paul Koretz had choice words for the protesters that disrupted Los Angeles City Council meetings. "I would just say lastly, to the disruptors and protesters who have done their best to make it difficult for us to do our work in the last two and half years, in their own words, I yield the rest of my time and (expletive) you," he said. Protesters have routinely disrupted council meetings since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public. This most recent meeting was more of the same as Kevin de León, one of the councilmen involved, returned for the first time since the scandal began. Koretz joined the council in 2009 and represented the city's Fifth District for the past 13 years. Councilmember Katy Young Yaroslavsky will take over Koretz's seat after the outgoing councilman reached his term limit. Yaroslavsky's father, Zev, was a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors."My seat will be well occupied by Katy Young Yaroslavsky, who is a wonderful and very bright and capable and idea-filled incoming council member," said Koretz. "I've worked with her to try and make this transition goes as smoothly as possible."
Noozhawk
Latest Soaking Pushes Santa Barbara County Rainfall Well Above Normal
The weather system that soaked Santa Barbara County over the past few days has pushed rainfall totals well above average for all areas. Early season storms have raised the hope that the county might find relief from the drought that has gripped most of California the past two years. As...
kclu.org
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
Santa Barbara Independent
Going to the Chapel, Continued, at Santa Barbara’s King’s Chapel
One of the sublime traditions of Santa Barbara’s Christmas music calendar comes with the sound of many voices singing, sans instruments and in a magical setting. We are talking, of course, about the Quire of Voyces, the a cappella group led by founder Nathan Kreitzer, presenting the annual understated splendor of its Mysteries of Christmas program.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara to Pay $225,000 to Settle Flightline Restaurant Dispute
The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to pay $225,000 to settle the controversial dispute over the Flightline Restaurant at the Santa Barbara Airport. The city will pay the money to avoid going to a jury trial. “The city reached a global settlement, which represented the anticipated cost of a...
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Channel Islands and Campus Point Marine Reserves Recognized
Two marine protected areas off Santa Barbara — Campus Point and the Channel Islands — were among the five noted to be standouts in a new review by Environment California and Azul, research and policy groups for the marine environment. At Campus Point, a piece of the UC...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Tár’ Tie for Best Film from Los Angeles Film Critics
The four acting winners were Cate Blanchett, Bill Nighy, Dolly de Leon and Ke Huy Quan
LA City Council members walk out as embattled colleague tries to return amid outrage over leaked audio
Council member Kevin de León has been absent from meetings, hiding from protesters as colleagues call for resignation.
kvta.com
Storm Soaks Ventura County
(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) (NWS Doppler Radar Monday morning) Updated--Ventura County finally received a much-needed drenching over the weekend with the rain continuing into Monday morning. The mountains above the Ojai Valley, Santa Paula, and Fillmore, a critical watershed, recorded more than 4 to nearly 8 inches...
The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
kclu.org
Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County
One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
LA Councilmember Kevin de León involved in fight during holiday event, video shows
Video has surfaced that shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León involved in a fight during a holiday event in Lincoln Heights.
KTLA.com
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
TheWrap
