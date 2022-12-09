ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Runners don costumes for Santa to the Sea half marathon

OXNARD, Calif.-A race that started by the Santa that was moved from Carpinteria to Nyeland Acres near Oxnard years ago finished by the sea. Runners in the 15th Santa to the Sea half marathon crossed the finish line in the Channel Islands Harbor. The runners donated toys and gifts cards at the beginning and end The post Runners don costumes for Santa to the Sea half marathon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA.com

Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles

Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Councilman Paul Koretz delivers his final goodbye in shocking fashion

During his farewell speech, Councilman Paul Koretz had choice words for the protesters that disrupted Los Angeles City Council meetings. "I would just say lastly, to the disruptors and protesters who have done their best to make it difficult for us to do our work in the last two and half years, in their own words, I yield the rest of my time and (expletive) you," he said. Protesters have routinely disrupted council meetings since a recording of a racist conversation among L.A. City Councilmembers was released to the public. This most recent meeting was more of the same as Kevin de León, one of the councilmen involved, returned for the first time since the scandal began. Koretz joined the council in 2009 and represented the city's Fifth District for the past 13 years. Councilmember Katy Young Yaroslavsky will take over Koretz's seat after the outgoing councilman reached his term limit. Yaroslavsky's father, Zev, was a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors."My seat will be well occupied by Katy Young Yaroslavsky, who is a wonderful and very bright and capable and idea-filled incoming council member," said Koretz. "I've worked with her to try and make this transition goes as smoothly as possible."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Going to the Chapel, Continued, at Santa Barbara’s King’s Chapel

One of the sublime traditions of Santa Barbara’s Christmas music calendar comes with the sound of many voices singing, sans instruments and in a magical setting. We are talking, of course, about the Quire of Voyces, the a cappella group led by founder Nathan Kreitzer, presenting the annual understated splendor of its Mysteries of Christmas program.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4

Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Storm Soaks Ventura County

(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) (NWS Doppler Radar Monday morning) Updated--Ventura County finally received a much-needed drenching over the weekend with the rain continuing into Monday morning. The mountains above the Ojai Valley, Santa Paula, and Fillmore, a critical watershed, recorded more than 4 to nearly 8 inches...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County

One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
LOMPOC, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy